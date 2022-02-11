Cowboys News: DeMarcus Ware snubbed, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn honored, Collins back to guard?

Thursday night felt like it would be a joyous occasion for DeMarcus Ware and Cowboys fans. However, in a shocking turn of events, the seven-time All-Pro didn’t make the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. It was a big night for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his biggest asset, Micah Parsons, though as they were named Assistant Coach of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year respectively.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup will be one of the most intriguing talking points during the next month with free agency on the horizon and his future in Dallas being a mystery. Multiple injuries could lower his price and lead to his return, which would certainly make offensive coordinator Kellen Moore happy. Also on the menu for Thursday was a look at what the Cowboys need to do to make a Super Bowl run next season, and La’el Collins possibly moving back to guard. Here are the news and notes.

NFL heading to Germany in 2022; could Cowboys make the trip? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys aren’t strangers to playing overseas, last doing so in 2014 in London. However, the NFL is expanding its international series beyond London and Mexico City by playing its first game Germany in 2022. With 10 teams set to play outside of the United States next season, it would be wise to think that the Cowboys, with their popularity, will be one of them, and it could be in Munich.

2022 Cowboys Free Agency: 3 soon to be free agents to watch in the Super Bowl :: Blogging The Boys

Link

NFL free agency is a frustrating time for Cowboys fans as Dallas usually pinches their pennies. Although they aren’t big players on the open market, the Cowboys have some options if they choose to move on from players like Randy Gregory and Michael Gallup. RJ Ochoa lists edge rusher Von Miller, wide receiver Odell, and safety Jessie Bates as Super Bowl participants to keep an eye on.

Mailbag: Free Agent Priority? Collins To Guard? :: The Mothership

Link

David Helman and Nick Eatman dive into who should get the most attention among the Cowboys’ 21 unrestricted free agents. Also, neither would be opposed to seeing La’el Collins switch back to guard, if he wants to that is.

Story continues

Snubbed: Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Ware is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in sacks with 117 and accumulated 138.5 for his career. Throw in seven All-Pro selections, nine Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl ring, it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would make the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Well, things didn’t go as planned on Thursday night as Ware was not selected to joined football immortality in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Parsons may need to purchase another home just to hold all of his accolades from an amazing rookie season in 2021. This one was a no-brainer though as Parsons was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in unanimous fashion, making him the first player in league history to do so.

NFL Honors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn wins 2021 Assistant Coach of the Year :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Quinn had quite the task this season by taking over the worst defense in Cowboys history. His hands-on approach paid dividends in 2021 as the defensive unit in Dallas led the NFL in turnovers, and it got Quinn selected as the league’s top assistant coach.

'I'm getting goosebumps': Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware awaits Hall of Fame immortality :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Ware was one of the best pass rushers of his generation and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. The former first-round pick was on the edge of his seat before the 2022 class was announced as he looked to be a first-ballot inductee.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 free agents: Where WR Michael Gallup should fit in the Cowboys plans :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Gallup will be one of the most important decisions the Cowboys have to make free agency. He had a rough 2021 campaign injury-wise which could lead to a short-term prove-it deal next season. Also, with the possible departure of Amari Cooper as a cap causality, his return to Dallas could end up being a necessity.

How Dallas Cowboys can make run to 2023 Super Bowl :: FOX Sports

Link

Dallas fell extremely short of expectations with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Matt Mosley dives into what they can do to make a deep run in the postseason in 2022 which includes fixing Dak Prescott, finding left tackle Tyron Smith’s replacement and making their defense even more lethal.

1

1