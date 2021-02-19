Cowboys News: Dak’s donation, salary cap projections, Wentz trade

The Dallas Cowboys have decisions to make at the quarterback position, while the big news on Thursday was the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Colts, further opening up an already wide-open NFC East in 2021. This trade will impact the division next season and also who is available for the Cowboys at the No. 10 overall pick, increasing the chance Philadelphia takes a quarterback with the No. 6 pick.

Dak Prescott made the news partnering with OurCalling and Matthew McConaughey to help feed those affected by the record-low temperatures and snowstorms in North Texas. The NFL also released more clarification on the salary cap, increasing the floor to $180 million, where Dallas will have the 12th most cap space amongst all NFL teams. Was CeeDee Lamb the right pick? Could Jaylon Smith be cut by the Cowboys? Here’s Thursday’s News and Notes.

Tony Pollard is good

https://twitter.com/PFF_Cowboys/status/1362031546002149376?s=20 Pollard has proven slippery and efficient in his playing time. Every time he flashes his game-breaking speed and gets into the second level for a big run, he leaves fans clamoring for more. Still, he enters his third off-season as the change of pace back behind incumbent Ezekiel Elliott and his massive contract.

NFL confirms salary cap floor of $180M, Cowboys 12th-most space :: Cowboys Wire

Link The NFL sent out a memo on Thursday announcing that the salary cap floor for 2021 will be increased to $180 million. The cap could still increase as the new league year approaches as well. Tony Thompson gives the details on how this impacts the Cowboys, as they rank 12th in cap space in the NFL.

Cowboys QB Prescott providing meals for homeless during record-low Texas temps :: Cowboys Wire

Link After the record-setting low temperatures in Texas, many citizens were left without power and bare necessities. Dak Prescott stepped in and is now donating to provide meals for the homeless during this crisis. OurCalling is the organization Prescott paired with and actor Matthew McConaughey is also donating to the cause. The donations will help provide meals for 1,000 people.

2021 NFC cut candidates: Viable releases and potential surprises :: NFL.com

Link Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith had a down year in 2020 and with Dan Quinn taking over as defensive coordinator, his contract could be one that Dallas decides to let go of. Smith is extended through 2025, making an average of $11.4 million per year. If his play doesn't improve, his stay in Dallas could end sooner than later

What's Next For WR: Re-Visiting The CeeDee Pick :: The Mothership

Link CeeDee Lamb propelled into a starting role for the Cowboys in 2020 at wide receiver. After the losses became normal for the team, some questioned if Lamb was the right pick. After putting together highlight plays to go along with the most slot yards among rookies, Lamb proved that he was worthy of the high selection and is poised to become a star in the NFL.

Cowboys QB situation isn't considered dire despite lack of experience under contract :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton are both free agents this offseason. With questions surrounding their possible returns to Dallas, PFF believes the situation isn't as dire as it seems. With a franchise tag likely coming for Prescott, the Cowboys front office will have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term contract with Prescott's camp.

What the Carson Wentz deal means for the Dallas Cowboys :: The Landry Hat

Link On Thursday, the Eagles traded former starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick. With questions surrounding the quarterback situation for the other three NFC East teams, the Cowboys can take a division that is up for grabs in 2021. The implications could also impact who the Cowboys take in the 2021 NFL Draft, considering the Eagles could take a quarterback at the 6th overall pick, giving Dallas more possibilities.

3 Truths About the Dallas Cowboys Offseason Habits :: Inside The Star

Link John Williams of Inside The Star discusses the Cowboys tendencies in the offseason which include not targeting big-money free agents, an unwillingness to address the safety position, and re-signing one of their veterans.

Mailbag: What If Dak Isn't Signed By Draft Day? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link If the Dallas Cowboys can't reach a long-term deal with Dak Prescott by March 9, he'll be hit with the frnaxh tag for the second straight seasons. However, if he doesn't sign the tag be the time the NFL draft rolls around, should the Cowboys use their first-round pick on a quarterback? DallasCowboys.com's Rob Phillips and David Helman have differing opinions on the matter.

