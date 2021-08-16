Cowboys News: Dak, Gallimore, McKeon injury updates; who are first cut candidates?

The weekend brought some clarity to the Cowboys’ list of dinged-up players. Dak Prescott looks to be healing on schedule, as up-and-coming players Neville Gallimore and Sean McKeon will be sidelined for just a little while (instead of a long while). Randy Gregory is expected back soon, as is Dalton Schultz. Cue the annual debate about whether preseason games do much of anything but cause needless injuries.

Plenty of other roster watching to do this week as the first cut date looms. Linebacker Jaylon Smith finds himself under the microscope again for a less-than-optimal performance versus Arizona, Zack Martin is recognized by his peers, Trevon Diggs carries some extra weight in his second season, and we look at how rookie lineman Matt Farniok could play a key role (or two of even three) in the Cowboys offense. All that, plus a look inside what Dak Prescott means when he says he’s “taking a mental rep,” and why fans coming to Cowboys home games should be on the lookout for a familiar face in the seat next to them. Here’s the News and Notes to get your week started.

Cowboys get good news after Dak's second MRI :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys came directly home to Dallas after dropping their second preseason game to Arizona. And quarterback Dak Prescott went almost immediately for an MRI on his right shoulder. The team reports that the results were "favorable" and that Prescott is "on schedule" to start for the Cowboys in Week 1. He may even see a series or two against Houston on Saturday.

Cowboys Neville Gallimore out 4-6 weeks with dislocated elbow :: Cowboys Wire

Link Second-year defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is expected to miss four to six weeks of action after suffering a dislocated elbow in the Cardinals game. "Minimal structure damage" with "nothing torn" means Gallimore got lucky; he might even be back in the mix by Week 2 of the regular season.

Report: Dallas Cowboys TE Sean McKeon has high-ankle sprain, Dalton Schultz on track for Week 1 :: Blogging the Boys

Link Tight end Sean McKeon's fantastic training camp has ended early, thanks to a high ankle sprain sustained during Friday's game in Glendale. His recovery is predicted to be four to six weeks. Position mate Dalton Schultz suffered a high ankle sprain last week in practice; he is expected to be ready to go by Week 1.

One snap from Friday night: The issues of 2019 and 2020 are still there for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith :: The Athletic

Link Social media went berzerk with a first-quarter play from Friday night that showed linebacker Jaylon Smith in pretty lukewarm pursuit of Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds on a short pass play. Smith gains ten yards, and Smith was never a factor in stopping him. The always-insightful Bob Sturm watches the film- as Smith himself urged his naysayers to do last season- and concludes: "This one play made me think he still can't move and react, which means he will still be attacked every week without any place to hide but on the sideline."

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory not with team for preseason game vs. Cardinals :: Dallas Morning News

Link Edge rusher Randy Gregory was given permission to travel back to the Metroplex early, skipping the team's exhibition contest in Arizona. He has been reportedly dealing with an ankle issue, but the team plans for him to be at practice on Monday.

Cowboys wrap up California camp: Michael Gallup's flip, Dak Prescott's mental reps and more :: ESPN

Link Todd Archer gives an Oxnard recap that includes a cool tidbit about Dak Prescott's routine for "mental repetitions," how he plays along in his head when Garrett Gilbert or one of the other backups is in. He'll go all the way from reading the defensive formation to killing out of the original play call to marking the moment he would make the throw and checking the progression of receivers afterward. "Whether I'm a starter or not," he said, "every rep that's on the field is an opportunity for me to take a mental rep and get better."

Cowboys need to cut 5 players by Tuesday; who might they be? :: Inside the Star

Link Tuesday afternoon marks the first roster deadline for NFL teams. The 2021 Cowboys will have to take five players off the active list; Jess Haynie goes crystal-ball-gazing to suggest that tight end Sean McKeon, fullback Sewo Olonilua, and linebacker Anthony Hines could be placed in injured reserve for the season to make up three of those five necessary moves. As for the other two, cornerback Kyron Brown and one of the deep-bench wide receivers may see their time in Dallas end.

Matt Farniok: 2021 Dallas Cowboys player profile :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys' final draft pick of 2021's selection weekend played all three offensive line positions in Nebraska. Dallas has him listed as a guard, but his versatility- and proven leadership in a big-time college program- could come in handy for a unit that saw heavy injuries last season.

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 90-81: Three Buccaneers nab recognition after Super Bowl win :: NFL.com

Link In the annual ranking of NFL players by NFL players, Zack Martin is the first Cowboy to make the list. Making the countdown for his fifth straight season, Martin comes in at 85. The list though No. 41 has been made public thus far; no other Dallas player is in the Top 60.

Dallas Cowboys: Is Trevon Diggs the CB1 we need him to be? :: Sport DFW

Link Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs goes up against the best trio of wide receivers in the league every day at practice. That's good, Reid Hanson says, considering how much weight the Cowboys are placing on his shoulders. "Trevon Diggs could be the single most important player on defense this season," he writes, "and that’s not just a hot take."

Dez Bryant says he'll be attending Cowboys home games until... :: Dez Bryant (Twitter)

