Cowboys News: Dante Fowler returning for Year 2, mocks focus on DT

The Cowboys had a busy Tuesday. After locking in running back Tony Pollard with the franchise tag before free agency began, Dallas turned their attention back to the position with not one, but two signings. Dallas also boosted the offensive line depth with a player they flirted with trading for around the time Tyron Smith and Terence Steele went down with injuries.

On the other side of the trenches, Dallas brought back the final piece to their edge puzzle but the nose tackle position remains a question mark. Will Johnathan Hankins be back? Some believe so while a key mock drafter has Dallas plugging the hole with a Michigan standout. Mel Kiper Jr. believes the other DT position will be the lucky spot in the first round after the top talents at wide receiver and cornerback go off the board. A position change for a fan favorite, Ronald Jones’ fit in the running back room and more in News and Notes.

After his 2022 season was derailed, running back Rico Dowdle is back in Dallas for next season. Having had two seasons cut short by injuries, special teams will be the main route for Dowdle to maintain his roster spot as the running back room presents opportunity.

Ronald Jones, a McKinney North product, was a highly regarded running back not long ago. Reid Hanson breaks down the value he brings just hours before he became a Cowboy.

After re-signing Dowdle, Dallas added a veteran talent in running back Ronald Jones. The Texas native is back home after a quiet season in Kansas City, where he can contribute in a running back room led by Tony Pollard.

Dallas added depth to their offensive line Tuesday, signing Chuma Edoga. The former Falcon was a trade target for the Cowboys last season when injuries struck but they waited and got their guy in the offseason.

For the first time in what feels like forever, Dallas is active in free agency time and they’ve been efficient but there’s still one big piece missing, literally. The nose tackle position is open and resigning Johnathan Hankins is an option among others to fill the hole in the middle.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. delivered his third mock in the 2023 cycle and it sees the Cowboys’ main holes be picked heavily before them, setting them up to go after a boost to the pass rush stable in the first round.

Similar to Kiper’s mock, Daniel Jeremiah predicts Dallas to go after defensive line in the first round this April. This time, it’s in the middle, filling the glaring hole at defensive tackle with a player also possessing pass rush prowess.

Dallas has brought back the rotational sack artist for a second season in his reunion with Dan Quinn. Fowler had six sacks last season, playing all 17 games. The former No. 3 overall pick from 2015 will once again keep the rotation fresh and problematic for opposing OLs.

Dallas has a need at nose tackle, but will familiar Hankins be the player they decide on? The Cowboys staff writers discuss the topic and how maintaining a real weapon in the middle should be at the top of the list.

After the addition of former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, is there a secondary better than Dallas? Chris Halling thinks there’s a case the Cowboys sit at the top of the mountain and Dan Quinn must be smiling ear-to-ear.

Cowboys were in attendance and worked the prospects through drills at Iowa State’s Pro Day. They had meetings with edge Will McDonald and 3-tech MJ Anderson.

The Cowboys had major representation in the form of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, VP of player personnel Will McClay, and Mitch LaPoint, their director of college scouting.

Also keep Tiffin CB Tyler Richardson on the radar.

Richardson measured 5’10” and 193 pounds and timed in the high 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash. He’s a long defensive back projected to be a priority free agent. Richardson met with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Commanders.

Dan Quinn on the State of Iowa Pro Day tour Worked out the Iowa guys too https://t.co/2ccwU2WEim — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 21, 2023

• Seahawks HC Pete Carroll/GM John Schneider

• Steelers HC Mike Tomlin/GM Omar Khan

• Titans HC Mike Vrabel/GM Ran Carthon Titans have OC, AGM on the list … Giants w/AGM, OC, QB and OL coaches … Pats w/WRs and OL coaches … Will McClay/Dan Quinn there for Dallas. (2/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023

