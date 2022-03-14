Cowboys News: COVID impact lingers, Gallup’s back, update on DeMarcus Lawrence

Michael Gallup is locked in. News of the wideout’s new contract with the Cowboys will have ripple effects on how the team drafts, approaches free agency, and handles its other players waiting for a decision and/or deal. We’ll look at that, including which college prospects might make the most sense after a weekend of serious shuffling in the WR room in Dallas.

Also, we’ve got eyes on La’el Collins and what looks to be his imminent departure from the team, a mock draft that throws a new name into the mix and addresses an old problem for the Cowboys, and a detailed look at just how the most valuable franchise on the planet found themselves having to make nickel-and-dime decisions when it comes to some of its biggest playmakers.

All that, plus America’s Team will get another crack at beating the G.O.A.T. after all, and Herschel Walker’s latest run has him running into serious questions. But this edition of News and Notes starts with an encouraging note from one of the Cowboys’ most well-informed sources about one of the team’s best-loved defensive stars.

How COVID and a once-sound accounting strategy sunk Cowboys 2022 cap :: Cowboys Wire

The Joneses, as of late, have a history of paying their own, saving non-rookie contracts as “promotions” for model employees who performed well as they came up through the organization. And they tend to stay as close to the cap ceiling as possible in how they divvy up the pie each year. But when COVID-19 didn’t just stop the cap’s regular-as-clockwork increase but actually rolled it backward, it threw a giant wrench into how the front office handled its business. And it’s led directly to them now being faced with tough decisions on multiple playmakers up and down the roster.

Jane Slater on Cowboys priorities heading into free agency amid Amari Cooper trade :: NFL.com

The reporter reminded viewers that the last time DeMarcus Lawrence was in negotiations with the Cowboys, the two sides went back and forth. “It was pretty contentions last time,” Slater says, “and then he ultimately picked up the phone and he got something done with the Cowboys.” She went on to say she tends to believe history will repeat this time around, too, and prevent Lawrence from entering free agency.

Report: WR Michael Gallup to re-sign with Cowboys on $62.5M deal :: Cowboys Wire

One day after announcing their trade of Amari Cooper, the Cowboys reached an agreement with fellow wideout Michael Gallup. The Colorado State product entering his fifth year will ink a five-year deal worth $62.5 million. The team clearly believes he’s progressing nicely after ACL surgery and may even be ready to go by Week 1.

Michael Gallup re-signs with Dallas Cowboys: What move means for free agent market :: Pro Football Network

For teams who might have been in the market for Gallup’s services, several big names are still expected to net big contracts once free agency begins. Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams, the Bears’ Allen Robinson, and Christian Kirk of the Cardinals are among the receivers likely to be sporting new uniforms- and big paychecks- next season.

2022 draft: 7 receivers who could help fill Amari Cooper's void for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Finding a collegiate wide receiver just became a higher priority for the Cowboys. Should Treylon Burks or Chris Olave be available at the 24th pick, the team may not be able to say no. Day Two options include Georgia’s George Pickens, Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, or Calvin Austin III out of Memphis. Cincinnati and Boise State have intriguing prospects in the late rounds.

Cowboys could use more speed at WR :: Laurie Horesh (Twitter)

CeeDee Lamb: 4.5 speed

Michael Gallup: 4.51 speed If these are two of the Cowboys starting WRs in 2022, pick 24 or 56 should be used on a WR that brings sub 4.45 speed to the offense. In that range:

Jameson Williams

Chris Olave

Jahan Dotson

Skyy Moore

George Pickens — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) March 12, 2022

Cowboys give La'el Collins permission to seek trade; outright release is Plan B :: Cowboys Wire

Terence Steele is reportedly the right tackle of the future… and the present, in the minds of the front office. To that end, the club has given Collins and his agents permission to seek a trade as the Cowboys look to unload his $10 million salary and $15.25 million cap hit. If a partner is not found, Collins will likely be released, though the timetable on that potential move is not clear.

Welcome to free agency week :: ProFootballTalk

The new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. That’s when the trades that have been announced can actually happen, and it’s when all 32 teams must be in under the $208.2 million salary cap. It’s also when players with expired contracts can sign with new teams. But the so-called “legal tampering period” kicks off Monday at 12 p.m. ET, when players set to become unrestricted free agents can- through their agents- start negotiating with clubs to lay the groundwork for a Wednesday signing.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Spicy edition :: The Draft Network

This mock isn’t afraid to get a little nuts. Like, Liberty-QB-Malik-Willis-as-the-second-overall-pick nuts. For Dallas at 24, it’s Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. He didn’t have a great combine, but in this class, he’s arguably one of the three best players on film. That’s a win for the Cowboys, who can finally invest in the position with a talent who could do for the Dallas back end what Micah Parsons did for the defensive front.

Herschel Walker’s business record reveals creditor lawsuits, exaggerated claims :: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The former Cowboys running back moved from Texas back to Georgia to run for a U.S. Senate seat, believing his celebrity status there as a college gridiron hero for the Bulldogs will propel him to a win at the polls. But a review of court records and public documents show Walker’s extensive post-football business track record- a key component of his pitch to voters- is not at all what he’s billed it to be. Amid lawsuits, failed ventures, false claims, and debts in the millions, Walker has largely avoided news interviews and refuses to debate his Republican rivals ahead of the election.

Cowboys will see un-retired Tom Brady in 2022 :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Tom Brady will be making another visit to AT&T Stadium. He's 6-0 all-time vs. the Cowboys. https://t.co/y4ALxCIMuT — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 13, 2022

