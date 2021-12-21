Cowboys News: Defensive dominance, playoff seeding scenarios, home-field value

The calling card of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys has become their gritty defense. Tied for the most takeaways and outright No. 1 in interceptions, Dallas’ backbone is no longer the offense that has carried them at times in recent seasons.

With this in mind, the defense has dominated on the road, relieving the Cowboys of any stress when the offense has lost their momentum and even put them in a hole like they did in Washington. The return of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence has been one of the biggest stories and the ugly wins have paid dividends, even moving Dallas up in seeding.

Tampa Bay and Arizona had tough losses in Week 15 and it’s moved the Cowboys up to No. 2 in the NFC and just a Green Bay loss from taking over the top spot. But can one of their final three opponents take down Aaron Rodgers? Looking at the Dallas offensive stats at home compared to away, it’s imperative to have the home-field advantage when the red-zone success is putrid on the road. Here are all the latest news and notes.

The one stat that defines how outrageously good the Cowboys defense has become :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys’ defense has become one of, if not the best in the league. What really pops out the most? Crushing opposing momentum. Our own KD Drummond breaks down how Dallas is creating the most turnovers and turning them into wins, especially in crucial road games.

Dominant Cowboys defense forces 4 turnovers again, maul Giants 21-6 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys dismantled the Giants with their defense on Sunday en route to a 21-6 victory and the win moved Dallas to 10-4 on the season. Here’s the quick gamer on the Week 15 divisional victory for the Cowboys.

Cowboys 'Tank' Lawrence shows full arsenal in win over Giants, earns Week 15 player of game :: Cowboys Wire

Link

For the Cowboys, Lawrence has always been a big piece for the defense but since his return from injury in 2021, he’s been a game-wrecker for opposing offenses and he put it on display against the Giants, earning himself player of the game honors.

Story continues

Cowboys move into 2nd place in NFC race despite not clinching playoffs :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Entering Week 15, Dallas was the No. 4 seed and needed some unlikely help to move up in the NFC and then it happened. The Cardinals got blown out by the 1-win Lions and the Buccaneers got shut-out by Taysom Hill and the Saints. All of the sudden, the Cowboys sit at No. 2 behind Green Bay.

Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Monday's Week 15 Results :: Bleacher Report

Link

While it doesn’t matter for a Cowboys team foaming at the mouth for a playoff run, they’ve moved up in seeding, and inherently, they’ve dropped down all the way to the No. 30 pick for 2022 after Week 15.

The Cowboys are getting a lot of criticism for a team that is 10-4, and the #2 seed in the NFC :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Over the last few weeks, Cowboys fans have been vocal about their concerns with the inconsistent offensive performances and lack of big plays, naming other conference teams who have high-flying offenses.

The thing is Dallas has just kept on winning and Week 15 reminded Dallas fans that winning isn’t easy, even for the top teams in the league.

Why home field advantage in the playoffs could be so important to the Cowboys in the 2021 season :: Blogging The Boys

Link

The Cowboys are coming down to the final stretch with a chance to take home-field advantage for the playoffs. Taking the No. 1 seed is already important but looking at Dallas’ red zone stats at home compared to away, it makes it imperative for their success.

Cowboys Taking Extra Precautions Against COVID :: The Mothership

Link

Amidst the rapid increase of positive COVID tests in the NFL, the Washington Football Team has been one of the most, if not the most impacted team. Entering a Week 16 clash with Washington, Dallas is taking all the precautions to avoid an outbreak of their own after having no new players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday.

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and postseason outlook :: ESPN

Link

With three games left in the season and Dallas sitting at the No. 2 seed thanks to a tiebreaker, there’s a lot of scenarios for the final seeding. Kevin Seifert dives into the odds for each team and what matchup could be waiting for the Cowboys come playoff time.

The Cowboys get the job done, while a few teams above them did not: The Morning After :: The Athletic

Link(paywall)

The Cowboys pulled out another ugly win in Week 15, which is something a couple contenders in the NFC failed to complete, opening the door for Dallas to pounce on a higher seed. Bob Sturm breaks down the win and how the Cowboys have risen to the opportunity, even if it hasn’t been pretty.

1

1