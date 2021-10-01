Cowboys News: DeMarcus Ware discusses Parsons’ start, Diggs snags prestigious award

Lockdown. That’s the appropriate word to use when describing how Trevon Diggs is putting wide receivers in jail this season. His league-leading three interceptions and six passes defended garnered him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. Backup running back Tony Pollard didn’t run wild on the field at practice. Instead, he was absent, but luckily it was for personal reasons and not an injury.

Wide receiver Malik Turner can now prepare to return to the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster from his ankle injury after his practice window was activated. Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson knows all the ins and outs when it comes to the wide receiver position, and when asked which young receiver could take over as the league’s best like he once did, CeeDee Lamb’s name was mentioned immediately. In addition to that loaded menu is the self-belief of Jayron Kearse, bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys against the Carolina Panthers, DeMarcus Ware endorsing Micah Parsons, and more are at the forefront of news and notes.

DeMarcus Ware: 'I see something special' in Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons :: ESPN

Link

Cowboys’ all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware spent time with rookie linebacker/defensive end Parsons last month working on pass-rush techniques. It was a visit well spent as the two now speak weekly. Ware was surprised how technically sound Parsons was to go along with his athleticism and he thinks the 12th overall pick has a bright future in Dallas.

RB Tony Pollard misses Cowboys' practice Thursday for personal reasons :: Cowboys Wire

Link

One-half of the Cowboys’ one-two punch at running back, Pollard, missed practice on Thursday. Much to the delight of the team and fans of the franchise Pollard’s absence wasn’t injury-related and doesn’t affect his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.

Calvin Johnson singles out Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb; could be NFL's best WR :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Story continues

Johnson is as qualified as anyone, especially in the modern era, to speak on the wide receiver position. In an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee was asked which young receiver has a shot to elevate his play to be the best in the league, and he gave Lamb quite the endorsement.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs named NFC defensive player of the month for September :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The case can be made that Diggs is playing the cornerback position better than any human breathing oxygen right now. His three interceptions are tied for the NFL lead and his six passes defended are tops in that category. His incredible play got a tip of the cap on Thursday when he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Cowboys stock up, stock down after Week 3: Trevon Diggs lands top NFL honor, Ezekiel Elliott sends message :: CBS Sports

Link

There were plenty of game balls to pass out when the Cowboys beat the Eagles by 20 on Monday. Patrik Walker of CBS Sports gives kudos to players such as Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, and Prescott. All wasn’t well though as veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and kicker Greg Zuerlein got not-so-flattering reviews.

Breakout: Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse saw his potential even when no one else did :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Kearse was signed back in March to be a depth piece at safety and to provide special teams help. However, in a violent game like football, one’s number can be called at any time and when Donovan Wilson went down with a groin issue, Kearse saw his snaps increase and his play has been very solid. It’s not a surprise to him though as everything has been a part of a bigger plan.

Cowboys WR Malik Turner practice window activated, eligible for IR return :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Turner has been on injured reserve since the beginning of September with a foot injury. The four-year veteran can begin working his back on the 53-man roster now that his 21-day practice window has been activated, and will provide Dak Prescott with another weapon in the passing game.

The Two Moose: Cowboys' Kellen Moore used two players to scheme the fun back into the F-back vs Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

Link

In the Cowboys blowout win over the Eagles on Monday night, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore put together an amazing game plan by using unique sets that involved tight end Dalton Schultz as well as backup guard Connor McGovern playing the fullback position.

Cowboys vs. Panthers: Three bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup :: Blogging The Boys

Link

The Cowboys host the 3-0 Panthers on Sunday in Arlington. Matt Holleran of Blogging The Boys gave some intriguing predictions for this early-season NFC showdown that included multiple interceptions for Sam Darnold, a huge game for Lamb, and the Cowboys winning but double digits.

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link

With Keanu Neal likely out another week due to COVID protocols and Parsons getting another heavy load rushing off the edge, it would seem like more playing time for rookie linebacker Jabril Cox would be a no-brainer in Week 4 right? Not so fast. Rob Phillips and David Helman break down how the play of veterans Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, which has been solid, will probably prevent that for now. Also, they discuss how the Cowboys shouldn’t have trouble losing focus with a good Panthers team coming into town.

1

1