Cowboys News: Will Dallas’ offense remain top notch? Can they kick it?

The kicker position has been a carousel in Dallas since Dan Bailey began to falter, but UDFA Jonathan Garibay is looking to change that trend and can earn the starting role during the 2022 training camp.

And while the 2021 defense relied on turnovers, can the 2022 version recreate the same production given the departure of starting defensive end Randy Gregory? Could Dallas go looking for a big name on the interior to boost the defensive line by committee?

After a disappointing end to last season, what can be expected from the Cowboys’ stars? On the offensive side, NFL.com has the offense remaining in the top-10 despite Amari Cooper’s departure.

Could UDFA defenders Aaron Hansford and Isaac Taylor-Stuart turn into diamonds in Dallas, or will it be a rough transition to the pros? Here’s the latest collection of news and notes.

'Ready for an opportunity': UDFA Jonathan Garibay looks to convert clutch college kick to Cowboys starting job :: Cowboys Wire

With the departure of Greg Zuerlein, an undrafted free agent sits at the helm heading into training camp. Former Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay has surged into the opportunity to be the starting kicker for the Cowboys in 2022.

Could Texas A&M WR-turned-LB Aaron Hansford outperform expectations with Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Players switch positions during their early career, but a wide receiver switching to linebacker isn’t a common occurrence. Dallas undrafted free agent Aaron Hansford is one of the few to pull off the feat. Tyler Browning breaks down his potential for the Cowboys.

PFF lists Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert as potential breakout candidate in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

Likely jumping into a big role early, Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert has gained a lot of expectations with Michael Gallup to miss the early part of the season.

PFF lists Tolbert as a rookie who could break out for Dallas in a big way in 2022.

Turnover luck: Sustainability of Cowboys league-leading takeaways from 2021 could be an issue :: Blogging the Boys

In 2021, the Cowboys defense lead the NFL in takeaways. While the numbers were earned, there’s a lot that goes into creating turnovers and luck is involved.

On top of that, the absence of a player like Randy Gregory, who forced three fumbles, can put a dent in that number as well.

Rookie Jake Ferguson brings a physical play style Dallas Cowboys need at tight end :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Behind Dalton Schultz, the clear starter at tight end, rookie Jake Ferguson brings a different style to the position. A physical player from Wisconsin, Ferguson brings his impressive ball skills and ferocious blocking to Dallas.

NFL.com ranks Dallas Cowboys offense 8th based on win-share projections :: Blogging the Boys

How much can you trust the Cowboys offense? A group that started red-hot but fizzled out in the big moments lost their best playmaker heading into 2022.

Even then, NFL.com has Dak Prescott and company as the eighth-best offense heading into the season.

Every NFL Team's Most Exciting 2022 Undrafted Free-Agent Addition :: Bleacher Report

Every year, there’s undrafted free agents that turn into great NFL players. Who could be the diamond in the rough for Dallas?

Bleacher Report says it’s USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, whose big frame fits Dan Quinn’s defense but he’s a raw prospect for the Cowboys.

Should the Cowboys Chase After DT Ndamukong Suh? :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys are in need of a bonafide star at defensive tackle. It’s a position full of untapped talent in Dallas but could they go after a big name to add?

Ndamukong Suh is one of a few defensive tackles who could boost the group immediately.

What Should we Expect from Key Players next Season? :: Inside the Star

Heading into the 2022 season, what should you expect from the star power in Dallas? Shane Taylor details what type of years Dak Prescott and others will have after a 12-5 season.

Evaluating 5th-year options for all 32 NFL teams: The good, bad and what’s trending :: The Athletic

The fifth-year option for rookie contracts has become a topic for conversation. In recent years, teams are slowly opting to sign the players to new long-team contracts or let them walk.

Since the Tyron Smith selection, Dallas has picked up 63% of the options and there’s no doubt they’ll cash in on CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons’ fifth-year options considering their value.

