Cowboys News: Dak meets Dak at Mississippi State, club shopping for CBs

One of the names in this year’s draft most linked to the Cowboys hasn’t been able to workout for teams due to an injury late last year. The tight end’s now been given the green light by doctors, which should boost his draft stock even higher. But the Cowboys have other positional needs, too, and we’re looking at early-round options at cornerback as well as identifying what (and even who) the ideal defensive tackle prospect should look like. We’re also spotlighting an offensive lineman whose stock has gone up two full rounds just with what he’s put on tape. And we zero in on two existing Cowboys who will be fighting to keep their roster spots in 2023.

Meanwhile, Dak the quarterback meets Dak the mascot as a Cowboys star goes back to campus, and a Super Bowl-winning coach has an interesting perspective on why Prescott hasn’t been able to lead the Cowboys there yet. All that, plus could CVE join his cousin LVE in the NFL? That and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid cleared before draft :: Pro Football Rumors

The tight end has been considered a possible target for the Cowboys in the first round, but he’s been unable to work out since he suffered a back injury at the end of his last season at Utah. “Subsequent MRIs have shown appropriate healing,” notes an email from his doctor, finally clearing the 23-year-old for action.

2023 NFL draft risers: Seven prospects who improved stock :: ESPN

Darnell Wright had a third-round grade (at best) back in August, but a dominant season at right tackle, much-improved footwork and technique, and a monster Senior Bowl showing has turned the Tennessee lineman into a first-round prospect. He’s been linked to Dallas in several mock drafts and was one of the club’s official 30 visitors.

The Cowboys should be ready because corners in this year’s NFL draft are impressive :: The Athletic

The Diggs/Bland/Gilmore trio should have Dallas set at cornerback for 2023, but beyond that is a question mark. This is the year to find an early answer, with several nice prospects who could provide depth and spend a season really learning the craft. Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois would be no-brainers if they’re there at 26; Alabama’s Brian Branch and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. get first-round grades, too. Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith likely won’t make it out of the second round.

Assessing the Cowboys DT situation heading into the 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Just drafting a defensive tackle isn’t enough for the Cowboys this season; they need to get the right one. Based on who they already have and how those players are actually performing, the ideal fit would be a player stout enough to hold up against the run but also explosive enough to show penetration and agile enough to offer lateral pursuit. Neville Gallimore… but more so.

WR Jalen Tolbert working to move past disappointing rookie season :: Cowboys Wire

Two receptions, 12 yards, inactive for nine games. Not exactly what the Cowboys were hoping for from the South Alabama product after spending a third-round pick on him. Tolbert has been putting in work with his quarterback (and his weightlifting coach, if his shirtless offseason photos are any indication) in a bid to improve his seat at the big-boy WR table in Dallas.

Can Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko take over Noah Brown’s role? :: Cowboys Wire

Fehoko entered the NFL as an exciting prospect, but he’s struggled to claim even a modest role. But instead of trying to make his mark as a pass-catcher, the big-bodied receiver might instead find a backdoor path to the field as a dependable blocking specialist. It’s a niche role that doesn’t come with much glamour, but it could be the thing that finally solidifies his roster spot.

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to a Super Bowl? Mike Martz weighs in :: Dallas Morning News

The ex-Rams coach believes all the moving parts in Dallas have not helped Prescott over his tenure. “So much of it has to do with getting things tight around the quarterback,” Martz said, “and when that happens, then, you know, he can realize his full potential.” Martz also suggested that former quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna was more of a positive influence on Prescott’s play than some may have realized.

It’s home :: Hail State

The Cowboys starting quarterback returned to Mississippi State for the Bulldogs’ annual spring game… and to finally meet the school’s new live mascot which shares his name. “For the mascot of Mississippi State, of this university, to be named after me, it’s humbling,” Prescott said. “It’s something I hold very special to me.”

Dak & Dak make for special photo op :: Mississippi State (Twitter)

Another Vander Esch plays football in Arlington, and he eyes a shot at the NFL :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Caleb Vander Esch is the cousin of the Cowboys linebacker. A wide receiver, he’s fought and clawed his way from South Dakota to the XFL, where he has seven receptions for 118 yards in six games with the Arlington Renegades. With two games left to play, he hopes he’s done enough to get just one look from an NFL team who may invite him to camp… maybe even Dallas. “We talk intermittently, and we’d love to play together,” Caleb said of Leighton. “He’s been great with advice. Playing together is not the goal, but we would love for it to happen.”

With Snyder out, Cowboys NFC East foe likely to improve :: Cowboys Wire

From a decaying facility to questionable spending and accounting accusations, to health and safety practices, to coaching distractions, to the alleged horrific treatment of cheerleaders, the Snyder era was a mess for the Cowboys’ divisional rivals. But with stable ownership seemingly incoming for the Commanders, the Cowboys will likely now have to gear up for a better opponent.

