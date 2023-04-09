Cowboys News: DeMarcus Ware names HoF presenter, Moose named president

Two former Cowboys stars make headlines in the news you may have missed. As offseason jobs go, Daryl Johnston just landed the biggest and best yet; we’ve got the scoop on Moose’s new gig outside the broadcast booth. And DeMarcus Ware calls on a familiar face to make his Hall of Fame presentation in Canton this summer.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott is linked to two different AFC clubs with uncertainties in their backfields, even as the Cowboys move on by filling up their dance card with official 30 visits. We’ll look at how the all-important fifth-year option might help determine who gets the call with the team’s first-round draft pick, and we’ll think through the different options at the kicker position. Brandin Cooks confirms that he plays to win no matter what’s on the line, and it may already be do-or-die time for Jalen Tolbert in Dallas. All that, plus a recent pop star’s stay at AT&T Stadium has some wondering- once again- why Cowboys ownership won’t make one simple tweak to the gameday setting.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Daryl Johnston is new USFL president :: Forbes

“Moose” has himself quite the offseason job. When he’s not color commentating on games from the broadcast booth during the NFL calendar, he’s now the president of football operations for the entire USFL as it enters its second season. The league has no commissioner; Johnston now holds the organization’s highest-ranking title.

Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott spotted with new star amid rumors :: Heavy.com

Elliott appears in a social media video with Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, leading some to wonder about a possible signing with Cincinnati. Though the two are off-the-field friends who just happen to have the same agent, it’s also worth noting that the Bengals’ current RB1, Joe Mixon, is facing legal trouble that could cast doubt on his future with the team.

Players who will sign the biggest contract at each position late in NFL free agency :: Bleacher Report

Elliott may also be a good fit with his former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in Los Angeles. The Chargers have an unsettled contract situation with running back Austin Ekeler; the two-time rushing champ could complement Ekeler nicely or even fill a void if talks go south between Ekeler and the club.

Cowboys add fan faves Washington, Sanders to invites, 29 of 30 known :: Cowboys Wire

The list is coming into focus. Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, and San Jose State edge rusher Junior Fehoko (not related to Cowboys wideout Simi) are among the prospects who have made an official visit to the team facilities.

Ware chooses Jerry Jones as 2023 HOF presenter :: The Mothership

It’s all come full circle for DeMarcus Ware. The man who called him to join the Dallas Cowboys- the same man who told him he was going to Canton- will be the one who presents him for his induction into the Hall of Fame. “It’s been one of those things that, for me, Jerry, that you’re such an important part of my career, such an important part of my life,” said Ware.

5th-year options, positional value and the Cowboys' 1st-round dilemma :: Cowboys Wire

As a rule, good first-round draft picks have their fifth-year option picked up while underperformers have their fifth-year option declined. Recent history shows that tight ends, interior defensive linemen, and cornerbacks see their clubs exercise the fifth-year option far more often than, say, running backs. That’s just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to the decision the Cowboys will have to make with the 26th pick this year.

WR Brandin Cooks on helping Texans win Week 18: 'You never suit up to lose' :: NFL.com

The Cowboys’ newest receiver isn’t interested in losing, even if it means a long-term organizational win. Cooks made a huge fourth-down grab in last year’s season finale that kept a late Texans drive alive and led to a game-winning score… taking the first overall pick away from Houston and giving it to Chicago. “As a competitor, you’re not going out there saying, ‘I’m not going to give them my all because I want the Texans to have the No. 1 pick,” Cooks said. “We don’t play to lose, at least from a player’s standpoint.”

The situation is getting urgent for Jalen Tolbert’s Cowboys future :: Cowboys Wire

Too much was expected of the South Alabama product. If anyone deserves ire from the fanbase over Tolbert’s disappointing rookie season, it’s the Cowboys themselves for understaffing the WR position and expecting Tolbert to make an impact right away. But they can’t wait forever for things to click for Tolbert; he’ll have to earn his roster spot this year or his career in Dallas could be over before it ever got started.

3 strategies for the Cowboys to solve their kicker issue :: Blogging the Boys

After Brett Maher imploded in the playoffs, the Cowboys can stick with unproven offseason signee Tristan Vizcaino, spend a draft pick on a college prospect, or look to a veteran free agent. Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby are both prominent names who are on the market.

Clarence Hill: Jerry Jones, AT&T Stadium has curtains for Taylor Swift, but not Cowboys? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

AT&T Stadium hung curtains over its infamous windows for Taylor Swift’s three-day concert stay last weekend. The same could be done for Cowboys games, where the sun has clearly been a factor in the afternoon for fans and players. But Cowboys ownership doesn’t see a problem. “We’re not going to do anything with it. It goes both ways,” Jones said last year. “Both teams had a chance to get in the sun, both teams had a chance to get out of the sun. Relative to the elements I see other people play in, it’s nothing.”

Former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith sentenced to one year in jail, report says :: Dallas Morning News

The former pass rusher was sentenced Friday in California on a charge of drunk driving causing injury. Smith pleaded no contest; he’ll serve 12 months in jail and five years supervised probation. Smith joined the Cowboys in 2020 after four years of suspensions and made 16 starts, logging 48 tackles, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown).

