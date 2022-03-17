Cowboys News: Defensive end market drying up as new league year starts

Day 3 of 2022 free agency discussions turned out to be a microcosm of Joneses tenure at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys . Defensive end Von Miller showed real interest in returning home to Texas but it turns out quarterback Dak Prescott gave a better offer than the team themselves. Now, Miller is headed to Buffalo.

Za’Darius Smith was another name that went off the board for a potential replacement after the Randy Gregory nightmare. Right in the center of it all is defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, whose reworked contract opened the door for a reload and looked bleak early in discussion according to the Boise State product.

The Cowboys spent the first day of players being able to sign their deals with no new news to speak of. Here are the rest of the News and Notes.

DeMarcus Lawrence negotiated through 'disrespectful' first offer to stay with Cowboys, now hopes to land Von Miller :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Signing Lawrence wasn’t wasy and the Boise State product opened up about the discussions with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden about the way good cop Jerry Jones saved the day.

Dallas Cowboys free agency: Von Miller signs with Buffalo Bills on 6-year, $120M contract :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Following all the social media speculation, the Miller dream is over and he’s headed to the Bills on a six-year deal worth up to $120 million. Dallas was unwilling to go deep into the checkbook for the future Hall of Famer.

Report: Von Miller had Cowboys as top destination, Dak Prescott recruited, Dallas never made an offer :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Stephen Jones hasn’t made many friends this week and who would’ve thought Prescott would be the main recruiter for Miller, not even the general manager of the Cowboys?

Turns out it was just that and Dallas never even gave an offer.

NFL free agency: Grades for every big signing and trade of 2022, plus draft outlook for each move :: ESPN

Link (paywall)

While the story for the Cowboys in free agency has been primarily just talking, ESPN grades the moves they’ve made fondly, including the trade that sent Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick.

Story continues

NFL free agency 2022: Picking early winners and losers after the negotiating window, including the Buccaneers, Jaguars and Cowboys :: ESPN

Link (paywall)

While most of the moves graded well for Dallas, the overall outlook isn’t positive. Watching the Randy Gregory situation unfold and other pass rushers leave the board continues to close the window for the Cowboys to reinforce the defense.

Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas could pursue former Rams punter Johnny Hekker :: Blogging the Boys

Link

With Bryan Anger set to find another team, John Fassel could be looking to another one of his former Rams’ players to fill the void in Dallas.

Johnny Hekker is a free agent, and with Jake McQuaide snapping to him, it wouldn’t take long to get reacquainted.

Cowboys conversation: Losing Randy Gregory shouldn’t cause Dallas to panic, there are other options :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Flipping the page on the departure of Gregory, there are is still a strong list of pass rushers that the Joneses can find for a cheaper price than the likes of Miller and Za’Darius Smith.

Jon Machota and Bob Storm break down why it’s not panic time just yet.

The Cowboys offseason approach feels wobbly and leading to a regression :: Blogging the Boys

Link

This is the world Cowboys fans have become accustomed to. The Joneses stay conservative in free agency and it ultimately gets swept under the rug by successful drafts every year.

Even then, it’s always disappointment come January. Will Dallas change their ways before it’s too late?

Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals medical procedure at beloved assistant’s memorial :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

At a memorial for longtime assistant Marylyn Love, the Cowboys owner opened up about why he was absent from the 2022 NFL combine.

The loss was heavy for the team and Jones, who considered her a best friend, noting that one of their last conversations was before he had a procedure that kept him away from the combine.

1

1