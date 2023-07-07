Cowboys News: Cowboys’ offensive X factor, HoF tracks, rookie snaps

Cowboys training camp is around the corner, and there’s still some position hierarchies to be worked out. While Dallas has arguably its strongest roster in the Dak Prescott era, one of the biggest concerns lies at kicker. With that in mind, there’s a USFL standout entering the competition.

On the note of the roster’s strength, there’s still things that have to work out for the team to find ultimate success. The offensive line is always a topic of discussion, where a strong unit for 2023 could have bad injury luck and repeat Dallas history. Will McClay and company put together another strong draft class on paper, but how much will they see the field in 2023? Predicting rookie snap counts, former Cowboys in free agency and a friendly reminder that Demarcus Lawrence is always hungry in the latest News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

5 most influential Cowboys and what could derail them in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have some big names, and while they’re likely to have big seasons in 2023, there’s ways that career years can be derailed in Dallas.

Canton Bound: Current NFL Players Headed For Hall of Fame :: The 33rd Team

Link

There’s plenty of future Hall of Fame locks dominating this era of the NFL, and the Cowboys have one of them. Zack Martin has secured his place as one of the best, if not the best offensive lineman in football, and Canton will be his retirement home.

Snap predictions for each of the Cowboys 2023 draft picks :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

The Cowboys should have steady production from their rookies in 2023. Mazi Smith leads the way for a draft class that will make waves for Dallas.

Cowboys sign USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey weeks before camp :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys witnessed a nightmare at kicker at the end of the 2023 season. With training camp around the corner, Dallas is spicing up the position battle with a USFL standout.

The weakest link for the Cowboys is familiar, injuries on the offensive line :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Dallas’ offensive line is in a great spot headed into 2023, but the dreaded injury bug could throw a wrench in those plans almost instantly.

Advertisement

ESPN sends Cowboys a CB in new 2024 mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have arguably the best cornerback tandem in Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore. Why not add more fuel to the fire for Dan Quinn’s secondary in next year’s draft?

What Position Still Needs to be Addressed? :: The Mothership

Link

Dallas may have their best roster in Dak Prescott’s career this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make it near-perfect. The Cowboys staff writers discuss the biggest holes on the roster.

3 former Cowboys players the team could still sign in free agency :: The Landry Hat

Link

Who doesn’t love a good reunion? With three former Dallas players still on the market, a return could be in order to boost the roster for camp.

Advertisement

Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams :: CBS Sports

Link

The x-factor for the Dallas offense is the newcomer. Cooks has blistering speed, is taking a young player under his wing, and could be one of the biggest weapons for Dak Prescott.

Tank is ready to roll :: Twitter

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire