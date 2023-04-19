Cowboys News: Debating Bijan, rumors of trading back, Deion’s career whisperer

The Longhorns’ running back sensation is still all the talk in Dallas with just over a week until the draft. Despite the dwindling chances that he’ll still be available at No. 26, we’ve got arguments for and against the Cowboys making him their first-round draft pick. Count Dak Prescott a fan, Stephen Jones gives a typical non-answer, and one outlet makes the case for steering clear of Bijan Robinson. Besides, if the team wants a rusher, there are solid options in later rounds, including a suitable substitute for Ezekiel Elliott and a dual-threat playmaker who actually comes with an inside Cowboys connection.

Elsewhere, one draft guru skips the running back position entirely in his seven-round mock, we’re looking at the safety position purely from a depth standpoint, and there are rumors that could have the Cowboys trading back to get extra capital. The front office gives an update on the progress (or lack thereof) regarding a very important contract extension, Micah Parsons gets ready to step into the batter’s box for a good cause, and we’ve got the fascinating profile of Deion Sanders’s unlikely career mentor, who he doesn’t make a move without consulting. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys won’t rule out taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson in 1st round :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Call it dropping a hint, or call it keeping all options open. The Cowboys EVP mostly sidestepped a question Tuesday about the possibility of drafting the big Texas running back. “Well, Bijan just had a great career in Texas,” Jones said. “I don’t think I’ve seen that in any set of circumstances, that he’s not a first-round pick. Hats off to him and certainly a guy I’m sure when that first day is over, he’s going to certainly have a team and … you never know.”

No, the Cowboys shouldn’t draft Bijan Robinson :: D Magazine

Even if they could, they shouldn’t. If they trade up to get him- which they’d likely have to do- Robinson would get around 50 percent of the touches his rookie year, with Pollard getting the rest of the work. Dallas could let Pollard walk ahead of Robinson’s second season, but they would still be carrying the remainder of Elliott’s money plus Robinson’s increased cap hit. And suddenly they’re halfway through Robinson’s rookie deal, and it’s time to start talking a second (read: super-costly) contract. It makes no sense to pay Prescott premium money while also investing heavily in a running back, no matter how many jerseys and bottles of mustard Bijan would sell in Dallas.

Dak Prescott is a Bijan Robinson fan :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Dak Prescott on The @AdamSchefter Podcast on Bijan Robinson: “Honestly, second to Mississippi State, I’m a Texas fan, so I’ve seen a lot of his games. He’s a super talented guy. Not only is he great running the ball and has the speed, but has the hands and route running ability.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 18, 2023

NFL.com deals RB with Cowboys connection to Dallas in first-round mock :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs hasn’t been mocked as frequently to Dallas with their first-round pick, but the electrifying rusher (and legitimate pass-catching threat) does have an inside track with the Cowboys. Former Cowboys rusher Tashard Choice originally recruited Gibbs to Georgia Tech and was his RB coach there for two seasons. Choice then moved to Texas, where he coached… Bijan Robinson in 2022.

Zach Evans has question marks, but could fill Ezekiel Elliott's role for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Ole Miss back is a versatile ball carrier with a good (but not quite elite) mix of speed, vision, and decisiveness. He largely fits the role vacated by Elliott, but might be able to bring more to the table than Zeke could at this point of his career. He isn’t much of a receiving threat, though, and lacks the size and strength to be a top-tier pass blocker.

Cowboys go no RB or WR in Dane Brugler's 7-round mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After making all 259 picks across the league in his comprehensive mock, The Athletic‘s draft expert filled several holes on the Cowboys roster … but not all. Dallas’s hypothetical haul includes the draft’s top tight end (Michael Mayer) and kicker (Jake Moody), as well as a local quarterback for depth (Clayton Tune). But skill positions like running back and wide receiver were passed over for a linebacker, defensive tackle, guard, and edge rusher.

CeeDee Lamb extension 'bigger priority' following Cowboys draft, per Jones :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Citing a busy free agency period, Stephen Jones teased a long-term contract for Lamb as a possibility during this summer’s training camp, when the club has historically done such deals following the exercising of a fifth-year option on a player. The option, though, must be triggered by May 1.

Fast Forward: Dallas has pick of the litter at safety :: The Mothership

Link

The trio of Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, and Donovan Wilson sets the secondary up well on the field. Markquese Bell, Tyler Coyle, Juanyeh Thomas, Sheldrick Redwine, and even Israel Mukuamu provide backup depth. But a little camp competition is always a good thing, so if the Cowboys can nab Penn State’s J.L. Skinner, Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman, or Florida’s Trey Dean, it might be insurance for the future.

NFL Rumors: AFC contender could help Cowboys pull off perfect draft :: The Landry Hat

Link

There are whispers that the defending Super Bowl champs want to trade up from the 31st pick. With a swap, the Cowboys could give up their 26th pick, move back just five slots, and secure, say, an extra third-round selection. Of the players they’d take at 26, they’d likely have most of them still available at 31.

Former Cowboys DB Deion Sanders’ career guided by powerful force behind the scenes :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Coach Prime’s meteoric rise to a head coaching job in the Power Five wouldn’t have happened without a woman he first met at Super Bowl XXX and reconnected with 15 years later. Constance Schwartz-Morini has since become a trusted adviser, business associate, and sounding board who Sanders calls “a visionary.” She’s done the same for Michael Strahan, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa. “She don’t play,” Sanders cracked. “Constance reshaped the whole thought process of who I am.”

Micah Parsons to host charity softball game in June :: Battle for Dallas (Twitter)

What’s up, Dallas? 🤠 The Battle For Dallas charity softball game hosted by @MicahParsons11 is coming to Riders Field on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. The game will feature two all-star teams battling it out with proceeds benefiting charity. Tickets on sale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Gtl8wOp4J3 — Battle For Dallas (@BattleForDallas) April 18, 2023

