Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

The 2021 season brings forth a lot of questions but Monday brought about the most important answer. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal. The parameters are known and now the fun begins.

Who will be playing on defense, specifically cornerback? Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown are the only two remaining players that played at least 45% of the snaps. Are there possible options given the cap space availability? On the offensive side of the ball, questions loom for swing tackle and general backups given the injuries the past few seasons. Can the offensive line stay healthy and allow a bounce back year for Ezekiel Elliot?

All this and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Dak Prescott coverage

Three possible free agent signings for the Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

Link With free agency starting March 17, Dallas has some holes that need to be filled on both sides of the ball. John Owning discusses three possible candidates that could help the team right away. Players range from a familiar face at defensive tackle and lead to possible new swing tackle. Also discussed is a new cornerback with a history proving he could fit into Dan Quinn's defensive plan. --AC

Possible options for cornerbacks during free agency :: Fansided

Link With both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis becoming free agents there are not many cornerbacks remaining on the Cowboy's roster with physical playing time. Specifically, only Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown would remain, offering a record of playing 45% of defensive snaps. Joey Pollizze digs into possible free agents that could both be an boost to a struggling defense and become mentors to the younger players. --AC

Ezekiel Elliott ready to bounce back :: Inside the Star

Link Many people were questioning Ezekiel Elliott's ability after the 2020 season. Statistically speaking, it was not the best of Elltiot's career. This could not be viewed as completely his fault. Constant changes on the offensive line and at quarterback played a role in the struggles. Having COVID-19 prior to the start of the season lead to questions of how the virus effects athletes over time. --AC

Dalton Schultz over Blake Jarwin? :: Fansided

Jarwin and Schultz have special skill sets that allow them to succeed in different ways. Unfortunately due to injuries and at the time a returning Jason Witten, fans have not been able to see the two play much together. This year will bring forth the return of a healthy Jarwin and a much more seasoned Schultz. --AC

The progress of Amari Cooper :: Dallas Cowboys

Link A review of the 2020 season saw progress for Cooper vs the 2019 season. No longer was Cooper performing his best simply at AT&T stadium, his skill set spread out across the country. Luckily, even though much of the offense struggled with a range of injuries and a merry-go-round of quarterbacks, Cooper was able to show off. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mqa43jVNR1M[/embed] --AC

Breakout player for 2021 :: Dallas Cowboys

Link With a new season quickly approaching, there are a number of names in discussion as options for a breakout year in 2021. Bradlee Anae, Ron'Dell Carter and Francis Bernard are all prime candidates. Other players make the list as well, whether it be as a star special teams player or making an impact on the field in a more consistent basis. Rob Phillips and David Helman dig into the possible options to try and evaluate who could become one of the next impact players for the Cowboys. --AC

