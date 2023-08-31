Cowboys News: Dak douses Trey Lance conspiracy theory, practice squad named

Wednesday, as expected, saw a ton of personnel movement around the league as teams assembled their practice squads by re-signing their own cut-day casualties and sifting through the list of other clubs’ castoffs. Dallas’s 16-man squad will have two outsiders, though their official addition is not yet finalized. The other 14 represent the best of those who didn’t quite make the cut on Tuesday, but provide important depth or warrant further development.

Elsewhere, Dak Prescott has heard the rumblings about how his boss handled the Trey Lance trade, and he’s ready to put the whole hidden-agenda storyline to bed. Lance, meanwhile, reveals how his working relationship with No. 4 started on its first day. Also in this edition of News and Notes, we’re looking at where a few favorite Cowboy cuts have already ended up, we’re stacking our new triplets up against everyone else’s, and we’re wondering who might have the best chance of breaking one of the game’s biggest single-season records.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Cowboys move two to IR, reveal 2023 practice squad :: The Mothership

Link

The Cowboys’ 2023 practice squad includes the following re-signed players:

WR Tyron Billy-Johnson

OT Earl Bostick Jr.

CB Josh Butler

RB Malik Davis

TE Princeton Fant

DB C.J. Goodwin

OL Brock Hoffman

LB Malik Jefferson

DE Durrell Johnson

TE Sean McKeon

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

S Sheldrick Redwine

OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau

DE Tyrus Wheat

Long snapper Trent Sieg and offensive lineman Chuma Edgoa have been re-signed to the 53-man roster; cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko have been placed on injured reserve and will be eligible to return after sitting out at least four games.

Cowboys practice squad tracker: See who Dallas has for 16-player group :: Dallas Mortning News

Link

The Cowboys are also bringing in a little outside help for the practice squad. The team plans to sign former Giants guard/center Sean Harlow and former Buccaneers defensive tackle Willington Previlon. Both additions are pending player physicals.

NFL practice squad rules and what they mean for the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Every NFL team is allowed to carry up to 16 players on its practice squad, whether it’s to develop young talent or to stash high-floor veterans. The trick is, practice squad guys are paid weekly and can be hired away at any time to join another 53-man roster, with up to four players protected each week. And, of course, there’s the possibility of a game-day elevation for two players each week, up to three times in a season.

Cowboys love their homegrown talent :: Jason Fitzgerald, Over the Cap

About 83% of Dallas' current roster began their career with the #Cowboys, which is the most in the NFL. Rams are 2nd with 80% followed by the Ravens, Packers, and Bucs all around 73% — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023

Cowboys miss on re-signing Will Grier; QB to sign with Bengals :: Cowboys WIre

Link

Grier parlayed Saturday’s brilliant preseason performance into the QB3 role for a true AFC contender. He’ll join Cincinnati’s practice squad behind a still-gimpy Joe Burrow and Jake Browning, who has yet to attempt an NFL pass.

Jabril Cox, Isaiah Land among cut Cowboys signed by new teams :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Cox will head to the Commanders’ practice squad, and wide receiver Dennis Houston joins the New York Giants’ practice squad, less than two weeks before the Cowboys visit in the season opener. It was hoped Land could be re-signed, but he was plucked off waivers by Indianapolis for their 53-man roster.

Anthony Brown to begin 8th NFL season with Steelers :: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Former #Cowboys CB Anthony Brown is signing with the #Steelers practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Could Cowboys mine diamonds among these NFL team's surprising roster cuts? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Every team in the league had at least one unexpected name who got showed the door prior to Tuesday’s cut deadline. In Dallas, the shock is that the Cowboys left themselves with no offensive linemen on the active roster who have taken a center snap except for starter Tyler Biadasz.

Jourdan Lewis practicing again with team :: Jess Nevarez, Pro Football Network

Jourdan Lewis is back at practice pic.twitter.com/gUuMoGOHAk — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) August 30, 2023

Why Dak Prescott isn’t reading into Cowboys trade for Trey Lance as much as you think :: Yahoo Sports

Link

Prescott would like to put to bed the dark conspiracy theories about why Jerry Jones traded for Trey Lance without giving him or head coach Mike McCarthy a heads-up. “I think [people] read a little too much into it,” Prescott said. “I understand that’s the front office and they have a job to do, and I believe in everything that they’re doing. Whether it’s additions or trades to this team, they’re doing it for the betterment of the whole team. So, I’m just excited to, as we have, welcome Trey and just continue to make our room better, make our offense better and our team better. I know he’s gonna do everything he can to do that.”

Lance: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'welcomed me with open arms' before first practice :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The newest Cowboys passer admitted he had “a big smile” when he heard he was coming to Dallas, and he’s now begun practicing with the team. He says his top priorities are learning as much as he can about his new offense and picking up as much as possible from the two-time Pro Bowler with the starting gig.

2023 NFL triplets rankings: Jaguars, Jets make massive jumps; Broncos, Packers drop :: NFL.com

Link

The Cowboys’ trio of Prescott, Tony Pollard, and Lamb ranks as the fifth-best in the league- and tops in the NFC- in this countdown. Prescott could now have the best command at the line of any quarterback in the league. He’ll look to build off the excellent chemistry he established with Lamb after returning from injury last season. And if Pollard can truly handle a full workload out of the backfield, he moves up a tier at the position.

Who can break Megatron’s record? :: ESPN

Link

Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving mark of 1,964 yards has stood since 2012. A field of 96 receivers started this exercise to see who has the best chance of breaking that record. CeeDee Lamb made it to the final 14 and was actually labeled “the toughest cut” before the final round of nine receivers was named.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire