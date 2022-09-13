Cowboys News: Dak timetable, Parsons’ beef with Fournette block, Lamb’s lame showing

Sunday night’s season opener gave Cowboys Nation plenty to chew on, and none of it is leaving a good taste. We’ve got the latest on Dak Prescott’s thumb fracture, including a best guess as to when he’ll be back in action. We’re recapping all of our postgame coverage, exploring how the Cowboys plan to move on without their field general, and talking about the classless display shown by some fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium.

The news wasn’t all No. 4. Jayron Kearse and Connor McGovern will also miss multiple weeks, Micah Parsons has a bone to pick with Leonard Fournette over a questionable crackback block, and Stephen Jones calls out his WR1. The Cowboys clearly haven’t cleaned up their penalty problem, the Bucs’ defense knew what was coming from the Dallas offense, and it all added up to massive primetime ratings for NBC. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Prescott underwent surgery on Monday afternoon. He’s reportedly eyeing a return in Week 8’s home game versus Chicago. But given the team’s bye in Week 9, the Cowboys may elect to hold him back until Week 10, their highly-anticipated visit to Lambeau Field.

What do the next several weeks look like without Prescott? Awfully iffy. This week’s Bengals game and the Rams in Week 5 were always going be tough, but Washington and Philadelphia looked solid on opening weekend, making those games harder now. Dallas could still probably beat the Giants, Lions, and Bears. They could very realistically stand at 3-5 if Prescott returns for Week 10… or 0-8 if they don’t play better than they showed Sunday.

If the front office decides to upgrade at QB for the next 6-8 weeks, names like Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater, and Gardner Minshew could be trade targets to watch, even if unlikely ones. Cam Newton’s on the open market, too.

“The way I see it, it’s just a storm,” tight end Dalton Schultz said at the prospect of playing without their starting quarterback. “You’ve got two choices: you can run away from the storm, or you can run right into it.” His offensive mates agree, looking to support backup passer Cooper Rush and rally around a rehabbing Prescott until he returns.

Replays showed fans at AT&T Stadium booing Prescott as he left the field in the fourth quarter, and at least one piece of trash seemed to be launched in his direction as he entered the tunnel. The scene was reminiscent of January’s wild-card loss, when fans hurled bottles at officials leaving the field.

The veteran safety suffered an MCL sprain in the third quarter of the loss. Now the Cowboys have lost him for two to four weeks, according to reports. Donovan Wilson played well after Kearse left; Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell may also get a chance to help pick up the slack.

Pro Football Focus took to Twitter to showcase Fournette’s devastating block on an unsuspecting and already-engaged Parsons. Parsons responded, calling the technique “weak.” Fournette would later reply with a snarky meme, but in the interim, Bills superstar Von Miller chimed in to say that such crackback blocks need to be “taken out of the game.”

Parsons holds edge win rate lead prior to MNF :: Seth Walder (Twitter)

Top 10 pass rush win rate performances at Edge in Week 1 thus far. T.J. Watt was 11th at 24%. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/mn6inCMZNe — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 12, 2022

Two catches and 29 yards on 11 targets isn’t going to get it done for the team’s new WR1. “Certainly, we’ve got to be better there,” Stephen Jones said in a radio interview Monday. “CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver we think he can [be].”

McGovern was penciled in at left guard once Tyler Smith shifted to tackle; the versatile lineman lasted seven plays Sunday before being rolled up on. The high ankle sprain will keep him out two to four weeks. Matt Farniok was not terribly impressive; the team could look to another inexperienced lineman to take over. Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters is still ramping up, but his skills are suddenly needed now.

The Cowboys have now committed double-digit penalties in five of their last seven contests (preseason and playoffs included) and six of their last 12. Terence Steele was flagged four times Sunday night, three of those calls being false start infractions. This, after the coaching staff vowed to make it a point of emphasis all offseason. “Two steps forward and one step back,” according to Zack Martin. “We have to tighten up on the penalties, obviously.”

Devin White told media members that Tampa Bay used last year’s game film to beat Dallas again this year. “Last year we learned they really weren’t going to commit to the run game and the runs they did, they were going to try to get outside and not run into the interior,” he said. “But most of the [passing] game was quick-game: a lot of curls, a lot of hitches, a lot of slants. We kind of knew that going in so we were able to attack it.”

