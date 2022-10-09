Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard’s availability, Dorsett’s record broken

A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.

Meanwhile, as the Cowboys prep to play the Rams in Week 5, we have the latest roster moves, including who got elevated from the practice squad for gameday and our best guesses as to who will be declared inactive. We specifically check for clues on Tony Pollard’s availability, spotlight the quantum leap Trevon Diggs has made in his coverage skills, and find out why SoFi Stadium has a special place in Terence Steele’s heart. We look at what could be a home-away-from-home game for the Cowboys in L.A., explore the league’s newest updates to the concussion protocol made just in time for Sunday’s games, and check out college prospects from TCU, Tennessee, and LSU that may be names to watch come draft day. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Tony Dorsett’s 47-year-old record smashed by Izzy Abanikanda in win vs. Virginia Tech :: ClutchPoints

The Pitt junior turned in a monster day with 320 rushing yards, beating Dorsett’s old record by 17 yards. Abanikanda did it on 36 carries and scored a whopping six touchdowns in the Panthers’ 45-29 win. He found the end zone in every quarter of the game; his last touchdown was an 80-yard explosion. Pitt gave him two more carries after that to break Dorsett’s mark.

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. share tense postgame handshake after Jackson State win :: Dallas Morning News

Sanders’s squad spoiled Alabama State’s homecoming to stay unbeaten Saturday. Afterward, Robinson shoved Sanders during their postgame handshake at midfield. “I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said in his press conference before taking a swipe at Sanders’s bona fides in the conference: “I’m living on the shoulders of the SWAC. He ain’t SWAC.”

Robinson on shunning Sanders: 'I’m not about to give you the Obama bro-hug' :: HBCU Sports (Twitter)

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

55-man Week 5 roster: Cowboys elevate DT instead of RB, WR or OL :: Cowboys WIre

Tony Pollard must be okay to play, as the Cowboys left Rico Dowdle on the practice squad for Sunday. The team has chosen instead to elevate defensive tackle Carlos Watkins for the Week 5 visit to Los Angeles. Newly-signed long snapper Matt Overton also got the call up to the gameday roster.

Pollard traveled with team to L.A., perhaps signaling OK to play :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (illness, questionable) is traveling with team to Los Angeles after appearing on injury report Friday. Cowboys opted not to elevate a running back today from their practice squad. Both good signs for his availability Sunday vs. Rams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 8, 2022

Predicting 7 Cowboys inactives for Week 5 vs Rams, who will McCarthy sit? :: Cowboys Wire

Who will join Dak Prescott and Jason Peters on the inactive list Sunday? Quinton Bohanna looks like a prime candidate after the Carlos Watkins elevation. Rookie Jalen Tolbert seems unlikely to play, even with CeeDee Lamb taking it easy this week with a groin issue. The door may be closing on Devin Harper with Jabril Cox’s rehab taking off. Defensive backs Nahshon Wright and Markquese Bell may also be hard-pressed to see the field this week.

Terence Steele has 'full circle' return to SoFi :: The Mothership

Terence Steele made his NFL debut at SoFi Stadium against the Rams in 2020, just a few weeks after signing with Dallas. Thrown into the fire that day, he gave up a key sack. A year later, he was back to face the Chargers’ Joey Bosa; he mostly held his own. Steele says Sunday’s return to the venue will be “emotional” for him, given how far he’s progressed as a pro.

'They show up in L.A.': Cowboys fans expected to invade SoFi as Rams prep for extra noise at home :: Cowboys Wire

The last time the Cowboys played the Rams in Los Angeles, it was before an empty house. This time around, the Rams have been pumping noise into their practices all week as they prepare for a surge of Cowboys faithful to fill SoFi Stadium. The team has struggled with opposing fans taking over their building on gameday.

By focusing on faults, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has awakened the best version of himself :: Dallas Morning News

Diggs chose not to focus on his 11 interceptions when reviewing his 2021 season. “When I looked at my game from last year, I’d be so mad at myself because anything that I would give up, it was because of me,” he said. “Nothing special that the receiver did or anything like that.” So he keyed on little adjustments he could make, the kind that helped him on two critical fourth-down pass breakups last week versus Washington. As a result, he says the game is slowing down for him.

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation :: NFL.com

New concussion protocols will be in effect on Sunday following a joint statement from the league and players’ union following the investigation into the handling of the Tua Tagovailoa incident Sept. 25. Specifically, a diagnosis of “ataxia,” which is an abnormality of balance or stability, motor coordination, or dysfunctional speech during a game, will now equal an immediate “no-go” in allowing that player to re-enter that game.

Cowboys CFB Draft Watch: Tennessee vs LSU prospects :: Cowboys Wire

The showdown between Top-25 SEC schools featured several players who could be names to watch come draft season. From Tennessee, quarterback Hendon Hooker continues to impress, though he’s already 25 years old. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was out with an ankle injury, but is sure to be a target of many teams in the early rounds. LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte could be the first receiver taken, though, and edge rusher BJ Ojulari is built for Sunday work. And knowing how much the Cowboys favor big-bodied cornerbackers in the draft, keep an eye on the Tigers’ Mekhi Garner.

5 draftable TCU Frogs the Cowboys should keep an eye on :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas loves shopping close to home, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see some TCU Horned Frogs courted by the Cowboys as spring arrives. Quarterback Max Duggan, wide receiver Quentin Johnson, offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Dee Winters, and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson all have intriguing qualities that could merit attention from Cowboys scouts.

