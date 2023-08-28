Cowboys News: Dak on calling plays, Lance trade; Jourdan Lewis update

Even as the Cowboys closed out their 2023 preseason schedule, the dust was still settling over the blockbuster trade for Trey Lance. In this edition of News and Notes, we’re exploring the acquisition from several angles: what it means for Dak Prescott, what the front office expects of the new guy, what lessons Lance took from a recent week with Patrick Mahomes, and a sneaky theory about how Lance might be able to materially help the team right now.

But there’s also an important win over Las Vegas to recap. We’ve got details on Will Grier making the most of his swan song, how Hunter Luepke helped his cause, and what Saturday’s win means for the host of Cowboys players trying to end up on the right side of this week’s bubble. All that, plus encouraging news for Jourdan Lewis to start the season, the prognosis for injured offensive lineman Josh Ball, and which Star Wars character Stephon Gilmore is channeling as he prepares to make his official Dallas debut.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Dak on calling plays, trading for Trey Lance & more :: The Mothership

Link

Prescott conceded that the opposition was the reserves playing rudimentary defense in a preseason exhibition, but he admitted that calling plays for the first time ever was “fun to do.” He gave a huge nod to Will Grier for putting on an “awesome” display and vowed that he and the rest of the Cowboys would welcome Lance to the locker room. “I’m excited,” Prescott said of the new addition. “I’m always there to help somebody, help a teammate, very selfless person, so that’s not going to change by any means.”

Cowboys' acquisition of Trey Lance will be judged on ability to improve certain traits :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys may see Lance as a long shot, but for them it’s a long shot worth taking. While pocket presence and sacks taken are hard aspects of QB play to improve through coaching, good students really can improve their accuracy, decision-making, timing, coverage-reading, mechanics, and footwork. Time will tell if Lance is able to develop those skills further in Dallas.

Jerry Jones on Trey Lance’s impact on Dak Prescott, 2023 expectations for young QB :: The Athletic

Link

Jones made it clear that the Lance trade was not made to create leverage in contract negotiations with Prescott, who has two years left on his four-year, $160 million extension. Lance is here to learn from Prescott, Jones maintains, not breathe down his neck for playing time. “I don’t want to plan on, count on, or wish for help from him this year.”

What if Trey Lance is actually here to help the Cowboys in 2023? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Lance is a nice new piece of clay to mold for McCarthy. Dak Prescott is 30, the conventional thinking goes, and this coach has been through the waiting game before with Farve and Rodgers; get Lance prepared in the next three to five seasons, and he could be Prescott’s successor. Or he could develop enough to become attractive trade bait for a new team, netting a big haul for the Cowboys. But what if Lance’s primary value right now is as a top-notch scout-team QB to prep the Cowboys for this year’s meetings with Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Sam Howell, and all the mobile passers outside the division?

Here's how Patrick Mahomes helped Trey Lance make 'substantial jump' this spring :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After spending just a week with the two-time Super Bowl MVP in April, Lance made a slight change in his throwing mechanics and improved his accuracy, spin rate, delivery time, and arm health. “Being able to be around Patrick was awesome,” Lance said during 49ers OTAs. “I learned a ton.”

Coverage of Cowboys-Raiders in preseaon finale :: Cowboys Wire

'He wanted redemption': Will Grier's final throw from preseason win may give Cowboys QB new NFL life :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After the best preseason performance by a quarterback that Mike McCarthy had seen in nearly 25 years, Grier could have just taken a knee on a third-down play coming out of the two-minute warning. Instead, he asked to run a deep pass play that he missed on last week in Seattle. He connected for 33 yards on his last throw as a Cowboy and capped an impressive audition that should get him a call from his next NFL team.

Report: Cowboys OL Josh Ball to miss 2 months :: Cowboys Wire

Link

MRI results show the third-year lineman has a soft issue injury in his groin/hip area that shouldn’t require surgery. But in order to make it back onto the field this season, Ball would have to occupy a valuable roster spot once final cuts are announced this week.

Micah Parsons, Tom Brady share moment pre-game :: NFL

Cowboys 53-man roster projection following preseason finale, Lance trade :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The players have put in their work; now it’s in the coaching staff’s hands. Grier already knows he’s moving on; others joining him as soon-to-be-ex-Cowboys could include Ronald Jones, Simi Fehoko, Chuma Edoga, and maybe Neville Gallimore. He’s a prime candidate the team would like to re-sign to the practice squad, though, as are (we believe) Quinton Bohanna, Malik Davis, Jalen Brooks, and Jabril Cox.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis is finally healthy, and in play for Dallas’ 53-man roster :: Dallas Morning News

Link

It took him six or seven months just to walk normally again. But Lewis’s rehab turned a corner quickly this summer, and now the cornerback may not have to open the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list after all. That would make him eligible to play within the first four games of the season and give the Cowboys two weeks to test whether he might even be ready to go in Week 1.

'It's really chess with him': Stephon Gilmore is a Yoda to younger Cowboys :: ESPN

Link

The second-oldest starting cornerback in the NFL has learned plenty along the way, and now he’s imparting those lessons to Cowboys DBs and receivers alike. “He’s the smartest defensive back I’ve ever lined up against,” CeeDee Lamb said. “If I line up, he knows certain routes off of my alignment and it sucks.” Michael Gallup added, “He’ll be talking during the route sometimes. He knows exactly where you got to cut, where you got to go. And I’m just like, ‘Hold on, bro, let me get to the route.'”

49ers reach injury settlement with DE Taco Charlton :: Niners Wire

Link

The ex-Cowboy has been released by San Francisco after reaching an injury settlement with the team. Charlton did not see any preseason action and was placed on IR in mid-August.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire