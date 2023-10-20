Cowboys News: Dez courts Davante, club works out 8 free agents

A quiet bye week still brings personnel moves in Dallas, as a divisional rival has poached some depth off the Cowboys’ practice squad and Mike McCarthy’s crew brings in a batch of free agents for a look-see heading into the second half of the season. But at least one Cowboys icon is thinking much bigger; he’s made a public plea to a six-time Pro Bowler who’s reportedly frustrated with his current team.

Plenty in Cowboys Nation are ready to skip ahead to Week 8, meanwhile, to keep up the momentum from Monday’s win. We’ll look ahead to the Rams and their suddenly-red-hot quarterback… but could the stork call their head coach call away from the sideline? Speaking of the sideline, we’ve got audio from the electrifying win over the Chargers, an inside look at how Trey Lance is using every opportunity to ramp up in his new offense, and a temperature reading on Michael Gallup as he moves forward after an ice-cold performance. All that, plus who to root for while the Cowboys are off, which Cowboys will be sporting additional colors when they come back, and will Romo Magic translate to… the pickleball court?

The Raiders’ all-star receiver has reportedly grown frustrated with the silver and black. While the Cowboys orchestrating a move to obtain the high-priced Adams is pretty unlikely, it didn’t stop Dez Bryant from making a social media sales pitch for his former team to the six-time Pro Bowler.

Sean Harlow was a September add by Dallas to provide depth after Tyler Biadasz’s injury. Now he’ll join the Giants roster as an injury replacement for guard Shane Lemieux. Harlow spent a month in late summer with the Giants before being released during Big Blue’s final cuts.

The Cowboys worked out 8 players on Wednesday: G Chris Glaser, G Adam Pankey, G Lachavious Simmons, T Badara Traore, LB Buddy Johnson, LB Davion Taylor, TE E.J. Jenkins and TE Eric Saubert. Normal bye-week activity to know who's available, healthy, ready to play if needed.

Wide receiver Robert Prince acknowledged that Gallup had a rough outing versus the Chargers, catching just three of his 10 targets. “As a receiver, our job is to get open. And when the ball is thrown to us, we’ve got to make the plays.” Gallup has never had a monster catch percentage; the team uses him more for tough. contested catches in traffic. But he needs to be better than he showed Monday.

The Cowboys quarterbacks coach takes Lance through an instructed pregame workout each week that’s become known as “QB School” for the newly-added passer as he gets up to speed on his new offense. “His approach is what stands out more than anything,” Tolzien said. “This guy is willing to improve, he puts in the time in the classroom and on the field. He wants to get better and I’m appreciative of that.”

The next passer the Cowboys will face just vaulted into the No. 3 spot in this set of rankings. Stafford is controlled, composed, and using his arm talent to move the Rams offense, which has been elevated by the return of Cooper Kupp. Dak Prescott finds himself in 16th place here, still too risk-averse perhaps, but coming off a solid performance in a win.

The bye week will allow Cowboys fans to sit back and spend a Sunday afternoon watching some unfamiliar teams. Looking way ahead to postseason seedings, it wouldn’t hurt if the Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals, and Steelers win their games. As for Commanders/Giants, you could argue either way based on your personal fandom.

The Rams coach is expecting to welcome a baby boy sometime later this month. While McVay says he and his wife “do not see that interfering with anything as it relates football-wise,” these things do obviously tend to happen on their own schedule. The Rams are scheduled to travel to Arlington for a game against the Cowboys on Oct. 29.

Sounds from the Sideline captures electrifying win at SoFi :: Dallas Cowboys

Over 330 players and coaches will wear flags that honor their cultural heritage over the next two weeks of games. When the Cowboys return in Week 8, several players will sport special decals on their helmets. Nigeria will get significant representation from Chuma Edoga, Mazi Smith, Noah Igbinoghene, and Osa Odighizuwa. Israel Mukuamu will wear the flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Neville Gallimore will pay tribute to both Canada and Jamaica.

The USA Pickleball national championship will take place next month in Farmers Branch, just outside Dallas. In addition to the celebrity matches, the tournament will feature amateur pickleball games and beginner clinics. Pros will compete for more than $150,000 in prize money at the event expected to draw some 3,500 amateur and professional players and a whopping 20,000 spectators.

As the trade deadling closes in, a lot of talk will center around potential additions to the team and it will be covered here in this space. PFF gets a jump with an eval of what each of the 32 teams should do.

Dallas made veteran additions via trade this offseason when they brought in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and we saw their massive impact in Dallas’ most recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries to cornerback Trevon Diggs and several linebackers could make an addition at those spots prudent, particularly at linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings ‘Jordan Hicks or the Denver Broncos‘ Josey Jewell. No big splashes are necessary, though; Dallas just needs more from recent draft picks over the past two years.

