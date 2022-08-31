Cowboys News: Cutdown Day survivors, casualties, strategies; Gallup close to return

The entire offseason had been working toward this one list of 53 names, the initial roster for the 2022 Dallas Cowboys. But with its release Tuesday came plenty of decoding and deciphering, too, as several surprising names who did not appear on the roster will probably work their way back onto it over the next couple days. We’ll look at some of the shell-game strategies the Cowboys front office is using.

Meanwhile, team owner Jerry Jones gave important updates on two key cogs in the Dallas offense; he had good news for Michael Gallup’s return being sooner rather than later, and he offered some clarity on where first-round draft pick Tyler Smith will likely line up when the regular season kicks off. We revisit the waiver wire rules as the team considers other squads’ castoffs, there’s promising news on a rookie linebacker talent, and a Cowboys Hall of Famer is in crisis mode as the college football team he’s coaching faces a dire situation. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Official, initial Cowboys 53-man roster for 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Looking over the 53 names, fans will find eight wide receivers and nine offensive linemen. Defensively speaking, there are no fewer than five men at every single position. Those numbers will change slightly as a few players are shifted to short-term injured reserve starting Wednesday.

Cowboys manipulate QB room, release both Will Grier, Cooper Rush :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys made the puzzling decision on Tuesday to cut both of the players vying for the backup quarterback job behind Dak Prescott. It’s just a temporary move, though, as the team will likely try to bring both passers back in some form. Rush will not go through the waivers process; Grier could be snatched away by a team in need of a QB.

Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher, long snapper, ST ace in strategic roster shuffle :: Cowboys Wire

Maher, Jake McQuaide, and C.J. Goodwin were cut Tuesday… technically. But in truth, all three are still expected to be on the field for the Cowboys in Week 1. Once injured players like Tyron Smith and James Washington are moved from the active roster to short-term IR, all three will be brought back. As fully vested veterans with four-plus years of experience, they don’t have to go on waivers, where they could be poached by other teams.

Cowboys cut Carlos Watkins as odd man out in DT room :: Cowboys Wire

Much-improved talent and depth along the Dallas defensive line has left Watkins without a job. The veteran started 14 games last season, even logging a pick-six versus New Orleans. Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Quinton Bohanna, and rookie John Ridgeway now make up the interior rotation for 2022.

Cowboys waive fan favorite Isaac Alarcon; OL expected to return to practice squad :: Cowboys Wire

One of the stars of 2021’s Hard Knocks series will likely stick with the Cowboys, albeit on the practice squad. Alarcón was waived Tuesday, and his International Player Pathway Program roster exemption has expired. While he’s made enough progress to impress head coach Mike McCarthy, he still needs time to develop; he’ll be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option for the Cowboys, who are thin along the offensive line.

Jones: Gallup plays if Super Bowl was on Sept. 11 :: The Mothership

The owner claims that Gallup is very far along in his recovery from an ACL tear. So far along, in fact, that if the regular season opener were the Super Bowl, “he’d be lining up and playing.” He won’t be play in Week 1, though, as the team takes a slightly more conservative approach to getting him back in the lineup.

WR Michael Gallup passes physical, when will he return to Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

The fifth-year receiver officially passed his physical Tuesday. Since Gallup appeared on the official 53-man roster (and not the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list), the Cowboys believe he can return to the field at some point within the first four games of the schedule.

Jerry Jones: 'Safe to say' first-rounder Tyler Smith will start at left tackle in place of injured Tyron Smith :; CBS Sports

The owner was more definitive than his son Stephen was a day prior when discussing the team’s plan at left tackle. Jerry Jones declared it “safe to say” that the team’s first-round draft pick would start Week 1 at Tyron Smith’s usual spot, despite the rookie not taking any reps there in all of training camp.

Jersey number changes coming for Turpin, Houston :: RJ Ochoa (Twitter)

What jersey numbers are KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston going to wear for the Dallas Cowboys when things get sorted out? Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown got to 2 and 3 first, respectively. Some potential options pending players maybe returning: 9, 15, 16, 17, 26, 80, 82 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 30, 2022

Jerry Jones says Cowboys will run more in 2022 :: 105.3 The Fan

Dak Prescott is reportedly in the best shape of his career and has a large stable of pass-catchers at his disposal, but the team owner said Tuesday that the Cowboys “hope to be able to run the football more than we ran it, let’s say, in the last few years.” This, despite a patched-together offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott coming off a disappointing year. “Zeke will be critical to that,” Jones vowed.

Here are the rules for, where Cowboys sit in waiver wire order :: Cowboys Wire

With Cowboys fans still hopeful their front office will bring in some eleventh-hour talent in key areas, a refresher course in how the waiver wire works. The Cowboys sit 24th in line if they want to put in a claim on a player waived by another team; those picks will be processed at 11:00 a.m. Central time on Wednesday. Any players waived by Dallas can be asked back to the practice squad if no one else puts in a claim for them.

Cowboys hopeful LB Damone Clark could play later this season :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

One move that will happen tomorrow for the Cowboys: Rookie LB Damone Clark will move to the reserve/NFI list. He will miss at least first four games. Had neck surgery in spring and rookie season was viewed a redshirt year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2022

Jets cut Chuma Edoga after not finding a trade partner :: Jets Wire

On Monday, the Cowboys were rumored to be interested in swinging a trade for Edoga. On Tuesday, the Jets cut him, a 2019 third-round draft pick who has started 12 games. The Cowboys have made it clear they’d be watching other teams’ castoffs to help reinforce their sketchy offensive line with experienced help.

Jackson State Tigers football coach Deion Sanders: We are 'in crisis mode,' as water emergency worsens :: ESPN

The ex-Cowboy is seeking emergency accommodations for his football team as multiple water problems continue to plague their home city of Jackson, Mississippi, leaving residents (along with the school and his players) without drinking water, working toilets, and showers. “I got to get these kids off campus,” Sanders said, “make sure all our kids are fed and all our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis subsides.”

