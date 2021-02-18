Cowboys News: Dak contract compromise? OL solutions needed

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line depth was tested during the 2020 season. With the Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La’el Collins all dealing with injuries, can the core of the offensive line get healthy and what kind of progress did the young players make while filling in? Was there enough progress to prevent Dallas from drafting an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2021 draft?

Ever since the retirement of Darren Woodson, the safety position for the Cowboys has seemed to be in flux. Will Dallas invest a top draft pick into the position for the first time since 2002 and who are some of their options? Where did the 2020 rookie class rank among the NFC East? Plus, is there a compromise to be made between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in regards to a new contract?

Fingering a suspect Cowboys OL that handcuffed team in 2020 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Asa Henry dives into how injuries hindered the Cowboys offensive line in 2020, who's returning in 2021, and key factors to watch as they try to rebuild their reputation as one of the league's best units.

The Cowboys should avoid using the 10th overall pick on an offensive tackle, and here’s why :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys offensive line was in shambles in 2020 due to several significant injuries. It will be an area to keep an eye on in April's NFL draft. However, Connor Livesay discusses how improving the defense, getting back Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, and the development ment of Terence Steele and Brandon Knight should keep the Cowboys from taking a offensive lineman in the first round.

Hamsah Nasirildeen could be safety solution for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Donovan Wilson had an excellent second season and established himself as the Cowboys top strong safety. However, there's a question mark on who will play opposite him in 2021. Florida State's Hamsah Nasirildeen is a 6-foot-3, 213 pound safety with the athleticism to play deep and in the box, and could be a Day 2 or Day 3 option for the Cowboys in April's draft.

What's Next For Safety: Finally Time To Draft Early? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Will the Dallas Cowboys use a premium draft pick on a safety for the first time since Roy Williams was drafted eighth overall in the 2002? Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman discusses what Dallas' options are.

How a six-year deal could be a compromise for Cowboys, Dak Prescott :: ESPN

Link With the Dak Prescott contract saga continuing to be the biggest news of the offseason for the Cowboys, is there a compromise in sight? ESPN's Todd Archer evaluates how a six-year deal could work out for both sides.

NFC East 2021 offseason needs: Cowboys top needs are clear, as are those for Giants, Eagles and Washington :: CBS Sports

Link There are plenty of needs for a Cowboys team that finished 6-10 in the 2020 season. Patrik Walker of CBS Sports disects what positions Dallas needs to focus on this offseason.

2021 Free Agency: Ranking the NFL's top 150 free agents :: PFF

Link Dak Prescott ranks No. 1 on PFF's top 150 free agents this offseason. The Cowboys have two other players in the top 50, who made the list and just where do they rank?

2020 NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Washington, Giants earn early returns from late-round steals :: NFL

Link Nick Shook of NFL.com grades the NFC's East's 2020 draft classes. Check out just where the Cowboy's CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the 2020 rookie class grades out.

