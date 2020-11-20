Cowboys News: Dalton returns, talk COVID, concussion, will Cook cook Dallas D?

The Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal Week 11 matchup in Minnesota that is a must-win if they hope to keep pace in the lowly NFC East. But should they try to keep pace, or indirectly shoot for the highest draft pick possible? Learn everything you need to know about the Vikings, their key players and strategies, and how to watch or listen to the game.

Andy Dalton is just days removed from a scary situation where he recently had both COVID-19 and a concussion, and he spoke on these recent events. Chidobe Awuzie is in an informal tryout for his next contract over the back half of the season. Zack Martin should be a full go, but both Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Tony Romo memories galore, will Zeke sit? :: Cowboys Wire

Link In the latest edition of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, "Ryan O'Leary and K.D. Drummond look back on some of my favorite memories of the club from the past several years, investigate Jerry Jones’ willingness to have the youngsters play and of course, the dismal display of football coming out of the NFC East."

Behind the Line: Cook Putting Up Emmitt-Like Stats :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Dallas Cowboys staff writers point out eight key components about the upcoming matchup with Minnesota, including players to watch like Justin Jefferson and Eric Kendricks, and stats to know.

Point-counterpoint: Winning may be losing for the Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Link Blogging the Boys' Terence Watson and Tom Ryle take a crack at answering the biggest question for the remainder of the Cowboys season, to tank or not to tank?

DAL vs MIN Week :: Dallas Cowboys, Twitter

Cowboys-Vikings: How to watch, stream online, listen :: Cowboys Wire

Link Everything you need to know about how to consume the upcoming Cowboys-Vikings game, including television schedules and radio listings.

Dalton Describes Bout With Concussion, COVID-19 :: Dallas Cowboys

Link "A crazy three weeks." is how Andy Dalton would describe his recent battles with a concussion and COVID-19. Follow the link to hear more from Dalton himself on the events that put a pause on his playing days in 2020.

Will Next 7 Games Change CB Chido Awuzie’s Future w/ Cowboys? :: Inside the Star

Link With seven games remaining on his deal, Chidobe Awuzie is about to resume his 4-year tryout for a second contract from the Dallas Cowboys. Jess Haynie from Inside the Star talks about all potential factors and results of Awuzie's second half of the season.

NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the matchup between the Cowboys offense vs the Vikings defense :: Dallas Cowboys, Twitter

McCarthy: Gregory to sit again, Martin precautionary :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have a mixed bag of injury news heading into Week 11. Things are looking good for Zack Martin, but things are heading in a different direction for DE Randy Gregory as he missed his second straight practice with an illness

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence talks about facing Vikings RB Dalvin Cook :: Vikings Wire

Link Jack White of Vikings Wire discusses how Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence compared Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to some of the backs the Cowboys have faced in 2020.