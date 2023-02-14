Cowboys News: Dak booed, Kearse trolls, Micah pitches to free agent

The Cowboys weren’t in the game, but they were all over Super Bowl LVII coverage just the same. We’ve got all the cameos you may have missed, from Dak Prescott getting a predictable welcome from Philly fans to Jayron Kearse rubbing Nick Sirianni’s face in the Eagles’ loss, Micah Parsons using the moment to recruit opposing teams’ players to Dallas, and Tony Romo’s appearances in several high-profile TV spots.

Meanwhile, the behind-the-scenes story of Roger Staubach leading a team of Cowboys legends to deliver long-awaited news to an ailing teammate, the state of the club at the linebacker position, what to do about Tyron Smith, and how the front office may choose to deal with all that dead money. That, plus what Mike McCarthy could learn from the Super Bowl coaches, and a few names you should know for draft weekend from one esteemed draft guru. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he's announced as the NFL's 'Man of the Year' :: Yahoo Sports

The large contingent of Eagles fans at State Farm Stadium weren’t about to applaud for the Cowboys quarterback, even if he was being introduced as the league’s community service leader. Prescott didn’t look the least bit surprised.

Here's where Mike McCarthy should look to emulate Reid, Sirianni :: Cowboys Wire

Both of this year’s Super Bowl coaches landed in the top six in win probability added over expected through in-game decision-making: things like good second-half timeout usage, efficient clock management, and smart fourth-down play calls. McCarthy is in the top half of the league, but there’s room to improve.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expertly trolled Nick Sirianni after Eagles' Super Bowl loss :: For the Win

Moments after Philadelphia lost the Super Bowl, Kearse posted a simple GIF as his reaction to the Eagles’ second-half collapse. That it was the Eagles coach’s own now-viral slow-mo mugging for the camera, though, said way more than any snark-filled caption ever could have.

Prescott earned more hardware than Eagles at Super Bowl LVII :: Blogging the Boys (Twitter)

Trophies received at Super Bowl LVII Cowboys QB Dak Prescott – 1 Philadelphia Eagles – 0 pic.twitter.com/rwdhkKNffZ — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) February 13, 2023

How Cowboys greats delivered Hall of Fame news to Chuck Howley :: Cowboys Wire

Late-stage dementia has robbed the 86-year-old linebacker of many of the memories he made as one of the Cowboys’ most decorated linebackers of the 1960s and early ’70s. So a whole group of his former teammates, led by Roger Staubach and Bob Lilly, were on hand to share the news that he had made the Hall of Fame. Howley is unlikely to travel to Canton for enshrinement weekend, but in a moment of clarity, he joked about needing a new suit after being told he was a finalist.

Micah Parsons wants Cowboys to sign free agent away from rival :: Cowboys Wire

Parsons wasn’t shy about naming names when asked about how the Cowboys can get over the hump in 2023. “I like DaRon Payne a lot,” he said, referring to the Commanders defensive tackle. Payne is set to become a free agent if Washington doesn’t franchise tag him or sign him outright, and Parsons hopes his own front office gets the chance to get into a bidding war. “You’ve got to spend the money,” he said. “Why not spend it? I think we’ve got a chance. I think we could be in Vegas next year.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons recruiting Ravens DE Calais Campbell: ‘Put a star in your helmet’ :: Dallas Morning News

Parsons wasn’t done making sales pitches to the league’s top talents. When the Ravens defensive end tweeted Sunday, “I really want to play in Super Bowl 58,” the Cowboys linebacker fired back, suggesting a blue and silver uniform. For the Cowboys to acquire Campbell, it would either require a trade or for the Ravens to release him. Campbell confirmed on NFL GameDay that he will not retire and will be back for a 16th pro season.

Cowboys caught in the middle as Joneses refuse to do what works :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Jerry may have slighted the Rams and Eagles for the way they’ve done their roster-building, but those teams have been in the past two Super Bowls. For the Cowboys, being just good enough to win NFC East titles and a playoff game here and there seems to be fine. Instead of risking a full-on rebuild season, the Cowboys would rather stay comfortably in the middle of the pack and hope things break their way. The oddest part of the Joneses’ stubbornness is that taking big swings is exactly how they won three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

What's Next? The Wolf at the Cowboys LB door :: The Mothership

With Parsons likely to continue playing more edge, what are the Cowboys to do with their full-time linebackers? Leighton Vander Esch returned to stellar form in 2022, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Keeping him onboard in 2023 has to be a priority. Fully unleashing the promising Damone Clark will be key, too. Jabril Cox needs to prove he’s trending upward, Anthony Barr may be worth re-signing, and Luke Gifford and Devante Bond can lend a hand as well. Oh, and hire Sean Lee as an assistant coach.

Tyron Smith, Cowboys have big decisions on deck in 2023 offseason :: Cowboys Wire

At a cap number of $17,605,000, Smith is an expensive player to keep around. And over the past three seasons, Smith has only played in a combined 17 regular season games. Also factor in a new OL coach and strong ascending tackles on both the right and left sides, and it’s fair to wonder how the veteran fits in. Cutting Smith will still cost $8,010,000 in dead cap, so keeping him on as a reserve lineman may not be as absurd as it sounds.

A look into the Cowboys dead money in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas is using over $8.6 million of their 2023 cap space on two players who played for other teams in 2022. La’el Collins is repsonsible for 97% of that figure; John Ridgeway accounts for the rest. But the number will likely go up this year; the Cowboys will probably part ways with at least one player who is currently under contract and with bonus allocation remaining on their deal. But “kicking the can down the road” is a thing for a reason.

Potential Cowboys first-round targets, sleepers: Draft expert Dane Brugler analyzes :: The Athletic

For a first-round corner, the draft expert says to look at Georgia’s Kelee Ringo or Maryland’s Deonte Banks. For a wide receiver, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt is an interesting option. Round 2? Target Florida’s Gervon Dexter as a defensive tackle to watch. And if Dallas sticks to its late-round QB talk, Fresno State’s Jake Haener or even TCU’s Max Duggan might be a possibility.

Complete results, 1 through 51, from USA TODAY Ad Meter's Super Bowl commercials :: USA Today

The panelists didn’t love Tony Romo as Groundskeeper Carl in Michelob Ultra’s Caddyshack-inspired ads. One of the two spots finished in 28th place out of 51; the other landed in 43rd. Romo’s cameo alongside Snoop Dogg in an ad for Skechers fared slightly better, coming in at No. 25.

