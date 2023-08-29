Cowboys News: Cut day, Lance arrives, how many wins is Micah Parsons actually worth?

It’s the calm before the storm- in Dallas and in 31 other NFL clubhouses- as cut day has arrived. The NFL dreams for many will end- or at least take a serious detour- before Tuesday is over; we’ve got last thoughts on who survives to wear the star in 2023. The Cowboys have already said goodbye to a few of their camp players, even as new acquisition Trey Lance learns his way around the building and gets ready for his very first practice in Dallas.

Meanwhile, several Cowboys stars are predicted to lead the NFC East in their respective categories, and we explore just how many wins a phenom like Micah Parsons is personally responsible for. We look back at Jerry Jones’s history with top draft picks who have been discarded by other teams, a Cowboys opponent makes a drastic move that will impact the Week 3 game, and Tony Romo finally opens up about the critics who said he was phoning it in last year for CBS. All that and more to get you ready for a very busy day in this edition of News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Trey Lance getting acclimated at The Star on Monday :: The Mothership

Link

With his physical completed on Sunday, Lance spent Monday meeting as many people as he could around The Star. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien have gotten priority, though. He’ll practice with the team for the first time Tuesday; Wednesday’s session will bring the media’s first look at him.

Untested Trey Lance is Jerry Jones’ latest roulette wheel spin on former top draft picks :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Jones does love to collect high draft picks, even after they’re discarded by other teams. He’s acquired players picked higher than Lance (No. 3 overall) seven times. Sometimes they work out, like Tony Casillas and Leonard Davis. Some have just filled in for a while: Vinny Testaverde, Drew Bledsoe, Keyshawn Johnson. Sometimes they whiff badly; see Quentin Coryatt, Ryan Leaf. Time will tell which way Lance goes.

Report: Cowboys begin cuts with 3 bench players ahead of deadline :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Center Alec Lindstrom, defensive end Ben Banogu, and tight end Seth Green were all informed by the team Monday evening that they were being waived or released.

'Worst 72 hours of the job' is how Mike McCarthy refers to Cowboys' cuts :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Taking the roster from 90 to 53 in one fell swoop will not be easy for McCarthy and the Cowboys coaching staff. Expectations are high coming off two consecutive 12-win seasons, and Dallas can’t afford to focus too much on players’ potential. They need immediate contributors and can’t afford to waste too many roster spots on developmental projects.

Predicting 36 Cowboys who will be cut before Tuesday's deadline :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Will Grier already knows he’s moving on. Players like Ronald Jones, Simi Fehoko, Chuma Edoga, Neville Gallimore, and Jabril Cox could be joining him. Others, like long snapper Trent Sieg and special teams staple C.J. Goodwin may also “get cut,” with the understanding that they’ll be brought right back once some IR players are shuffled around.

Experts are split over their Cowboys 53-man roster predictions :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have “too many good players” this summer, making it tough to tell who will make the squad and who won’t. Wide receiver, running back, cornerback, and linebacker are just a few of the positions where even the most plugged-in Dallas media members disagree over who truly belongs on the 53-man roster.

Where does the Cowboys' draft class stand ahead of cutdown day? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker are roster locks due to their draft spots, but both have a long way to go in developing. DeMarvion Overshown, sadly, will spend the year rehabbing his knee after a great camp. Vili Fehoko may be on the bubble due to numbers, but the team would likely want him back. Asim Richards looks to have been a late-round find, as has Eric Scott Jr. Jalen Brooks could steal a roster spot, and Deuce Vaughn has already stolen the hearts of Cowboys fans.

Division stat leader projections: The NFC East :: Touchdown Wire

Link

Dak Prescott is picked to lead the East in passing yards, while CeeDee Lamb is the choice to lead the division in receiving yards. Micah Parsons is your sack leader, and Trevon Diggs tops the list for interceptions.

2023 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense (quarterbacks + non-QBs) and defense :: NFL.com

Link

Cynthia Frelund’s “win share” metric measures the contribution of each player, position group, and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season. The result is a number that reflects the number of wins a player is responsible for. Defensively, Micah Parsons has a win share of 2.38 and ranks third among all players on that side of the ball.

Report: Cowboys won't see Cardinals QBs Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy in Week 3 :: Cowboys WIre

Link

Murray reportedly won’t be taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2023 season, meaning he’ll miss the Week 3 clash with Dallas. The Cardinals also released Colt McCoy on Monday, their most experienced backup quarterback. They’ll turn to either Josh Dobbs- acquired a week ago- or fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune.

Tony Romo heard the criticism in 2022, but it’s not deterring him :: The Athletic

Link

The former Cowboys quarterback said he once nearly changed his throwing motion after reading criticism in the newspaper, but he thought better of it. He’s taking the same approach to the detractors who slammed his performance in the CBS booth last season. “We’ve been at such a high level doing this for so long that it doesn’t matter who you are, people are not going to continually write the same article about how great you are,” Romo said. “People have to find things to write. I think that’s just part of human nature.”

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire