Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith’s education

The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.

Elsewhere, Tyler Smith’s education continues, from battling an All-Pro on the field to getting tutored by another on the sideline moments later. Dorance Armstrong has helped Cowboys fans get over Randy Gregory’s exit, and Donovan Wilson may just be the best Dallas safety since… when, exactly??? The team adds tight end depth while cutting ties with a practice-squad specialist, there’s good news and bad news in the latest power rankings, and Cowboys icon Troy Aikman puts his foot in his mouth with a tone-deaf remark on Monday Night Football. News and Notes, coming right up.

Cowboys fans are monitoring the wrong injury heading into Week 6 :: A to Z Sports

Link

While the eyes of Texas are on Dak Prescott’s grip strength, the real injury to be watching is on Philadelphia’s practice report. The Eagles’ starting left tackle, Jordan Mailata, was kept out of Week 5’s game with a shoulder problem. His backup surrendered six QB pressures to Cardinals defenders, who, incidentally, are not named Micah Parsons or DeMarcus Lawrence. If Mailata misses Sunday night, the Cowboys could feast.

Cowboys spin doctor Jerry Jones reveals what team needs to see from QB Dak Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The owner who first spun the story that Prescott might only miss four games with his thumb fracture now says all the quarterback needs to show in practice starting Wednesday… is spin. “Can he zip the ball out there and make the throw?” Jones asked. “He’s certainly doing the kinds of things medically that you want to do.”

Story continues

Report: Cowboys sign TE to practice squad as Dalton Schultz plays through PCL injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Schultz could play Week 6, depending on how his knee holds up in practice. But to bolster depth, the club is set to sign Seth Green to the practice squad. The undrafted rookie was a quarterback at Allen High School north of Dallas and the University of Minnesota before transitioning to tight end and finishing his college career at Houston. He was cut by the Texans late in camp this summer.

Second long snapper released to make roster room for Green :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys released LS Tucker Addington today from practice squad in a corresponding move, they announced. Matt Overton is now team’s only healthy long snapper. Overton can be elevated to face Eagles and Lions. He then must be signed to 53-man roster to be active Oct. 30 vs. Bears. https://t.co/AWFIahMrp4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 11, 2022

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith learns from every snap as another big test approaches :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Tyler Smith admits he got “an education” from Aaron Donald last weekend. But he was also getting real-time pointers from another perennial Pro Bowler: Jason Peters, who was sidelined for Dallas with a rib injury. “I came to the sideline. He was like, ‘You know, you’ve got to stay square on this guy. This isn’t a guy you can give a short edge to.’ He pulls up the iPad, and sure enough, I’m opening it up after my first kick,'” Smith explained. “That’s one thing you can never do in this sport is abandon your fundamentals, regardless of who is in front of you.”

He’s not Darren Woodson, but he’s closer to anything the Cowboys have had since Woody :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

A sixth-round draft pick in 2019, Donovan Wilson has turned into the best safety to wear the star since the dynasty days and Darren Woodson. Not bad for a guy who seemed to the experts to be, at best, a special teams ace when he was coming out of Texas A&M. “I never tried to prove anyone wrong,” Wilson said. “I wanted to prove myself right.”

Dorance Armstrong's Week 5 leaves Gregory fawning in rearview :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Armstrong had a monster game Sunday, leaving Cowboys fans to wonder why there was so much hand-wringing when Randy Gregory bolted for Denver in free agency. The former fourth-round draft pick has always had his own fanclub in the Dallas front office; now he’s carving out his own seat at the table as part of the league’s best pass-rushing group.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play' :: NFL.com

Link

The Eagles will be taking extra precautions to keep the lion at bay on Sunday, with their head coach promising Parsons will “be thought about” on every snap. “We need to do our jobs as coaches and put the guys in positions to not only be at their best,” Sirianni said, “but also to defeat their best, right? And contain their best.” Sirianni lost his first two games as Philadelphia’s head coach to the Cowboys, getting blown out in each contest last season.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, playoff chances :: ESPN.com

Link

Sitting at 4-1, the Cowboys have a 96.3% chance of making the postseason. Their chances of overtaking the Eagles for the division crown, though, are considerably lower right now: just 26.5%. They come in at No. 5 in this set of power rankings, with the main questions revolving around whether or not they’ll ever manage to put more than 30 points on the scoreboard.

Troy Aikman under fire for ‘take the dresses off’ comment on ‘Monday Night Football’ :: New York Post

Link

The former Cowboys quarterback was among the vast majority Monday night in his shock and disbelief over the controversial roughing the passer penalty on what looked to be a textbook strip sack by the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. But when he commented, “My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and we take the dresses off,” the ESPN analyst crossed a line into the kind of sexist attitude that the NFL has said it wants out of the game and its broadcasts.

Domonique Foxworth unleashes amazing Michael Irvin impression :: Domonique Foxworth (Twitter)

I pretty much did the entire show as the legend @michaelirvin88 Bring him is so much more fun and entertaining than being me. I’ll share more later. pic.twitter.com/qtQTKnx23P — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) October 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire