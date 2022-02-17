Cowboys News: Dalrymple scandal has some calling for change of ownership

While the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, now Commanders, were dealing with organizational scandals over the last month or more, the Cowboys had managed to stay above the ugly news fray. That all changed in a hurry on Wednesday.

Former Dallas executive Rich Dalrymple has been accused of voyeurism with the Cowboys cheerleaders and Charlotte Jones Anderson, with reports from ESPN that Jerry Jones paid off the cheerleaders with a multimillion dollar settlement to stay quiet on the situation.

In regards to football, there are key free agents like defensive end Randy Gregory for Dallas to keep in town while the likes of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Amari Cooper’s future could be in doubt as cap issues stare down the Cowboys if they don’t restructure contracts. All this and more in the latest news and notes.

ESPN: Cowboys paid $2.4M to settle with cheerleaders, retired Cowboys exec also vouyeristic towards Charlotte Jones :: Cowboys Wire

According to a report from ESPN, recently retired Cowboys executive Rich Dalrymple has been accused of voyeurism involving Dallas cheerleaders and Charlotte Jones Anderson. The report claims Jerry Jones paid the four cheerleaders a multi-million dollar settlement to keep quiet.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 free agents: Where TE Dalton Schultz should fit in the Cowboys plans :: Blogging the Boys

Dalton Schultz broke out in the 2022 season as the top tight end for the Cowboys in a contract year. Now, the Stanford product enters free agency, where he is expected to command a big contract after the big season.

Can Dallas keep him in house? Matt Holleran predicts a departure from the tight end on a big contract with the New York Jets.

McCarthy opens up about job security, spotlight on coaching Dallas Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

There’s no doubt that being the coach in Dallas is about more than just wins and losses, but McCarthy admitted it in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, even detailing the rumors about Dan Quinn and Sean Payton potentially taking his job.

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The reactions to the Cowboys voyeurism scandal involving a former executive are aplenty. Considering the situation with Dan Snyder and Washington, people are calling for Jerry Jones to potentially step down as the owner, ending an era that is turning sour.

When Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys became Dan Snyder’s Washington Commanders :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

With the report on Jones paying off cheerleaders coming out after acts of voyeurism, the immediate comparison to Snyder’s situation with the Commanders is drawn. Mac Engel details the situation and compares it to the nightmare in Washington.

Don’t assume Sean Payton is eager to become the Cowboys’ head coach :: Blogging the Boys

Following the news of Sean Payton’s “retirement,” Cowboys fans might’ve jumped to the conclusion of the former Saints coach taking over if McCarthy doesn’t get the team to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Don’t jump off the cliff to early, because other things are still on the table for Payton.

Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Entering 2022 NFL Offseason :: Bleacher Report

The Cowboys haven’t been known for making many trade moves in recent years apart from the Amari Cooper but it could be a big advantage in the 2022 offseason.

The 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is one of three players Dallas should look into trading for to fill out key positions for next season.

Cowboys conversation: Dallas’ most important free agents, what to do about Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence :: the Athletic

Jon Machota and Bob Sturm discuss the biggest pieces for the Cowboys to keep in free agency and what comes next for Cooper and Demarcus Lawrence, who have been rumored to be cap casualties this offseason.

Cowboys offseason: 11 prop bets for free agency, draft :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Wire is back with another prop bet. This time it’s 11 bets about the 2022 offseason from Cooper’s future to making the playoffs in the upcoming season. Click the link to make your picks.

