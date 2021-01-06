Cowboys News: Dak’s contract leverage, Jaylon criticism, draft targets

2020 was a rough year for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after failing to ink a long-term deal and suffering a season-ending ankle injury. However, after the team went 4-7 without him, Jerry Jones says he has plenty of negotiating leverage. Jaylon Smith has been the subject of ridicule due to a regression in his performance, but Cowboys COO Stephen Jones applauded his effort and preparation in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan.

The defensive side of the ball will need reinforcements in the NFL Draft after one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr list Iowa’s Dayvion Nixon and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain as possible targets with the 10th overall pick. DeMarcus Lawrence speaks on Nolan’s defensive scheme, why losing to the New York Giants in Week 17 may end up being a good thing, and what pending free agents should be resigned, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Cowboys’ Lawrence Speaks on Mike Nolan’s Scheme :: Inside The Star

Link The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in team history in 2020. DeMarcus Lawrence spoke on Monday about the ups and downs of first-year defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's hybrid scheme.

Stephen Jones on fans’ criticisms of Jaylon Smith, the Cowboys’ offseason plans and more :: Dallas Morning News

Link The treatment of Smith by the fan base, Andy Dalton, addressing the defense and more were discussed by Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan.

Jerry Jones says Prescott couldn't 'have any more leverage' than right now :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dak Prescott didn't get a long-term deal in 2020, and the fallout was felt everywhere. Now, after a season-ending ankle injury and the Cowboys going 4-7 in his absence, Jerry Jones says Prescott has more than leverage than ever.

The Cowboys needed the season-ending loss against the Giants :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have a laundry list of issues to address in 2021. Defensive tackle and the secondary headline their needs, which might not have had the same importance if an optimistic view would've roll over into next season after an NFC East title.

Dak Prescott's Injury Recovery "On Course" :: Dallas Cowboys

Link After a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season, Dak Prescott is on schedule to be ready for 2021.

Mike McCarthy’s primary job is to manage the game. The Cowboys coach made too many bad decisions in 2020 :: Dallas Morning News

Link Head coach Mike McCarthy made a lot of mistakes when it came to game management in 2020, which was highlighted by failing to challenge a catch by the New York Giants last Sunday in the season finale.

Mailbag: Very Early Draft View? State Of The Cap? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips discuss drafting defense early and how having many big-money contracts can affect a decreased salary cap in 2021.

Cowboys O-Line crumples against NFC East foe again. What's next? Decoding Kellen :: The Athletic

Link The Cowboys offensive line had been showing improvement before a disappointing outing in the season finale against the New York Giants. Bob Sturm breaks down how the unit needs adapt to be competitive in the NFC East in the future.

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts two NFL Draft targets for Dallas Cowboys :: 247 Sports

Link The Cowboys need a lot of help on the defensive side of the ball after having one of the worst units in team history. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr mentions Iowa State defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II as possible targets for the Cowboy's 10th overall pick.