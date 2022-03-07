Cowboys News: DeMarcus Lawrence rejects pay cut, Randy Gregory to stay?

Doomsday defense? More like Doomscroll defense. Dan Quinn’s unit was in the headlines as the weekend came to a close, and none of it was very encouraging for Cowboys fans. DeMarcus Lawrence, the unit’s most obvious veteran leader, has been approached by the front office about taking a pay cut to help the team get below the salary cap. But balancing the books isn’t Lawrence’s job; his reported refusal could end up triggering a bunch of other moves across the roster. On the opposite end of the D-line, Randy Gregory is expected by some to stay in Dallas, though that’s far from certain. Even a role player like Tarell Basham could find himself a cap casualty despite a very modest salary. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Same goes for the offense, where experts around the league are lining up ideal fits for Amari Cooper as if he’s already gone. And other outlets are looking for guys to move in to Dalton Schultz’s locker before he’s even cleared it out. We’re using the financial ledgers to maker roster cuts based on savings, and we’re singing the praises of a multi-talented wideout who may well be taking his talents elsewhere. But there’s always the draft. So we’re shopping in Indianapolis to find the gems… and even sniffing around to see how the Cowboys could play host at next year’s combine. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys free agency rumors: “Many around the league” expect defensive end Randy Gregory to stay :: Blogging the Boys

Many Cowboys fans are hopeful that Gregory will give the Cowboys a hometown discount after the team stood by him through years’ worth of off-the-field issues. The franchise tag is an option, but the Cowboys are also reportedly considering that ploy for tight end Dalton Schultz. The tag value for keeping Gregory would be north of $16 million.

DeMarcus Lawrence reportedly refuses pay cut offer from Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive end, slated to make $19 million in base salary in 2022, reportedly refused to take a pay cut after being asked by the team. Such a rejection frequently results in a player’s release. The Cowboys are already in dire straits at the edge rusher position, with Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong both set to become free agents.

Could DE Tarell Basham be another 2022 cap casualty? :: Inside the Star

Basham played in all 17 contests last season and actually had the highest snap count and tackle total of all Cowboys defensive linemen. In a normal year, his modest contract wouldn’t raise many eyebrows, but this year, every penny is fair game for pinching. He could get cut, he could be an insurance policy, or he could be a starter in Dallas by the time it’s all settled.

Winners, Losers: Georgia dominates DL, LB day at combine :: Cowboys Wire

The national champs had two standouts at defensive tackle and another at edge rusher on Day 3 of the combine. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson turned in a stunning time in the 3-cone drill, while Boye Mafe from Minnesota and Brandon Smith from Penn State also turned heads.

3 easy cuts Cowboys can make to save $15 million :: The Landry Hat

Want to find a big chunk of change quickly in Dallas? Cutting Greg Zuerlein saves $2.5 million. Cornerback Anthony Brown saves $5 million. And cutting DeMarcus Lawrence before June saves the team $8 million. Boom. There’s $15.5 million, enough even to keep Amari Cooper around.

5 potential TE options for Cowboys should Dalton Schultz walk :: Cowboys Wire

Blake Jarwin’s hip surgery doesn’t make Schultz a lock to stay. Turns out there are options around the NFL if Dallas wants to explore them. Zach Ertz, O.J. Howard, Hayden Hurst, Evan Engram, and Mo Alie-Cox are names that could likely be had for less than Schultz and be a serviceable bridge while the team waits for Jarwin to return.

Riddick: Amari Cooper the perfect fit for Mac Jones :: ESPN

The analyst sees New England as a place that could pull something out of Cooper that he wasn’t able to show in Oakland and hasn’t shown thus far in Dallas. If he can find a way to be consistent, Cooper could be a true weapon for young Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Speed racer Jahan Dotson would bring unique element to Cowboys offense :: Cowboys Wire

Penn State’s speed merchant can also make some impressive grabs, but his blocking and releases could use some coaching up. His 4.43 time in the 40 makes him an intriguing prospect, especially for a Cowboys club that hasn’t had a true deep burner in ages.

Mike McCarthy speaks highly on upcoming free agent Cedrick Wilson :: Cowboys Wire

He’s scheduled to become a free agent, but Cedrick Wilson can already count one NFL coach who’s a big fan: his own. Mike McCarthy raved about the former sixth-round pick who’s more than doubled his on-the-field production in each of his three years as a pro. Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million last offseason; he stands to at least double that this time around. With so much uncertainty surrounding Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Wilson could end up being a key piece of the Cowboys’ 2022 puzzle.

Cowboys send recon team to Indianapolis’ NFL combine in hopes of bringing event to North Texas :: Dallas Morning News

A group of Cowboys delegates are at the combine not to check out the bench press and cone drills, but to observe how to put on the combine itself. What they see could influence the proposal the club will submit in April to host next year’s event at The Star in Frisco. There’s no guarantee the combine will move out of Indianapolis; that city will re-bid to host in 2023, as will Los Angeles. The NFL believes moving the combine around each year would increase fan engagement.

Winners, Losers from OL, RB workouts at 2022 scouting combine :: Cowboys Wire

Of course O-lineman Zion Johnson impressed on Day 2 in Indianapolis. But small-school backs from Iowa State and South Dakota State also improved their draft-day stock. Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams wasn’t so lucky; his 40 time put him in the same historical percentile as former lumbering tight end Jason Witten.

