Cowboys News: Cornerback conundrums, schedule questions, 2nd Dallas team at AT&T?

We’re taking a closer look at cornerbacks in this edition of News and Notes. First, get to know DaRon Bland, the fifth-round pick out of Fresno State. He’s one of several youngsters in the building at the position; could it be time for one of the veterans to ride off into the sunset? We explore the Kelvin Joseph situation, and could the New York Giants’ latest roster move possibly shake things up even further in Dallas?

Elsewhere, it’s schedule release week, and while select matchups continue to get trickled out, we preview a few possibilities the Cowboys need to be on the lookout for. Jerry Jones seems to have been proven not at fault in his car accident from last week, and one outlet takes the notion of a second NFL team in Dallas in a new direction with a bold suggestion about a certain billion-dollar stadium where that team might play. All that, plus getting ready for rookie minicamp and a touching Mother’s Day message for the team’s first-round draft pick from the woman who’s always had his back.

DaRon Bland stepping into a promising situation :: The Mothership

The Fresno State cornerback doesn’t possess the mind-bending height or length of 2021 draft picks Nahshon Wright and Israel Mukuamu, but the fifth-rounder has plenty of the attributes that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn covets in a defensive back. Plus, he has tons of experience on special teams, meaning Bland will get his opportunities in Dallas.

Why is Kelvin Joseph still on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster? :: Dallas Morning News

Though Joseph has not been charged with a crime, his allowed participation in the team’s offseason program as if he hadn’t been placed at a murder scene does not cast him or the Cowboys in a favorable light. Coach McCarthy says his conversations with Joseph have focused on football, and Jerry Jones seems content to defer all handling of the matter to the police and/or the NFL. But if Joseph had not been identified on surveillance video a month after the fact, would he have come forward at all?

Are CBs Anthony Brown & Jourdan Lewis fighting for same roster spot in 2022? :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys aren’t lacking for cornerbacks. Trevon Diggs is a lock, and special teamer C.J. Goodwin takes up another spot. With Joseph, Bland, and Wright all being inexpensive options, parting ways with Brown or Lewis at final cuts is not outside the realm of possibility. Brown is in the final year of his deal and offers $5 million in cap relief if released or traded. Lewis has two years to go; he could theoretically find another route to the roster as a backup safety.

Giants release CB James Bradberry in cost-cutting measure :: Giants Wire

Unable to find a trade partner, New York released their 2016 second-round pick to clear $10.1 million from the 2022 cap. He has the second-most passes defensed since 2019 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He’s naturally already drawn the attention of a vocal contingent of Cowboys fans desperate for their team to sign anyone they’ve heard of in free agency. The uncertainty surrounding Kelvin Joseph, though, does lend the idea added credence.

Plenty of experienced Cowboys to attend rookie minicamp :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Among the "veterans" expected to be on hand for the Cowboys' rookie minicamp this week will be OL Isaac Alarcon, S Tyler Coyle, DL Austin Faoliu, OL Braylon Jones, K Chris Naggar, WR Brandon Smith, WR T.J. Vasher. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 9, 2022

10 things we have learned about the Cowboys entering rookie minicamp :: The Athletic

First-round pick Tyler Smith will likely get every opportunity to win the starting job at left guard, as the club hopes it will make for an easier transition to left tackle someday. Undrafted free agent Jonathan Garibay is the odds-on favorite to beat out Chris Naggar for kicking duties. The team is clearly making an effort to get bigger with their defensive tackles under Mike McCarthy. Those are just a few lessons learned as minicamp approaches.

A second team in Dallas isn’t as crazy as it sounds :: ProFootballTalk

While Jerry Jones and the Cowboys wouldn’t want a competitor based elsewhere in north Texas or even San Antonio, it would be a much different ball game if a second Dallas team actually shared AT&T Stadium. Jones already owns the building; a second tenant there essentially doubles his gameday revenue.

Car Jerry Jones hit was making improper left turn: Police report :: NBC DFW

Dallas police have confirmed what the video showed: the sedan hit by the Cowboys owner last Wednesday was making an illegal turn. The Hyundai Sonata, whose driver was making a food delivery, attempted to turn left from the farthest right lane. Jones was traveling in a left-hand lane and T-boned the Sonata as it turned in front of him. The posted speed limit was 35 mph; the report does not give Jones’s speed at the time of the crash.

3 matchups the Cowboys should be closely monitoring during the schedule release :: Blogging the Boys

Among the specifics to watch out for when the schedule is released this week: whether the Cowboys will have to run a divisional gauntlet, if they’ll have to travel to frigid Green Bay in December, and where the visit to Tennessee falls on the calendar. That’s because Derrick Henry, the Titans’ punishing running back, seems to evolve into a different kind of nightmare after November. Late in the season is not when a mediocre Dallas run defense would want to have to face him.

Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles to headline Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader :: NFL.com

Week 2 will feature a pair of Monday night games, with the Vikings and Eagles on ABC overlapping the Titans/Bills game that will have started earlier on ESPN. More games will be announced this week leading up to Thursday’s full schedule release for all 32 clubs.

Cowboys share Mother's Day message from Tyler Smith's mom :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

“I live to make your dreams come true.” Forever grateful for the gift of a mother's love. Happy #MothersDay to all the mothers & mother figures. 💐@Tee_sizzle_ | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/VRWyoNgf4y — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 8, 2022

