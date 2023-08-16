Cowboys News: The Deuce Factor, Tolbert’s crazy catch, OL reunited

Zack Martin provided Tuesday’s biggest camp highlight simply by walking out onto the practice field in uniform and taking part in snaps again with his linemates. We’ve got your first look at the Cowboys’ best five in the spots they should be occupying come Week 1, and we’ve also got the inside story on the face-to-face meeting that kickstarted Martin’s new deal.

Elsewhere, Jalen Tolbert makes a ridiculous touchdown grab, Micah Parsons gives everyone a scare, Leighton Vander Esch shows off his newest trick, and Damone Clark talks about overcoming the heartbreaking start to his pro career. We’ve got the philosophy behind Mike McCarthy’s preseason strategy, as well as a look at which Cowboys coaches have the most to prove this season. All that, plus player rankings, what Bill Belichick really thinks of his new running back, and more of the incredible origin story of the Cowboys’ newest superhero, Deuce Vaughn. That’s up in News and Notes…

The COVID-canceled preseason of 2020 forced McCarthy to think differently about how to prep his players for the real games. Now he uses the preseason to develop his young players and leaves the veterans to go against each other in practice. “I have a lot of confidence in the way we train,” the coach explained, “and the way we compete against one another out here.” He says he opted for no joint practices this summer after too many fights in previous years.

Martin credits a one-on-one sit-down with Jones as the key to kickstarting talks of his reworked deal. “I think ultimately that’s what made me feel more comfortable and how he felt more comfortable, and then we started talking about this and numbers and where we eventually headed.” He also took some solid advice and kept the negotiations from becoming “a media back-and-forth.”

With the exception of possibly Matt Farniok and Brock Hoffman, every non-starting offensive lineman on the Cowboys roster looks like they’d be a significant liability if forced to play regular season snaps in 2023. Martin’s return to camp should reduce the possibility of that happening, as it allows the team’s best five to settle in at their designated spots.

Cowboys 'best five' take first camp snaps together :: Nick Harris

Parsons says he got kicked during red-zone work on Tuesday, but maintains that he’s not worried about the injury. He was held out of the rest of practice but remained on the field with his teammates, perhaps a good sign that it’s nothing serious.

LVE as DE coming to fruition :: Todd Archer

Maybe there's something to Leighton Vander Esch seeing some time as an edge rusher. He had two would-be sacks in today's practice. He is looking much smoother out wide and is starting to have counters to when his initial burst is stopped. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 15, 2023

Belichick finally got his man. James White, a former Patriots captain, says the coach was always quick to gush over Elliott anytime New England faced the Cowboys. “Whenever we would compete against those guys, he would always talk about how much he wanted to have him on his roster,” White said.

Dan Quinn’s reputation is set, no matter what happens this season. Joe Whitt Jr. and John Fassel look to remain highly respected, too. Offensively, though, there’s a lot of pressure on Scott Tolzien, Mike Solari, and Mike McCarthy to deliver results in 2023.

The Cowboys’ rookie phenom says he’s been doubted his whole life. At Kansas State, he says he started out as the ninth running back out of nine on the Wildcats depth chart. “I was able to fight, claw and scratch,” he says, “and wound up starting the second game of my career and play three years.” The Cowboys see someone who plays much, much bigger than his listed size. “Watching him run the football in the run-game aspect, you see a 6-foot, 230-pound running back,” said Will McClay, the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, “His negative is his height, but it’s really his superpower because of all the other things about his game that have gotten better because he’s lacking something.”

Players like Jalen Tolbert, Devin Harper, and Juanyeh Thomas were big movers from where they started 2023, while Junior Fehoko and Chuma Edoga are among those whose stock has dropped since the offseason. Two rookies have vaulted their way into the Top 30, and one finds himself in the Top 20 heading into the second preseason game.

Jalen Tolbert gets both feet down for sensational TD catch :: Kyle Youmans

The LSU product says it was “heartbreaking” to watch his draft position plummet upon news that he would need back surgery before even getting to the league. But he took a one-day-at-a-time approach to his rehab and found his way to the field more often than expected. Now he loves the competition among all the team’s talented linebackers for playing time.

Washington, who was supposed to be the savior of the Cowboys WR corps last season but ended up getting into just two games and catching zero balls, has now been cut by New Orleans. He struggled in the Saints’ preseason opener, catching neither of his two targets.

