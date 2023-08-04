Cowboys News: Dalvin Cook rumor, Vander Esch on the edge, Hankins’ splash

Thursday’s practice saw impressive moments from Stephon Gilmore, Tony Pollard, and Johnathan Hankins, among others. But they’re not the only Cowboys who have impressed in camp. We’ve got other names to know, as well as an early guide to which cornerbacks are rising to the top in a rather crowded room.

Elsehwere, Luke Schoonmaker looks to be close to a return, Dak Prescott has advice for a fellow quarterback working through a familiar issue, and there are new whispers that Dalvin Cook could soon be wearing a star. Mike McCarthy has no worries about his AWOL right guard, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is the latest Cowboy to do double-duty within the Dallas defense, and DeMarcus Ware goes way outside his comfort zone in kicking off his Hall of Fame weekend. All that and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Science Lab: Why Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs trash talk is 'welcome' sight at Cowboys training camp :: The Mothership

Link

All involved parties have officially weighed in on the silliest non-story story of camp thus far. Prescott admits that he loves the trash talk and actually starts a good deal of it. Diggs offered reassurances that the relationship he and Prescott have can’t be hurt by a little friendly fire on the field. And McCarthy dismissed the whole episode as just a part of a competitive and healthy football culture, explaining, “I don’t referee that.”

'Zero concerns': McCarthy not worried about Cowboys RG Zack Martin's readiness :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The guard’s camp holdout has hit its 10th day, but McCarthy is confident that the eight-time Pro Bowler will be able to pick things up quickly upon his return. Martin has kept in contact with his linemates, texting, “Y’all set the tone, I’ll be there soon.”

Leighton Vander Esch seeing time at edge as Cowboys lean more toward positionless defense :: Dallas Morning News

Link

In his eighth NFL training camp, the linebacker is getting in on some of the positional moonlighting he’s seen so many of his teammates try, rotating in at defensive end with DL coach Aden Durde’s guidance. “It doesn’t matter where I’m playing; I’m still going to be making calls on the defense and adjustments and everything I can because you’ve got knowledge of the whole defense,” Vander Esch said. “It’s been fun growing my game.”

Training Camp Stock Report: Have Cowboys cornered CB market already? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Trevon Diggs is obviously locked in as the future of the position in Dallas. Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are likely already on the clock as short-term solutions. Further down the depth chart, though, DaRon Bland looks to be in it for the long haul, while Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph are still major question marks. Eric Scott and Myles Brooks are projects worth watching further.

Gilmore just misses getting second foot down on INT :: Bobby Belt

Nice coverage and pick from Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/T6x9itnvCq — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

From Micah Parsons to KaVontae Turpin, 8 Cowboys who have impressed in training camp :: The Athletic

Link

Parsons, Lamb, and Brandin Cooks are obvious names who were expected to have big camps. But Jalen Tolbert has also turned heads. So has Jalen Brooks. DeMarcus Lawrence still has plenty left in the tank, and KaVontae Turpin could explode this season.

Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker appears to be nearing return :: Michael Gehlken

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker (plantar fascia) is running routes in pads to the side, as the rookie second-round pick continues to work himself toward practice readiness. https://t.co/TRz2GXKnJb pic.twitter.com/EdSwt8fgEt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

7 Cowboys in NFL 100 list, where will Micah Parsons land? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The league’s own players have spoken about who among them is the best of the best. DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, Dak Prescott, and Tony Pollard all ranked in the bottom half of this year’s Top 100. CeeDee Lamb comes in at 34 after a huge leap up from the previous year. Micah Parsons’s place is still to be revealed, but it is near the very top.

Tony Pollard turns receiver for big gain :: Jon Machota

What does Dan Quinn want the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive identity to be this year? :: Pro Football Network

Link

In talking about toughness, Quinn held up safety Donovan Wilson and nose tackle Johnathan Hankins as two veterans that his younger players would do well to emulate. As for who’s made improvements over last year, he singled out Leighton Vander Esch and Malik Hooker.

Johnathan Hankins wrecks 4th-and-short play :: Mike Leslie

4th & 1 situation. Cowboys hand off to Ronald Jones, but Jonathan Hankins destroys the play before it can even get downhill pic.twitter.com/kQ3JN0uTii — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 3, 2023

WATCH: Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem at Hall of Fame Game :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The new Hall of Famer was more worried about performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” than about giving his enshrinement speech, he said. His rendition of the anthem was certainly not pitch-perfect, but the moment set just the right tone for an emotional weekend in Canton.

Dak Prescott's advice for Bengals QB Joe Burrow as he deals with calf injury :: Todd Archer

Dak Prescott missed one game (two weeks total) with a calf injury in 2021. He has some advice for Joe Burrow, who injured his calf last week: pic.twitter.com/fSRsrtTXri — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 3, 2023

The Carton Show: Cook down between Miami and Dallas; Jets are out :: Dolphins Talk

Link

Plaxico Burress is the latest to stoke the fires about Cook possibly being brought aboard by Dallas. The former NFL receiver told The Carton Show that the ex-Viking “is going to” sign with either the Cowboys or Dolphins. Cook visited the Jets recently but left without a deal.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire