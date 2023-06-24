Cowboys News: Detailing dollars and eyeing extensions, Deion says no amputation

There’s only so much pie to go around, a certain team executive vice president is fond of saying. But just who is in line to get the biggest slices served to them in 2023? Once you get past the obvious top wage-earner, the answers may be a surprise. We’ll look at that, plus prioritize the multiple contract extensions the club has coming down the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the team’s most decorated quarterback has a maddeningly vague-yet-spot-on answer as to why the Cowboys can’t get over the hump, even though one former league exec says in a one-game showdown with the NFC’s favorite, the Cowboys are absolutely capable of getting it done. We’re scouring the USFL rosters for summer pickups, why Mike McCarthy’s playcalling could be a red flag to watch, and we’ve got a mock draft sending the son of a hated rival to wear the star. All that, plus Deion Sanders sets the medical record straight in his own pre-op update to followers. All that, in News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

These 10 Cowboys players have the largest contracts on Dallas’ 2023 payroll :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Yes, Dak Prescott’s $26.8 million is the biggest chunk of the 2023 payroll, but a few of the other jumbo slices of pie could come as a surprise. For instance, Stephon Gilmore will hopefully live up to expectations; he’s costing the club $9.9 million this year. With an $8.8 million paycheck coming his way, it would sure be nice if Tyron Smith stayed healthy enough to play all 17 games. And one can’t help but wonder if Dorance Armstrong is really bringing $7.3 million worth of production.

Advertisement

This is the order the Cowboys need to get their contract extensions done :: The Athletic

Link

First, Prescott, if only to get next year’s cap number down below $59.5 million. Lamb is next, as using a franchise tag on him in 2024 seems unlikely. That may be more of an option for Diggs, though, if the club can’t swing a long-term deal this offseason. Terence Steele will be looking to bump up his $4.3 million deal; 36 offensive tackles in the league already make at least $7 million. Pollard will have every opportunity to shine this season, but it may not translate to a mega-deal, given the current landscape for running backs. And the club needs to start their financial planning now to include making Parsons the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Troy Aikman’s commentary on the Dallas Cowboys rings true, even if you don’t like it :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Advertisement

The legendary quarterback has never pulled punches with what he sees from his former team, but not even he can put a finger on why some talented Cowboys teams seem to always come up short in the biggest moments. “You say, ‘How do you change that?’ No one has the answer to that,” Aikman said. “I don’t have the answer to that. For our teams [in the ’90s], the reason we succeeded and did what we were able to do, the reason teams all win Super Bowls, is they play their best football in the biggest games. That’s the challenge for each and every one of those players.”

Battle Lines: Still questions to answer at QB :: The Mothership

Link

As Prescott goes, so too go the Cowboys. But there’s a competition behind him between Cooper Rush and Will Grier for the primary backup job. And with just three more game-winning fourth-quarter or overtime drives, Prescott would move past both Aikman and Roger Staubach to claim second place in franchise history, and in far fewer games.

Advertisement

Why Tannenbaum could see Cowboys beating the Eagles in the playoffs :: ESPN

Link

The former NFL GM says in a one-game playoff, the Cowboys are absolutely capable of getting past the Eagles, reminding that they put up 400 yards and 40 points on Philadelphia to beat them on Christmas Eve. This year’s offense will be more risk-averse, and Dak Prescott will show his 2022 interception total to be an anomaly.

Biggest red flags for NFL contenders in 2023: Jets' offensive line, Dolphins' QB health among top concerns :: CBS Sports

Link

Mike McCarthy taking the reins at offense is likely going to make or break the 2023 season. Though he probably deserves more credit for guiding back-to-back 12-win seasons, his older-school, oft-conservative tendencies could surface to a greater degree now that he’s directly in charge of Dak Prescott and Co.

Advertisement

Tracey Edmonds shares pre-op photo of Deion Sanders :: SI.com

Link

Sanders and his significant other shared positive vibes before his surgery Friday to address blood clots in both legs Friday. He told followers in a previous social media update that “there’s no talk of amputation” and added, “I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.”

USFL players the Dallas Cowboys should look at bringing to training camp :: Blogging the Boys

Link

KaVontae Turpin was a great USFL find last year; there’s no reason not to look there again before training camp. Stars kicker Luis Aguilar was the best in the league this season and was the overall points leader. Breakers guard Paul Adams has positional flex and plays with a mean streak. And Gamblers running back Mark Thompson is a big, strong rusher who averaged 4.83 yards per carry. All could fill a need in Dallas.

Advertisement

2024 mock draft: Cowboys add son of bitter rival to bolster LB squad :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With the 27th overall pick in this 2024 mock draft, the Cowboys select Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. His dad made a career out of terrorizing Dallas during three different stints with the Eagles, earning four Pro Bowl trips along the way. Junior is considered the best returning linebacker in the nation.

Report: Keyshawn Johnson, ESPN Radio morning show part of network's budget cuts :: USA Today

Link

Former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson may be looking for a new team. ESPN is scrapping the radio show that Johnson hosts with Jay Williams and Max Kellerman amidst widespread spending cuts at the network. Johnson, who played for Dallas in 2004 and 2005, signed a four-year, $18 million deal with ESPN last year.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire