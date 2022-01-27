Cowboys News: Can Dallas win with Dak? Playing out Payton options, mock drafts

It was fantasy football for Cowboys fans on Wednesday as everyone seemed to have an opinion on what Jerry Jones should do regarding Sean Payton. From trying to predict which other teams might make a run at the coach to making a case for why Jones shouldn’t wait around to find out, the team’s silence when it comes to squashing speculation- or even publicly pledging allegiance to Mike McCarthy- only means the story will continue to grow.

Elsewhere, Dan Quinn may be a step closer to getting the call, and Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt is adding to his dance card, too. We’re looking at the best free agents on the Dallas roster, naming the best opposing players the Cowboys saw in 2021, and handing out final grades to the much-improved defense. All that, plus questioning whether Dak Prescott has the same stuff we’re seeing in the top playoff teams… and taking an up-close look at what it’s all about each season: Super Bowl rings. Here’s the News and Notes.

If Jerry Jones wants to hire Sean Payton, there’s no point in the Cowboys dragging it out :: Dallas Morning News

If the Cowboys owner wants to bring Payton back to Dallas, why wait until after he takes a year off? That just wastes a year and erodes public confidence in the organization. Hiring Payton would not only be popular with fans, it’d be the best football move, too, as several longtime bugaboos of McCarthy teams- poor execution, lack of discipline, soft culture- are already being whispered about in Dallas. Making the move now changes everything overnight.

Will Sean Payton return to NFL? It won't be next season, but if he does, here are 6 most likely landing spots :: CBS Sports

Payton may decide the broadcast booth is his new home. If he returns to football after a year (a la Jason Witten), though, it could be to one of six teams, posits Jason La Canfora. Carolina, Seattle, Arizona, the Jets, and Chargers all have compelling cases that can be made. But that Dallas rumor isn’t going away; the NFL insider says it would be “shocking if Jones did not attempt to trade for Payton from the Saints by 2023.”

Michael Irvin on Jerry Jones: 'Waiting isn't a part of his DNA' :: 105.3 The Fan

The Hall of Fame receiver knows his former boss well. “Billionaires like that, they’re so used to having success and they refuse to wait forever to get it,” Irvin said. “If there’s any possibility [to get Sean Payton], Jerry doesn’t necessarily want to wait till next year.” The Playmaker believes Payton’s record of success when coaching without his top players in New Orleans makes him a better option for the Cowboys than McCarthy.

Report: Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt expected to interview for Steelers DC job :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach will likely get an opportunity to interview for a role leading Mike Tomlin’s entire defense in Pittsburgh. Whitt has already received interest from Seattle and Baltimore, though he could shoot toward the top of the Cowboys’ own list wish should DC Dan Quinn leave town.

Poles interviews Eberflus, Quinn for coaching job :: ChicagoBears.com

The Bears’ new general manager conducted second interviews Wednesday with the Cowboys defensive coordinator, as well as Colts DC Matt Eberflus (himself a former Cowboys assistant from 2011 to 2017). He met with Jim Caldwell on Tuesday; more candidates could be on their way to Chicago now that Ryan Poles is official.

Can the Cowboys win without one of the NFL's dynamo QBs? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott isn’t Patrick Mahomes. Or Josh Allen. Or Joe Burrow, even. But he doesn’t necessarily have to be to get the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. He does, however, have to play consistently better than he showed down the stretch of 2021. And the rest of the team will need to raise their game, too, since Prescott may not be able to carry the entire team on his back the way those AFC passers seem to.

Cowboys 2022 free agents: Dallas has 5 players in the Top 50 rankings by ESPN :: Blogging the Boys

ESPN ranked the top 50 free agents of 2022; Dallas players make up a full 10% of the list. Randy Gregory is the highest-ranked Cowboy at No. 15. Dalton Schultz sits at No. 23, Connor Williams is 33rd, Michael Gallup lands at No. 40, and Leighton Vander Esch sits at No. 45.

Grading every Cowboys player, Part 2: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and the defense :: The Athletic

Every defensive player gets a final grade from Jon Machota. Obviously, Micah Parsons earned an A+ and Trevon Diggs scored an A. But so did Jayron Kearse; who saw that coming? Apart from that, a handful of Bs and a whole lot of Cs on that side of the ball. As improved as the unit was over 2020, there is still a ways to go.

All-Opponent: 49ers, Bucs & Broncos lead the way :: The Mothership

The team website put out its annual “who we couldn’t stop” squad, the best players the Cowboys saw in 2021. Lots of A-list talent here, but a few surprises, too: Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams, Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley, and Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley all stepped up when the Cowboys came to play. Ex-Cowboys Xavier Woods and Charvarius Ward also made the team with big days against their former club.

4-round 2022 mock draft: Cowboys trade up, start to address blocking issues :: Cowboys Wire

In the first of a dozen or so Cowboys Wire mock drafts leading up to the real thing, the Cowboys trade up to 14th to grab the best center in the college class, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, giving Baltimore their late-first- and second-round pick for the privilege. In the third, it’s Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. LSU guard Ed Ingram is picked by Dallas in the fourth round.

PHOTOS: Every Super Bowl ring — from I to LV :: Touchdown Wire

The Cowboys won’t be earning one this season, but the Super Bowl rings are a fascinating piece of NFL history, each one literally etched in stone. Take a look through how the bling has evolved right along with the league through the years.

