Cowboys News: Crediting Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy? How to deal with Aaron Donald

How happy is Cowboys Nation after a surprising three-game win streak? So happy that some of the credit is starting to trickle up to both the head coach that many put on the hot seat in March and the front-office exec known derisively as “Cap Boy” for his there’s-only-so-much-pie frugality. But there’s plenty more admiration going around, too, as Micah Parsons gushes over Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a top tape-cruncher spotlights Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush for their prowess, and L.A. linebacker Bobby Wagner has high praise in scouting the Cowboys’ two-pronged rushing attack.

Meanwhile, the Thursday injury report features a new name that will cause some concern (despite what the player himself says), there’s debate over which Dallas lineman should draw the Donald assignment, Mike McCarthy has a priceless reaction to being told Sunday’s point spread, and the Cowboys’ coaching staff may have a handful of secret weapons when it comes to deciphering the Rams’ tendencies. All that, plus Markquese Bell is making the most of his opportunity, and an NFC East rival is hoping to lure an ex-Cowboy out of retirement to take care of some unfinished business. Here’s the News and Notes.

Clarence Hill: Give credit VP Stephen Jones, aka Cap Boy, for Dallas Cowboys’ 3-1 start :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Maybe Stephen Jones’s penny-pinching offseason strategies are actually working. The Cowboys are surviving without Amari Cooper, don’t seem to be missing La’el Collins, and are rushing opposing passers just fine without Randy Gregory. What’s more, bargain-basement gambles like Noah Brown, Dorance Armstrong, Brett Maher, and KaVontae Turpin seem to be paying off nicely.

Jerry Jones: An 'injustice' not to give Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy credit :: ESPN

Link

If the Cowboys owner was secretly crafting backup plans for his head coach before the season, he’s singing a different tune amid a three-game win streak. “I don’t know how you could say enough about how he’s handled this team initially starting out,” Jones said of McCarthy. “Give him his due. He has managed to right the ship, steady it, and then progressively get this team in shape to play without Dak.”

Story continues

WR CeeDee Lamb a surprise add to Cowboys injury report Thursday :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The official report says Lamb did not participate due to a groin injury; Lamb says he’s fine and that his GPS numbers were simply too high the previous day. Dak Prescott was still on the DNP list, though head coach Mike McCarthy says he’s “getting better.” Jourdan Lewis and Jake Ferguson were limited.

Parsons, Cowboys respect 'game-wrecking' Donald :: The Mothership

Link

“My level of respect for him is through the roof,” said Parsons of Rams superstar Aaron Donald. “I’m hoping I can follow in his footsteps and reach his level of greatness and success.” He’s also hoping to do a jersey swap with No. 99, though the obsessive film-watcher says he doesn’t study Donald’s tape as any sort of teaching tool. For his part, Cooper Rush is hoping to stay a safe distance away from Donald for the duration of the afternoon.

Mailbag: Will Peters be better matchup vs. Donald? :: The Mothership

Link

Jason Peters or Connor McGovern? Who’s the Cowboys’ best bet to handle Donald this Sunday? On the one hand, Peters has been practicing for over four weeks; if he hasn’t won the starting job by now, maybe the team just likes him better in a rotation. On the other hand, McGovern is coming off a high ankle sprain, so Pro Bowler-versus-Pro Bowler makes a lot of sense.

'We're nobody's underdog': Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy bristles at point spread vs Rams :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The coach says he doesn’t use the Vegas point spread as motivation for his teams, but he may start now. When told the Super Bowl champion Rams are 5.5-point favorites on Sunday despite being just 2-2, McCarthy was visibly shocked. “You just wrote my Saturday night speech,” he told reporters. “We’re nobody’s underdog.”

Game Theory: Week 5 win probabilities and score projections for the '22 season :: NFL.com

Link

Cynthia Frelund has the Rams beating Dallas by a 24-22 score, with a win probability of 53%. She pegs the spread at 4.5 points, and thinks the Cowboys have a 54% percent probability of covering. The over/under on the game is 43.5 points.

Bobby Wagner on Cowboys running game: 'They mix it really well' :: Rams Wire

Link

The veteran linebacker has a healthy respect for the Cowboys’ two-pronged rushing attack. “You get an outside run, a couple outside runs, and then they’ll sneak Zeke in there and he goes down the middle,” Wagner said. “The offense does start with those guys. You get those guys going, then it opens up everything else for the passing game.”

Cowboys used rare personnel package to confuse Washington; Cooper Rush made them pay :: Emmanuel Acho (Twitter)

Markquese Bell capitalizing on Dallas Cowboys opportunity :: Andscape

Link

The undrafted Bell is one of just 16 HBCU players to make an initial 53-man roster this season. He made his debut on special teams in Week 2; “It was a dream come true wearing the star on my shirt,” Bell said. A week later, he logged his first tackle in New York. “I still got some things I need to work on, where I can get on the field a little bit more. Right now, I’m just trying to perfect my craft so when I do get put in they can trust me fully, our play style doesn’t drop off.”

Jon Feliciano hopes Cole Beasley unretires, joins Giants :: Pro FootballTalk

Link

The Giants center hopes the ex-Cowboys receiver will change his mind about retiring and join Big Blue instead. “I talk to him all the time,” Feliciano said. “I don’t know. I’m holding out hope.” Feliciano believes Beasley would still like to hit career-goal receiving stats that might be more attainable in the Giants offense than they were shaping up to be with Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Giants had previously tried to sign Beasley with a recruitment dinner in September.

Los Angeles will face four Cowboys coaches who were former Rams :: Rams Wire

Link

Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, running backs coach Skip Peete, secondary coach Al Harris, and special teams coordinator John Fassel all coached or played for the Rams over the years. They might even have special insight into Los Angeles’ strategies in the Week 5 matchup.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire