Cowboys News: Dak Prescott questionable, Cooper Rush took first-team snaps this week

The writing seems to be on the wall for Cowboys fans hoping to see Dak Prescott suit up on Halloween night, but the team isn’t ready yet to read what it says out loud. Prescott’s official designation on the injury report gives him a 50/50 chance to play, but backup Cooper Rush has confirmed he’s the one who was working with the first team in practice this week. Add to that the news that Prescott is now dealing with another family tragedy, and it would appear that the odds may be stacked against No. 4 playing in Week 8.

Elsewhere, the Vikings are having some injury woes of their own, including to a key piece of their run defense. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has used the bye week to sharpen his mental game for a 14-week run to the Super Bowl, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gets grilled, and a film breakdown shows the beauty behind running back Ezekiel Elliott’s success this season. Also, digging into the advanced metrics of the Dallas/Minnesota matchup, La’el Collins opens up on why he fought his five-game suspension so hard, and the Halloween spirit is upon America’s Team. Here’s the News and Notes.

The Cowboys quarterback was officially given the “questionable” designation on Friday’s injury report. A decision on his game status will likely be made over the weekend. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end Dorance Armstong (ankle) were listed as questionable as well; all three were limited in practice.

Another personal heartbreak has been dealt to the Cowboys quarterback as he attempts to be ready to play Sunday night. Prescott shared on Friday that his maternal grandmother has passed away; he had famously declined several opportunities in the bye week of his rookie season so that he could spend time with her in Louisiana.

Michael Pierce, the Vikings’ best run-stopping nose tackle, will be out Sunday night when Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard come to town. Defensive end Patrick Jones II is doubtful, and wide receiver Dede Westbrook is questionable for the Week 8 meeting with Dallas.



Cooper Rush took all first-team reps on Wednesday and Thursday :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush confirmed he took all the first-team reps during team drills in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Dak Prescott (calf) took first-team reps in walkthroughs. Rush: "Being able to take those and use those going into Sunday, if need be, it's awesome." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2021

Metrics like DVOA, ANY/A, Toxicity, and EPA should give the Cowboys reasons to feel confident about picking up their sixth win of the season. The numbers favor Dallas in all categories, but they assume that Prescott will get the start.

The five-game suspension cost Collins roughly $2 million, five games, and, at least temporarily, his starting position. But he has no regrets about his lengthy appeal. “I felt like I had a good case. But it didn’t shake out that way,” Collins said. “The pieces fell where they fell.” He claims the reports of him trying to bribe a sample collector were merely “a joke among a few guys.” Collins will be active on Sunday, but in a backup role.

Micah Parsons making adjustments for Cowboys' long haul: 'Just felt like I've got to do more' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The rookie linebacker felt like he was dealing with a “mental slump,” so he bought some new clothes during the bye week, has started coming in to the facility earlier, and is trying to consciously push himself to not be satisfied with past success. He shared one inspiration for him, a story basketball legend Michael Jordan told about holding a teammate to similarly high expectations. He does have, in his mind, 14 more games to prepare for: 11 to round out the regular season, and three more in the playoffs.

Detailed breakdown shows lethal combo of Ezekiel Elliott's decision-making and O-line's blocking :: NFL Matchup on ESPN (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliot is thriving behind the run-block schemes of OC Kellen Moore and the #DallasCowboys physical O-line. Here, @GregCosell illustrates how Zeke assesses the run-gaps for defenders and makes the cutback to get to the 2nd level.#Skol | #NFL | @MattBowen41 pic.twitter.com/8nKSIRXu5r — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) October 29, 2021

Get to know the second-year wideout, who talks about the saga of being assigned his famous jersey number, playing in front of packed houses for the first time as a pro, and which three teammates he would most want to take a vacation with. He also shares how he knew Week 6 would be a good day for him by something his cleats told him in pregame warmups.

TODAY's Halloween skit features hosts as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders :: Noah Bullard (Twitter)

Cowboys TE grows mustache for 'Princess Bride' costume :: Dalton Schultz (Twitter)

Rodents of unusual size?? I don’t think they exist… 👀 pic.twitter.com/pAzChu4j1G — Dalton Schultz (@BinghamBaller9) October 26, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott went full Joker for Halloween :: Jonah Javad (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott on his Joker costume: “Took 2 hours to get on… Whole day to get off.” 😂🤡 #Cowboys @wfaa pic.twitter.com/l7lZ43cteI — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 27, 2021

NBC rolled out a new promo teasing its October 31 matchup, featuring stars of the Cowboys, Vikings… and the latest installment of the Halloween movie series. The spot is narrated by Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises her lead role in Halloween Kills, out in theaters and streaming now.

