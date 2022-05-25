Cowboys News: DeMarcus Lawrence speaks out, Lamb’s WR rank, Pro Bowl to be scrapped?

The first day of Cowboys OTAs also proved to be a day about far more than football. With news of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, sports took a backseat and many athletes, including one prominent Cowboy, took to social media to call for change.

The league’s spring meeting is bringing about some sweeping changes: to the Rooney Rule, to international markets, and maybe even to the Pro Bowl. The owners also approved a cutdown schedule for all 32 teams’ rosters and nixed the possibility of the scouting combine moving out of its traditional Indianapolis home, at least for now. Within Cowboys Nation, we’re spotlighting the slot receiver role and exploring whether a rookie draft pick could fit the bill this year. We’re deciding where CeeDee Lamb ranks among the league’s receivers, we’re guessing at what kind of role Ryan Nall might play, we’re getting to know an undrafted free agent out of USC, and we’re taking a closer look at a Cowboys legend… who may not be all he’s cracked himself up to be over the years, but wants to ride that reputation to a U.S. Senate seat. That’s all in this edition of News and Notes.

‘Enough is enough!’: DeMarcus Lawrence, sports world react to Uvalde school shooting :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Among the many sports notables voicing their frustrations, calling for change, and offering support in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting was the Cowboys defensive end. Over a series of tweets Tuesday, Lawrence called on Texas governor Greg Abbott to do more to protect schoolchildren in less affluent areas and responded to NBA star LeBron James with a proposal to work together to provide better security for schools that need it.

How Dallas Cowboys rookie Jalen Tolbert looks to get '1% better every day' :: ESPN

Link

Last July, the South Alabama rookie was on the turf field outside Ford Center watching highlights of Dak Prescott. Now he’s at Cowboys OTAs on the receiving end of Prescott’s passes; quite a journey for the baseball kid who didn’t play football until his sophomore year of high school. “I feel like you’ve got to do more than everybody else if you want to be higher or better than everybody else,” Tolbert said. “I’m looking to put in the extra work so that it can come back to me on the back end.”

Why the Cowboys slot WR is in for a big year :: A to Z Sports Dallas

Link

Whether it’s free agent pickup James Washington or rookie Jalen Tolbert, the man in the Dallas slot could see success, if history holds. Whether it’s Cedrick Wilson last season, CeeDee Lamb in 2020, Randall Cobb in 2019 or even Cole Beasley back in 2016, Dak Prescott uses his slot receivers well, and he typically develops rapport with all of his pass-catchers in a hurry.

Experts consider if Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be a top-10 receiver in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

How the Oklahoma product evolves in his third pro season (and outside the shadow of Amari Cooper) is already a hot topic. Pro Football Focus ranks Lamb 12th among all receivers leaguewide. The podcast Around the NFL selected him 10th in a fantasy draft of pass-catchers. “The best of CeeDee Lamb is yet to come,” Dan Hanzus said. “I think he’s a superstar.”

NFL considering changes to Pro Bowl format, including replacing game with showcase of players :: NFL.com

Link

The all-star event may have finally reached the end of the road. Or at least a major fork. One of the topics discussed seriously at the spring meetings has been revamping the Pro Bowl festivities, possibly to the point of eliminating the actual Sunday game. Skills competitions, video game battles, a friendly flag football showdown, and other ideas are among the alternatives reportedly being considered.

Cowboys lose combine hosting bid; event to remain in Indy for now :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The scouting combine will be back home again in Indiana for the next two years. Despite bids from Dallas and Los Angeles, the NFL has elected to keep the multiday event in the city it’s called home since 1987. Last year’s combine generated $9.6 million in economic impact for Indianapolis and saw the highest fan attendance ever. An improved fan experience is planned at Lucas Oil Stadium for 2023.

NFL alters rules for head coach interviews :: Albert Breer (Twitter)

NFL passes a resolution to prohibit all head coach interviews until the third day after Week 18 concludes (that Wednesday) and all in-person head coach interviews until after the Wild Card round. Obviously being done to slow the process down. Here’s the language. pic.twitter.com/k00EQgLc7g — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2022

NFL keeps assigning 'international home marketing areas' :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The NFL has assigned New Zealand to the Rams and Australia, Ghana, and New Zealand to the Eagles as part of the International Home Marketing Areas Initiative. Those teams now have marketing rights within those countries; the Cowboys’ deal with Mexico was announced several months ago. But Mike Florio wonders why the league feels it necessary to direct where each of the NFL’s 32 brands set up shop in an attempt to artificially create overseas fanbases, rather than let teams market wherever they choose.

NFL owners approve roster reduction schedule; Cowboys' first cuts due Aug. 16 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The cutdown schedule has been approved. Teams will be required to trim their rosters to 85 after the first preseason game, to 80 by the second, and to the final 53 just days after their third preseason contest. It’s the same schedule the league adopted last year under COVID-19 restrictions.

Role Call: Finding a plan for Ryan Nall :: The Mothership

Link

The onetime UDFA has just 16 career touches to his name, but Nall may have found the right coach to change that. Mike McCarthy helped John Kuhn reach three Pro Bowls as a fullback in Green Bay and let Kellen Moore use Connor McGovern as a jumbo back last year. Then again, there’s no guarantee that’s how Dallas will use Nall. Running back, fullback, special teams, receiver… it could get interesting for Nall.

Is a move to safety in best interest of former USC star, Cowboys UDFA Isaac Taylor-Stuart? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Trojans cornerback might actually project to have more success as a safety at the pro level. He possesses good size and attractive long speed, but has some technique details to clean up. One would like to see better change of direction when coming downhill and more ability to deal with blocks in space. He may get the chance to refine those skills if he makes the practice squad.

Herschel Walker is one of America’s greatest sports myths. Will it help him get elected? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The former Cowboys running back easily won Tuesday’s Republican primary in Georgia; he’ll go on to November’s election for a U.S. Senate seat. But Mac Engel points out that Walker’s entire campaign has been built on a myth, one of some kind of once-in-a-lifetime superstardom on the football field. (Except he wasn’t.) And from the legendary daily workout (that none of his Dallas teammates ever saw him do) to his claim about graduating in the top 1% from Georgia (when he actually doesn’t even have a degree), Walker is proving that many voters apparently care more about the myth than reality.

