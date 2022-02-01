Cowboys News: What Dallas can learn from the Rams, looking at college prospects

It’s getting closer to the time of the football offseason when talk of dollars and cents supersedes the Xs and Os. With the Cowboys figuring to be in the red when it comes to the salary cap, all kinds of solutions will be kicked around with an eye toward saving some green.

But there’s plenty of ideas on other places to spend wisely, from defensive free agents and a multi-talented wideout worth re-signing to simply working smarter with the resources already on the roster… like the woefully underused Tony Pollard. Elsewhere, Pro Bowl roster moves, Kellen Moore’s odds in Miami, and who in the college ranks to keep an eye on, both in the draft and at the Senior Bowl this weekend. All that, plus a former fan favorite gets his Super Bowl shot, and who reportedly didn’t call Sean Payton about coaching. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys to restructure Dak Prescott $140 million contract: Sources reveal why :: SI.com

The Cowboys front office, when they gave their quarterback his megacontract last year, built in ways to help themselves financially this year and beyond. One expected pre-approved money move won’t change how much Prescott gets paid, only when it hits his bank account, and it will give the team about $16 million in very-welcome cap relief in 2022.

3 Cowboys free agents whose future impacted by Dan Quinn's return :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn is staying in Dallas. Does that mean the club will have a better chance at retaining safety Jayron Kearse? Or linebacker Keanu Neal? How about safety Damontae Kazee? If the money is right, sticking with the coach they call Q might just be a more attractive option for each of them than starting over to learn the ABCs in someone else’s defense.

Cowboys need to learn from how the Rams got to the Super Bowl :: Blogging the Boys

For all the free-agent frugality and dependency on the value of draft picks that the Cowboys tend to favor, the Rams’ second trip to the Super Bowl in the last four years demonstrates there’s another way to do business in the NFL. Maybe the richest sports franchise on the planet should follow L.A.’s example and start wheeling and dealing like it’s Monopoly.

'No indication' Cowboys were 1 of 2 teams asking about Sean Payton, per insider :: Cowboys Wire

Dan Patrick got the ex-Saints coach to reveal that two teams have reached out through backchannels to inquire about his interest in coaching elsewhere. NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo reported over the weekend that neither of those teams was Dallas. Payton maintains he has no immediate plans to return to the sideline, wanting to give TV a shot.

Cowboys have decision to make with WR coach :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Among the Cowboys decisions with their position coaches involves WR coach Adam Henry. He's not under contract for 2022. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 31, 2022

Cowboys admitted Tony Pollard needed more touches, then did nothing. That must change next season :: Dallas Morning News

Pollard is a true weapon, but the Cowboys elected to keep him largely holstered, both in a critical Week 17 game and then again in the wild card round. While the Memphis speedster needs to up his skills in the passing game and pass protection, the Cowboys coaches must also make some changes to how they’re using Pollard and approaching the team’s backfield.

Tyron Smith backs out of Pro Bowl; Dak Prescott turns down alternate spot :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran lineman will not play in his eighth Pro Bowl due to injury; Arizona’s D.J. Humphries will take Smith’s spot on the NFC roster. Prescott declined an opportunity to play as an alternate, in order to give himself some rest after a year of rehabbing his ankle and multiple in-season maladies.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb officially named to Pro Bowl as replacement for Cooper Kupp :: Cowboys Wire

With the league’s receptions and receiving yards leader prepping to play the Super Bowl with his Rams teammates, the Cowboys’ second-year phenom will fill in for Kupp when the NFC plays the AFC in Las Vegas. It will be the first Pro Bowl for Lamb.

Kellen Moore given worst odds of 3 possibilities for Miami HC job :: Dolphin Nation (Twitter)

Odds from https://t.co/kZIk4Rf674 on next Dolphins Head Coach: 1. Jim Harbaugh -200

2. Mike McDaniel +150

3. Kellen Moore +400 pic.twitter.com/nOQviJMfSk — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) January 31, 2022

Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson earned a lot of trust with his play in 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Injuries and absences allowed Wilson to be more than just the Cowboys’ No. 4 receiver in 2021. He may have thought he was building his resume tape for a new job elsewhere as he hits free agency this offseason, but Wilson may have turned the opportunity into a long-term contract from Dallas in their explosive offense.

Trends suggest future Cowboys are in Mobile :: The Mothership

The Cowboys have a history of starting their draft-day scouting at the Senior Bowl in Alabama. In Will McClay’s eight years running the team’s draft process, there’s been only one Dallas draft class that didn’t include a Senior Bowl player (and undrafted La’el Collins, who played in the 2015 game, turned out to be pretty good). This year’s game takes place on Saturday.

7 key 2022 draft prospects Cowboys can bolster interior offensive line with :: Cowboys Wire

It’s time to rebuild the offensive line again in Dallas, and there are some attractive college options. From Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum to Sean Rhyan at UCLA to Tennessee’s Cade Mays, we’ve found big men to watch for all three days of the draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans select Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton at No. 3 overall, Desmond Ridder lands in Denver at Pick No. 9 :: Pro Football Focus

PFF’s latest mock has Dallas going back to the cornerback well with Roger McCreary out of Auburn. He’s battle-tested, having been targeted 183 times in four seasons in the pass-happy SEC. But he got better each year and allowed just 45.3% of passes thrown his way to be caught in 2021.

Micah Parsons not a fan of college prospect comparisons :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

We gotta cut this next Micah parsons bs!! Let me be me for a little bit first ! Damn! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 31, 2022

Ex-Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie Super Bowl-bound after standout season with Bengals :: Cowboys Wire

The former second-round draft pick spent four seasons as a Cowboy, then breathed new life into his career with the Bengals and ended 2021 as the highest-graded cornerback in the AFC. Now the son of Nigerian immigrants will return to his native California to try to win the city of Cincinnati its first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

