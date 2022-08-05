Cowboys News: COVID strikes camp, Barr starts on PUP, Prescott rolling with young WRs

For all the talk about the bare-bones skeleton crew catching passes for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is taking a glass-half-full approach. He voiced confidence in his young receivers on Thursday and put on another stellar practice performance. He’s proclaimed CeeDee Lamb to be “that dude,” but one outlet says there’s still a solid veteran leader out there on the streets who could be a huge no-brainer boost for the Dallas air game.

Elsewhere, Dan Quinn shares exactly how he’d like to repeat as the league’s takeaway champs, an undrafted free agent could be Quinn’s new project for 2022, and there’s a strategy for helping newly-signed linebacker Anthony Barr ramp up with his new unit. COVID and injuries hit the RB room hard enough to cause a ripple throughout several other positions, Jason Garrett makes his new-crew debut in Canton, Bill Parcells shares his secrets for grading players, and the home of the Cowboys will host a college championship for several more seasons. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Dak refusing to be worried about WR corps :: The Mothership

“I just know the young guys that we’ve got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles,” Prescott said. The quarterback is developing good chemistry quickly with rookies like Jalen Tolbert and free agent Dennis Houston, along with others like Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, and T.J. Vasher. “I feel like a lot of you- and people don’t know necessarily- what these guys are, what these guys can do.”

'CeeDee is that dude': Cowboys counting on Lamb to help carry offense :: ESPN

Dak Prescott says the receiver entering just his third year has made strides “everywhere.” Lamb has spent extra time fine-tuning his rapport with Prescott, even meeting him in Miami in early July for workouts. Now the top option in Dallas, he’s become a protected commodity- he was given a day off from team drills this week simply as a way to manage his snap count and ensure that he stays healthy.

Prescott views WR situation as opportuity to improve :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Dak Prescott on those who say the Cowboys have taken a step back at WR: “You’re never gonna catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You’ve got an opportunity to move forward. You’ve got an opp. to grow. If you don’t do that … you’ve already lost to begin with.” pic.twitter.com/kSHEU8I3mj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

Despite Jerry Jones’ lack of urgency, T.Y. Hilton could be a good fit for Cowboys :: The Landry Hat

The longtime Colts wideout would bring 11 seasons of experience and leadership to a room filled with youngsters in Dallas, making him effectively a “player-coach.” But when one dives into the stats, it seems the five-time 1,000-yard receiver might actually be an upgrade over the injured James Washington.

Prescott, Tolbert make rainbow connection for TD at Thursday practice :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Cowboys field emergency ball carriers Thursday as COVID, injury take out 3 RBs :: Cowboys Wire

Running backs Rico Dowdle and Aaron Shampklin will miss at least five days of work after testing positive for COVID, and fullback Ryan Nall has a shoulder injury that will cost him two to four weeks. With dwindling resources on offense, the Cowboys shortened practice on Thursday. And several players moonlighted at new positions, including Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok as fullbacks, receivers Dontario Drummond and KaVontae Turpin as ball carriers, and Ezekiel Elliott as a lead blocker for Tony Pollard.

Markquese Bell named as Cowboys’ UDFA with best chance to make the roster :: Blogging the Boys

Everyone from Bleacher Report to The Athletic to the Dallas Morning News seems to consider the undrafted free agent from Florida A&M a good bet to make the 53-man roster. But the man whose opinion matters most, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, also agrees. “He’s off to an excellent start. You feel someone’s hunger for it,” Quinn said of Bell. “I feel that with Markquese.”

Healthy LB Anthony Barr to start camp on PUP list :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

A person with knowledge of the decision said Anthony Barr will start training camp on PUP so he can get a ramp up to camp. No health issues. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

To repeat last season’s success, Cowboys’ defense needs to be a takeaway machine again :: Dallas Morning News

A league-leading 34 will be tough to repeat, but DeMarcus Lawrence is considering doubling down on the defense’s takeaways-to-touchdowns bet with the offense in 2022. With a schedule full of opposing quarterbacks who throw very few interceptions, picks may be harder to come by. “One of the goals this year is to force and recover more fumbles,’” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “If we can add that part to the interceptions, we’ll be right back where we want to be.”

Jason Garrett makes debut with NBC crew at Hall of Fame Game :: Tony Dungy (Twitter)

We are on the set at the Hall of Fame game. @MariaTaylor and I are excited to welcome Jason Garrett to the team. We’re looking forward to a great year, starting tonight. Can’t wait to see some of the new faces in place for the Jags and Raiders tonight. Let’s get to some FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/MkaKDliLgr — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 4, 2022

Rolando McClain, ex-Cowboys LB, arrested again in Alabama :: TMZ Sports

After the 33-year old who last suited up for Dallas in 2015 was pulled over for speeding, McClain told officers that there was a gun inside the car. Authorities found marijuana and determined that McClain did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon. The former top-ten draft pick was arrested in Alabama in 2017, too… also on marijuana and concealed weapons charges.

Bill Parcells: Telling players how they are being evaluated :: The 33rd Team

The former Cowboys coach shares the six questions he would ask himself when evaluating a player. How a young guy picked up technical skills and gauging how consistent he was from day to day was part of it, but Parcells admits that he also used biting sarcasm to get under a player’s skin and judge his mental toughness.

Big 12, Dallas Cowboys extend football championship agreement through 2025 :: Big 12 Sports

AT&T Stadium will continue to host the conference’s championship game through 2025, it was announced this week. The previous seven Big 12 title games have taken place at the home of the Cowboys. This year’s game is scheduled to be played Saturday, Dec. 3. The Cowboys will host the Colts the following night, in the NBC Sunday Night Football slot.

