Cowboys News: Dalvin Cook to get look in Dallas? Elliott finding home soon?

If the Cowboys were waiting for a new option at running back to fall out of the sky, they may want to look up. The situation between Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings took a turn Tuesday, leading to more speculation that the four-time Pro Bowler could be obtained. Would he fit the bill in Dallas? Or would a less flashy veteran be able to handle the early-down grunt work at a cheaper price? As the Cowboys make up their minds, Ezekiel Elliott looks to be getting closer to finding his new football home, according to a league insider.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at ticket prices for the 2023 season, we’re forecasting which NFC teams have the best chance to be world champs, and we’re taking a close look at the calendar to see when the Cowboys will have a time-off advantage over their opponents. Also, scouting another ex-Cowboy back to the NFL after an XFL run. Here’s the News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Best fits for veteran RB after Vikings scrub him from social media banner :: CBS Sports

Link

The Vikings seem quite willing to move on from their four-time Pro Bowl running back. The Cowboys would figure to be a suitable destination, at least positionally. Yes, they’re already paying Tony Pollard $10 million, but Jerry Jones could be interested and go get his splash player.

The article speaks of a trade, but it’s hard to imagine in this environment team’s trading assets to pay an aging back a $10.5 million salary. Cook, still 27, has topped 1,100 rushing yards for four straight seasons.

Interest after a release? That makes more sense.

One last offseason move for all 16 NFC teams: Marcus Peters to the Falcons, Jadeveon Clowney to the Panthers :: PFF

Link

If the Cowboys are truly looking to add a bruiser in the backfield, they might consider Darrell Henderson, formerly of the Rams. He was productive as an early-down runner in 2020-2021, earning an 83.8 rushing grade that ranked 14th among running backs. His 40 explosive rushes over that span also ranked in the top 20.

Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Elliott may have new team soon :: Pro Football Network

Link

A league insider is saying that the former Cowboy could have a deal with a new team soon. The Chargers are still being touted as a strong possibility and would be a natural fit, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But the Cleveland Browns have also emerged as a candidate to land Elliott as a backup to Nick Chubb.

Happy 54th Birthday, Emmitt! :: Emmitt Smith (Twitter)

This is 5️⃣4️⃣. Another year wiser. 🙏🏿 Thank you to everyone for all the love and birthday greetings. Blessed to see another year! pic.twitter.com/EhNXCnkV1K — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 16, 2023

2023 NFL season: Bengals, Eagles among teams likeliest to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl champs :: NFL.com

Link

Along with Philadelphia and San Francisco, Dallas makes this list as one of three NFC teams most likely to dethrone the Chiefs as world champs. Last year’s team would look like a Super Bowl squad in one game, then morph into a confounding mess in others. Now there seems to be a new sense of urgency around the Cowboys. It feels like they’re putting more playmakers around Dak Prescott, which allows him to be at his best and avoid the costly turnovers that plagued him too often in 2022.

Patriots have NFL’s priciest 2023-24 ticket thus far; Buccaneers’ prices plunge :: The Athletic

Link

SeatGeek says the average ticket price of an NFL game so far is $331, up from $307 last year at this time. And the Cowboys are once again among the most in-demand teams to see live. In a list of Vivid Seats’ priciest games as of May 15, the Cowboys are in two of the top ten for 2023. The Week 5 battle in San Francisco is averaging $507 a ticket, while a seat for their Week 9 visit to Philadelphia is netting around $478.

Cowboys OC tells 2023 plan: 'We wanna play fast' :: The Mothership

Link

“We wanna play physical, fast and to make everyone cover the entire field,” said Brian Schottenheimer. Additions like Brandin Cooks and Deuce Vaughn will help in that regard, but the new OC isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. “The system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. They’ve scored a ton of points.”

6 Cowboys games in 2023 will give one team a rest advantage :: Cowboys Wire

Link

This season’s scheduling quirks will give Dallas a one-day edge over the Jets in Week 2 and the Commanders in Week 18. They’ll have three extra days over the Eagles in Week 14, but be at a three-day disadvantage to the Panthers in Week 11. They’ll come off the bye to face the Rams on a normal week for L.A.; the Chargers will be coming off their bye when the Cowboys head to SoFi on a slightly-short schedule.

XFL, NFL signing tracker: Hakeem Butler, Ben DiNucci, more :: ESPN

Link

Ben DiNucci isn’t the only former Cowboy coming back to the NFL after a strong showing in the XFL. Defensive lineman Austin Faoliu wore the star as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in one game before being waived. He made the All-XFL defensive squad after a season with the Seattle Sea Dragons; he’ll stay in the Pacific Northwest after signing with the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire