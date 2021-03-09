Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Cooke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 season brings forth a lot of questions but Monday brought about the most important answer. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal. The parameters are known and now the fun begins.

Who will be playing on defense, specifically cornerback? Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown are the only two remaining players that played at least 45% of the snaps. Are there possible options given the cap space availability? On the offensive side of the ball, questions loom for swing tackle and general backups given the injuries the past few seasons. Can the offensive line stay healthy and allow a bounce back year for Ezekiel Elliot?

All this and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Dak Prescott coverage

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/08/dallas-cowboys-dak-prescott-new-contract/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/08/dallas-cowboys-dak-prescott-contract-parameters-agreement-guaranteed-money/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/08/dallas-cowboys-dak-prescott-new-deal-contract-specifics/

Three possible free agent signings for the Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

Link With free agency starting March 17, Dallas has some holes that need to be filled on both sides of the ball. John Owning discusses three possible candidates that could help the team right away. Players range from a familiar face at defensive tackle and lead to possible new swing tackle. Also discussed is a new cornerback with a history proving he could fit into Dan Quinn's defensive plan. --AC

Possible options for cornerbacks during free agency :: Fansided

Link With both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis becoming free agents there are not many cornerbacks remaining on the Cowboy's roster with physical playing time. Specifically, only Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown would remain, offering a record of playing 45% of defensive snaps. Joey Pollizze digs into possible free agents that could both be an boost to a struggling defense and become mentors to the younger players. --AC

Ezekiel Elliott ready to bounce back :: Inside the Star

Link Many people were questioning Ezekiel Elliott's ability after the 2020 season. Statistically speaking, it was not the best of Elltiot's career. This could not be viewed as completely his fault. Constant changes on the offensive line and at quarterback played a role in the struggles. Having COVID-19 prior to the start of the season lead to questions of how the virus effects athletes over time. --AC

Dalton Schultz over Blake Jarwin? :: Fansided

Jarwin and Schultz have special skill sets that allow them to succeed in different ways. Unfortunately due to injuries and at the time a returning Jason Witten, fans have not been able to see the two play much together. This year will bring forth the return of a healthy Jarwin and a much more seasoned Schultz. --AC

The progress of Amari Cooper :: Dallas Cowboys

Link A review of the 2020 season saw progress for Cooper vs the 2019 season. No longer was Cooper performing his best simply at AT&T stadium, his skill set spread out across the country. Luckily, even though much of the offense struggled with a range of injuries and a merry-go-round of quarterbacks, Cooper was able to show off. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mqa43jVNR1M[/embed] --AC

Breakout player for 2021 :: Dallas Cowboys

Link With a new season quickly approaching, there are a number of names in discussion as options for a breakout year in 2021. Bradlee Anae, Ron'Dell Carter and Francis Bernard are all prime candidates. Other players make the list as well, whether it be as a star special teams player or making an impact on the field in a more consistent basis. Rob Phillips and David Helman dig into the possible options to try and evaluate who could become one of the next impact players for the Cowboys. --AC

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Dak Prescott’s contract with Cowboys is prelude to new Kyler Murray contract

    In a couple of years, Kyler Murray will be getting at least what Prescott is now getting.

  • Report: Dak Prescott’s deal is for four years, $160 million

    A year ago, Dak Prescott wanted a four-year deal. The Cowboys wanted him to sign on for five. The sides couldn’t agree, and the quarterback played 2020 under the $31.4 million franchise tag. It sent them back to the negotiating table this offseason, and now they have reached agreement on a long-term deal. The team [more]

  • Cowboys Prescott four-year deal makes him 2nd-highest paid QB behind Mahomes

    The Cowboys ink Prescott to a deal only surpassed by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but with more guaranteed money.

  • Why the new Dak Prescott deal is the best (and only) option for Prescott, Cowboys

    The Cowboys took too long to give Dak Prescott the contract he deserved, and they'll pay for that, but the new deal is a win-win.

  • CB1: Even with year off, Va Tech’s Caleb Farley may be Cowboys top target

    There are many rumors about the Cowboys and where they could go, how does Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley fit with the team?

  • Chef Chris Shepherd and Shake Shack Create Southern Smoke Chicken Sandwich to Benefit Restaurant Industry

    Proceeds from the sandwich benefited Shepherd's Southern Smoke nonprofit to support restaurant workers in need around the country.

  • Cowboys extend Dak Prescott

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon breaks down how the return of Dak Prescott can take the Dallas Cowboys to the next level for a shot to win NFC East.

  • Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard Previews Big Ten Tournament, More

    Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media Monday morning to preview the Big Ten Tournament. He also discussed senior guard Eli Brooks and his injury, though he didn't have a significant update from the trainers at that point.

  • Report: Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

    The Titans have given up on former first-round choice Isaiah Wilson, shipping him to the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Titans receive a 2021 seventh-round choice, while the Dolphins get a 2022 seventh-round selection along with Wilson, per Albert Breer of SI.com. It is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the [more]

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

  • Biden to sign executive orders focused on women's rights

    President Biden will sign executive orders Monday establishing a Gender Policy Council and directing the Department of Education to review the federal law Title IX, according to administration officials. Why it matters: The Biden administration is signaling its priorities to advance gender equity and equality as women, particularly women of color, have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden will also sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review controversial Title IX provisions enacted under former President Trump, which provided those accused of sexual assault or harassment on college campuses with more protections. Driving the news: The executive order to establish the Council designates a special assistant to the president and senior advisor on gender-based violence on the council staff, and the council will also have two special assistants to the president on gender policy. Per administration officials, the office will focus on combating systemic bias and discrimination, including sexual harassment. Zoom in: As women in the U.S. and around the world face exacerbated inequalities due to the pandemic, the council will also focus on increasing economic security and opportunity addressing barriers to women’s participation in workforce. It will also have a global bent, promoting the need for women's participation conflict resolution and global health, among other issues. The formation of the Gender Policy Council follows a similar office formed during the Obama administration, the White House Council on Women and Girls, which was disbanded when President Trump assumed office in 2017. While it is similar in mission to the office formed under Obama, administration officials told reporters the name change is intentional to reflect that gender discrimination can happen to people of all genders. Context: President Biden has long championed women's rights, sponsoring the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) during his time as a senator, which was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton. Biden often called for VAWA's reauthorization on the campaign trail after it expired in 2019. It likely faces an uphill battle in the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NFL rumors: Raiders to cut Lamarcus Joyner; A.J. Bouye visiting Vegas

    The Raiders are shaking up their secondary.

  • Safety market ripe with free agents if Cowboys finally want to invest

    With Xavier Woods, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis all due to hit the open market, a Dallas secondary that struggled in 2020 will surely be looking for depth in both free agency and the draft. The Cowboys seemingly found one starter at safety in ...

  • Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving and James Harden put on a show for Team Durant

    Both Kyrie Irving and James Harden had great games representing the Brooklyn Nets for Team Durant well.

  • Workers worry about safety, stress as states ease mask rules

    Leo Carney worries that bigger crowds and mask-less diners could endanger workers at the Biloxi, Mississippi, seafood restaurant where he manages the kitchen. Maribel Cornejo, who earns $9.85 an hour as a McDonald's cook in Houston, can't afford to get sick and frets co-workers will become more lax about wearing masks, even though the fast food company requires them. As more jurisdictions join Texas, Mississippi and other states in lifting mask mandates and easing restrictions on businesses, many essential workers — including bartenders, restaurant servers and retail workers — are relieved by changes that might help the economy but also concerned they could make them less safe amid a pandemic that health experts warn is far from over.

  • Ingraham: 'Time to retire' the COVID 'control freaks'

    'The Ingraham Angle' host blasts Drs. Fauci, Osterholm, Wallensky, who continue 'doom and gloom' message

  • NFL rumors: Former Eagles, Bears backup QB Chase Daniel might find new backup home soon

    As the Eagles look to fill their quarterback room, a former Birds QB could possibly fill a need on the roster. By Adam Hermann

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.