Cowboys News: Dak looking to dial back stats, Canady and Joseph look to step up at CB

Dak Prescott may not be leading the Cowboys offense as he continues to rest his right shoulder, but the quarterback is still in the driver’s seat as far as headlines. Prescott maintains that all the hand-wringing over news of a follow-up MRI is baseless and that he’ll be good to go for Tampa Bay on September 9th, but he does admit that he’s had to fall back into the mental-prep mode that got him through his recent ankle rehab. And he’s also decided that if he gets off to the kind of statistical start he did last year, it’s probably bad news for the team.

And what about the guys backing Prescott up? One outlet is openly questioning the wisdom of rolling into the 2021 season with only the committee of Gilbert/Rush/DiNucci behind him. Elsewhere, CeeDee Lamb is focused on development beyond making highlight-reel grabs, and cornerback/rapper Kelvin Joseph is searching for a drop-the-mic moment this preseason. Kellen Moore talks about how he’s hoping to use his stacked offense, Dalton Schultz tweaks an ankle, Maurice Canady is making a strong first impression a year after signing, and a former Cowboys comeback story looks like it’s ending before it even got started in Seattle. Here’s the News and Notes.

Dak Prescott hoping his stats go down in 2021 :: The Mothership

Link Everyone is hoping for a monster year from Dak Prescott. Well, almost everyone. The Cowboys quarterback himself isn't all that interested in repeating the blistering record-setting pace he set off on last season before his ankle injury. "I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards, to be honest with you," he said. "That means we're not running the ball. That means we're not probably doing the things we need to do to be a balanced, winning team."

Dak Prescott: 'No doubt' he'll be ready for Week 1 despite buzz over follow-up MRI :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys Nation is divided on what to make of the Cowboys' reassurances that Dak Prescott's scheduled follow-up MRI is routine. But Prescott himself vows he'll be 100% ready for the season opener. This latest setback, though, does mean he has to revert to keeping himself mentally strong while he waits, something he got quite used to after last year's ankle injury.

Dallas Cowboys: A legitimate backup quarterback should be a priority :: Sport DFW

Link Between the still-fresh memories of Dak Prescott's gruesome ankle injury last season, the recent consternation over whether his shoulder strain is really nothing, and the uninspiring performance of Prescott's relievers in Canton, one thing has become crystal clear to many Cowboys fans. "Dallas needs to cut ties with all of their backup quarterbacks except [Garrett] Gilbert and trade for a more promising one to carry the team if Dak goes down," Dink Kearney writes. Jacoby Brissett or Teddy Bridgewater, anyone?

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb focused on fundamentals more than 'circus catches' :: ESPN

Link CeeDee Lamb made waves in his rookie year with some impressive grabs, including that gravity-defying touchdown haul in Minnesota. But the second-year wideout says he'd rather be known for his technical skills as an emerging receiver. "All the circus catches and everything, that's not playing. Fundamentals [are] everything to me," Lamb said. "I feel like all that other stuff, it'll come [if] the opportunity presents itself, and when it does, it does."

Rookie watch: Cowboys roster locks, bubble players, and who is on the outside looking in :: Blogging the Boys

Link Yes, the Cowboys' 2021 early draft picks are sure to make the squad, but not all of the rookies will stick around. Running down a list of the 11 draft selections, wide receiver Simi Fehoko and safety Israel Mukuamu look to be on the proverbial bubble, while Matt Farniok may have more of an uphill climb. And Chauncey Golston and Josh Ball have been sidelined with injuries in camp, limiting their chances for impressing coaches.

Kellen Moore looks to mix league's trends with Cowboys' loaded offense: 'It's going to be fun' :: Cowboys Wire

Link It's been the first offseason of Kellen Moore's offensive coordinator career that didn't come with major upheaval. He used the quiet time to study the NFL's other offenses. Now he's looking forward to putting all his weapons to work in Dallas, showcasing what he learned.

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph hasn’t just sounded like a starter in camp; he’s looked like one, too :: Dallas Morning News

Link Much was made during draft weekend of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's rap career. Recently in Oxnard, during his very impressive camp, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn asked Joseph to let it fly in front of the whole unit. After some freestyle verses about his lockdown coverage skills, Joseph looks to back up his rhymes with solid play in the next three preseason games... maybe locking down a starting role in the process.

Cowbys tight end Dalton Schultz tweaked ankle in Wednesday's practice :: Michael Gehlken

https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1425538763560656897

After year off, veteran CB is the surprise of camp :: The Mothership

Link Maurice Canady's waited a full year to make his Cowboys debut. It may prove to be worth the wait. He opted out of the 2020 season over COVID concerns, but is now making up for lost time with a stellar camp. "My goodness, just the way he tracks the football, I've been so impressed with him," coach Mike McCarthy said, "He's having an excellent camp. His ball skills were much better than I was aware of."

Seattle Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith :: NFL.com

Link Aldon Smith's 2020 comeback was one of the season's lone bright spots in Dallas. After compiling 48 tackles and five sacks in 16 games, though, he was not re-signed by the Cowboys, sparking whispers that the off-the-field issues that kept him out of football for four years had resurfaced. Now Seattle has cut Smith four months into his tenure there, despite having an impressive camp. He has a second-degree battery charge currently pending in Louisiana.

