Cowboys News: Dak states playing status vs Lions, McCarthy vs the trap, Parsons better in Year 2

Dak Prescott is poised to be back in the huddle this Sunday, at least according to him. Calling himself a “full go,” the starter looks to be ready to reclaim his role as leader of the Cowboys offense; all that’s missing is the official announcement from the club.

Elsewhere, head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t falling for the trap game talk, CeeDee Lamb looks to kick his season into a higher gear, a defensive lineman could be back in the mix soon, and an offensive lineman will have to wait until next year to make his mark. We’ve got storylines to watch when the Lions come to town, including which opponents have Cowboys connections. A defensive legend sees even bigger things from Micah Parsons this year, just as the unit is racking up insane amounts of pressure. We’ll look at what the computer models predict for Week 7, we explore the notion of a wide receiver trade, and one of Detroit’s weapons is pushing to be activated. Here’s the News and Notes.

Prescott: "I'm a full-go" for Lions' game :: The Mothership

Confirming the news Cowboys Nation has been waiting for, the Cowboys starter says he’s playing Sunday. (The team still needs to give the official green light.) “I’m still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn’t flare up or something unexpected happens,” Prescott said allowing for the possibility of keeping his hand taped for comfort. “I’m not just going to act like I didn’t have a broken bone a few weeks ago.”

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'between limited and full'; hoping Dak Prescott can provide boost after early struggles :: Cowboys Wire

Maybe it’s the backup quarterback. Or the lack of a credible threat opposite him at receiver. Or the groin injury two weeks ago. Or the hip injury sustained last week in practice. But with only 33 receptions on 60 targets so far this year, Lamb is looking for something more than top-20 production. Dak Prescott’s return could be the catalyst.

Mike McCarthy, Cowboys don’t see Lions as ‘trap game’ but as challenge for defense :: Dallas Morning News

McCarthy knows the Lions well after all those years in the NFC North, but he doesn’t know these Lions; only six players on their roster were there when Dallas and Detroit last met in 2019. “This is a prime example of what an uncommon opponent looks like,” the coach said. In addition to their potent offense, he noted, “you dive into their defense and they’re doing some things unique on defense that we haven’t seen much of this year, and special teams may be the best unit we’ve competed against this year.”

6 important things to know about Cowboys' Week 7 opponent, the Detroit Lions :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys haven’t lost to Detroit since 2013, but now they have a two-headed monster at running back. Their offense has been rejuvenated and kept them in games this year (except for their last outing), but the defense- save for rookie sensation Aidan Hutchinson- has been iffy.

Game Theory: Week 7 win probabilities and score projections for the '22 season :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund’s model is picking the Cowboys to take care of business against the Lions on Sunday by a 29-20 score, with a 68% win probability. The over/under is 48 points; the computers say Dallas has a 52% likelihood of covering the spread, which has them as seven-point favorites.

Why Cowboys could try trading for DJ Moore or another WR before deadline :: Cowboys Wire

The Panthers are staring down the barrel of a long rebuild, one the veteran likely won’t see the end of. If they wanted to trade him for, say, a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third rounder, Dallas could make for a good home. The Cowboys have lots of very young receivers, but none of them seem primed to contribute now the way Moore or another experienced pass-catcher could.

DeMarcus Ware says Micah Parsons is an even better player in his second season :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys legend said Micah Parsons soaked up football knowledge like a sponge when they first talked; Ware swears he saw those lessons come to life on the field in the Defensive Rookie of the Year’s stellar campaign. This season, No. 94 loves the team-first mentality on the Dallas defense and the teamwide buy-in in Dan Quinn’s second year.

Cowboys activate DE Tarell Basham's 21-day practice window after Week 1 quad injury :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive end injured a quad after 18 snaps in Week 1, but now he has a chance to be moved to the active roster within the next three weeks. He may find paying time hard to come by, though, as the Cowboys defense is loaded with playmakers and leading the league in sacks.

Dallas defense dialing up pressure at impressive rate :: PFF (Twitter)

Most team pressures generated 💪 pic.twitter.com/OFI9AITXBz — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2022

Report: Cowboys rookie OL Matt Waletzko to get surgery, likely to miss remainder of '22 :: Cowboys Wire

The fifth-round draft pick knew surgery was coming. But after suffering his third shoulder sublaxation in less than a year, the time is now. Waletzko is expected to miss the remainder of the season and leave the Cowboys thin once again in offensive line depth.

Past/Present: Former Cowboys return with Lions :: The Mothership

Lions coach Dan Campbell was the only tight end to ever start over Jason Witten during their Dallas playing days together. But other ex-Cowboys will be coming to town wearing Honolulu blue; defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wore the star in 2005, offensive tackle Dan Skipper was a Cowboy in 2017, and cornerback Savion Smith is currently on Detroit’s practice squad injured reserve list after a Week 5 scare.

D'Andre Swift says he is 'definitely going in the right direction' to play vs. Cowboys :: Lions Wire

The third-year running back has been kept out of the team’s last two games with ankle and shoulder injuries. But he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and is “pushing to” play in Dallas on Sunday. Over the Lions’ first three contests, Swift averaged over 100 yards per game and scored two touchdowns.

