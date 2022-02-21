Cowboys News: Could draft prospects boycott combine? Best CB tandems? Gallup replacement?

The NFL’s scouting combine has turned into a massive event over the years, satisfying many fans’ thirst for offseason football action. But as the league looks to exercise more control over the proceedings, their demands may end up squeezing the life out of this year’s slate of drills and workouts. New rules put in place for the upcoming combine are meeting with stiff resistance; a large contingent of players and agents are now threatening to boycott the event entirely and focus instead on college pro days. Expect the fight to get louder and uglier as the combine dates approach.

Also in the news, we’re scouring the college ranks to learn more about a small-school wideout with big skills and an ACC star who could nevertheless fall in the first round. We’re scanning the free agent lists for potential replacements for a Dallas pass-catcher widely thought to be moving on, we’re spotlighting the Cowboys free agents who are the most underrated options on the market at their positions, and we’re looking into why the talk of releasing two bona fide superstars calls into question a much bigger issue for the team. All that, plus another former Cowboys assistant is getting his OC wings, Dallas projects to be tops in the league in a key analytics category, and we’re ranking the best cornerback tandems in team history. News and Notes, coming right up.

Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine :: NFL.com

Link

Prospects attending this year’s combine will be “restricted to secure Combine venues” during their stay in Indianapolis, as per a memo from the league. Players may invite one medical support person, like a trainer, to assist them. That person must be pre-screened and can meet the player only in a specified location. Prospects violating the bubble policy will be disqualified and sent home.

NFL agents plan boycott of combine :: Pro Football Network

Link

Agents representing more than 150 prospects say they’re organizing a boycott of the combine to protest the new bubble rules. While the players being denied access to regular coaches and trainers is a main sticking point, there’s also controversy over the proposed schedule of some workout events, the league instituting protocols that weren’t in effect for the Super Bowl, and putting more combine events in primetime programming without consulting players. Many agents are advising their clients to skip the combine and focus on a pro day workout instead.

Story continues

Trying to make sense of Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence release chatter :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Hard to believe the Cowboys are considering- or even leaning toward, depending on the source- releasing Cooper and Lawrence. Sure, they’re both pricey, but they’re both elite talents. It could all come down to one simple yet confounding question: is the Dallas front office truly gunning for the Super Bown in 2022? Or simply treading water this season with an eye toward 2023? There’s much to consider for both veterans, from the financial ramifications, the on-the-field production, and locker-room leadership.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Most underrated free agent at every position :: Pro Football Focus

Link

When it comes to the upcoming batch of free agents, the Cowboys have three players considered underrated at their respective positions. Dalton Schultz was the sixth-highest-graded tight end in the league. Connor Williams was often maligned for his league-leading penalties but is going to be a sought-after commodity for his play. And Randy Gregory is simply a monster who Dallas could well try to re-sign.

Dallas Cowboys: 5 free agent WRs to replace Michael Gallup :: Sport DFW

Link

If Gallup ends up leaving because of money, is there a free agent pass-catcher out there who might be a more economical fit in Dallas? JuJu Smith-Schuster is looking to rebuild his brand after a down year in Pittsburgh, Will Fuller has never played a full season but is a difference-maker when he’s healthy, and Zay Jones is a Dallas native who could be had for a bargain. Of course, there’s always the draft or simply promoting Cedrick Wilson from within.

Cowboys lead way-too-early 2022 DVOA projections :: Football Outsiders

Link

Eleven of 14 top-half teams on this list last year went on to make the postseason. Based on DVOA projections, the Cowboys are ranked No. 1 in the NFL for 2022. Broken down by unit, the offense is fifth, the defense is second, and special teams comes in seventh. Also of note, Dallas is the only top-10-team with a bottom-10 schedule.

Rank'Em: Best CB duos in Cowboys history :: The Mothership

Link

It’s a special thing when both corners are at the top of their game. The Cowboys have been blessed with several twin terrors throughout the years. Everson Walls and Dennis Thurman top this list with 20 interceptions in their 1981 campaign. The Deion Sanders/Larry Brown tandem in 1995 helped win a Super Bowl. This season’s pairing of Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown came in fourth.

This just in: Trevon Diggs was pretty good in 2021 :: PFF Fantasy Football (Twitter)

Trevon Diggs locked down these WRs 🔒 Terry McLaurin – 0 yards

🔒 DeVonta Smith – 9 yards

🔒 Mike Evans – 10 yards

🔒 Deebo Samuel – 15 yards

🔒 Tyreek Hill – 16 yards pic.twitter.com/QNp8cSez7L — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 19, 2022

Cowboys ex-coach Wes Phillips hired by Vikings: NFL Tracker :: The Kansas City Star

Link

His grandfather Bum was the legendary Houston Oilers coach. His father Wade was the Cowboys’ head coach for three season and a half seasons. Wes Phillips spent time in Dallas, too, as a quality control assistant under his dad, and then afterward as an offensive line assistant and tight ends coach. After spending the past three season with the Rams, Wes is following new head coach Kevin O’Connell to Minnesota to be his offensive coordinator.

NDSU's Christian Watson would bring ultimate versatility to Cowboys WR room :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The 6-foot-5 receiver does a little bit of everything, and does it well. Size, catch radius, in-air adaptability, blazing speed, good route running, even kick return capability. But doing it in the FCS is one thing; could he have success against NFL defenses? Watson may be one to watch come draft day.

Jermaine Johnson II has tools to be complete edge rusher, potentially for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

He started in junior college, transferred to Georgia, then ended at Florida State, where he won ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He had an excellent Senior Bowl week, so he’s on the radar for teams eyeing pass-rush help. But with lots of edge talent in the draft class, Johnson could find himself falling.

1

1