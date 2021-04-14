Cowboys News: Dak MVP odds high, OTA boycotts bubble while McCoy wants do-over

It’s still mock season, and legendary draft guru Mel Kiper has a new one that defensively-minded Cowboys fans should be happy with. But amidst the hype and hoopla of the countdown to draft day, there’s sobering news on the COVID-19 front as the players union recommends that its members boycott their teams’ voluntary workout programs over heightened virus concerns. Several Cowboys players in particular stand to lose out financially if they don’t attend in-person workouts, so things could get sticky soon.

Elsewhere, we’re spotlighting the offensive tackle position, checking out a late-round small-school DB, dissecting the deals of the two newest Cowboys free agents, talking about a possible return by Gerald McCoy, and exploring Ezekiel Elliott at a critical moment in his career. Also, Dak Prescott’s comeback season now has MVP odds attached to it, and “The Original 88” looks back on his football journey as he prepares to be enshrined in Canton. That’s all on tap in this edition of News and Notes.

Mel Kiper 2-round mock draft sees Cowboys trade back, nab CB-DE combo :: Cowboys Wire

Link Speculation is running wild when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and which way they'll go early in the NFL draft. In ESPN's Mel Kiper's latest mock, he has the Cowboys trading down from 10 and selecting South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn at 15 and Washington defensive end Joe Tyron at 44. -ML

NFLPA tells players to stay away from team facilities over COVID concerns :: Cowboys Wire

Link With voluntary workouts set to begin Monday, the NFLPA has recommended to all players that they stay away from their team facilities over heightened COVID-19 concerns. Three teams announced a boycott of the upcoming voluntary programs by Tuesday night; the Cowboys currently lead the league in in-person workouts so far this offseason. -TB

Skipping offseason program could be costly for some Dallas Cowboys :: ESPN

Link If the voluntary-workout boycott spreads to Dallas, 18 Cowboys players could lose a healthy chunk of change due to de-escalators for missing time in their offseason program. Among them: Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith. -ML

Questions over how effective an offseason boycott will be :: @ProFootballTalk (Twitter)

Cowboys 2021 free agency: Gerald McCoy is still waiting for a deal and absolutely wants to play this season :: Blogging The Boys

Link Veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was supposed to bolster the interior of the Cowboys defensive line until a season-ending quadriceps injury occurred. However, he still wants to play, whether it's a starting role or not. Should the Cowboys bring him back? -ML

Roster Reset: How different will OT position look? :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys' offensive tackle position will look a little different in 2021. Veteran Ty Nsekhe has replaced Cam Erving as the team's swing tackle. With big-name tackle Rashawn Slater as a possible draft selection, it could change even more. Johnny Auping of Star Magazine breaks it down in this piece. -ML

Crossroads: Seeking harmony between pay, production, Cowboys' Elliott facing critical 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Ezekiel Elliott is still one of the NFL's best running backs. However, after a steady decline in production which includes his worst showing in 2020, he's at a crucial point in his career and needs to re-establish himself as a major threat with the ball in his hands. -ML

Cowboys NFL Draft Targets: CB Shemar Jean-Charles :: Inside the Star

Link With the cornerback position being of extreme importance in 2021, the Cowboys will add one to their roster early in the NFL draft. With that being said, they shouldn't stop there, and Appalachian State's Shemar Jean-Charles could be a steal on Day 3. -ML

Sprinkle, Anger contract details revealed, Cowboys see minimal cap impact :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys are continuing their longstanding tradition of being thrifty shoppers in free agency. New tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and new punter Bryan Anger both signed minimum salary benefit deals with the team. That means they’ll count for just under $1 million apiece against the salary cap. -TB

Dallas Cowboys News: Dak Prescott among MVP candidates in return from injury :: International Business Times

Link Yes, it's way too early. But oddsmakers BetOnline have Dak Prescott as one of just eight players with better than 20-to-1 odds at winning the 2021 NFL MVP award. Patrick Mahomes is the favorite; Prescott is in the same neighborhood as Tom Brady and Kyler Murray. -TB

Drew Pearson discusses his journey from undrafted rookie to HOF :: NFL.com

Link "The Original 88" reflects on his football life, from the Hail Mary catch that made him a part of NFL lore to the door knock that finally got him to Canton. Two weeks away from the 2021 NFL draft, Pearson talks about going unselected- over 17 rounds!- to remind today's young players that there's no singular path to football immortality. -TB

