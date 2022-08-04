Cowboys News: Coordinators speak, Barr signs, Elliott talks long-term goals

Wednesday didn’t bring much on-the-field excitement for the Cowboys, as the Oxnard schedule featured a “mock game,” or- in most teams’ parlance- a non-padded, half-speed walkthrough. But there was big roster news as the team announced the signing of a free agent veteran linebacker. To make room, someone had to go; another linebacker was waived.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott opened up about his own personal goals as he enters his seventh season. He also had glowing words for the rookie offensive lineman who’ll be opening up holes for him this year. But he didn’t have much to say about the Deshaun Watson suspension, a matter that his name has been tied to as the sports world debates what constitutes an appropriate punishment for the Browns quarterback. There’s early eyes on Tony Pollard’s own contract, more on the Elliott/Pollard timeshare question, and soundbites from the Cowboys coordinators. Kellen Moore previews a busy year from CeeDee Lamb, John Fassel talks about his potential new punt return specialist, and Dan Quinn shuts down head coaching speculation with the coolest quote possible. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

How Anthony Barr signing hardly impacts Cowboys' cap space, but is big for defense :: Cowboys Wire

The 30-year-old has been with Minnesota for eight seasons, playing 98 games since 2014 and recording 495 tackles to go along with 17.5 sacks. The versatile four-time Pro Bowler should fit in nicely alongside Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch in Dan Quinn’s linebacker corps.

Ezekiel Elliott to miss Cowboys preseason :: 105.3 The Fan

Elliott confirmed Wednesday that he won’t play in any of the Cowboys’ preseason games in 2022. “I’ve been playing football 20 years,” Elliott told reporters. “This is my seventh year. I’ve seen a lot of football. I don’t think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices.” He also shared that he hopes to win a Super Bowl and reach 10,000 rushing yards in order to improve his chances at a Hall of Fame induction.

Zeke's high praise for Tyler Smith: 'Dude is strong' :: The Mothership

The two-time rushing champ has been impressed with how quickly this year’s first-round draft pick is adjusting to life in the NFL trenches. But Elliott has been blown away by what Tyler Smith shows in terms of pure physical strength. “He’s lifted a couple of guys off of their feet just by punching,” Elliott said. “When he gets his hands on guys, they’re not getting away from him.”

Warner: Fans 'don't understand' this aspect of Zeke-Pollard debate :: NFL.com

For all the debate about which back should get more carries in Dallas, Kurt Warner reminds fans that Elliott and Pollard are different players with different skill sets. While Elliott’s overall production isn’t buoyed by as many big-yardage plays these days, he never goes backward and always manages to churn out positive yards even in tight quarters. Pollard has the speed, but needs to get into open space to cause maximum damage.

Pollard extension already on front office's radar :: Jon Machota (Twiter)

Stephen Jones on @dfwticket said they have not yet had contract extension talks with Tony Pollard: "There are some things as we move forward that we just have to take a look at in terms of that RB position and the cap…But the goal is to have Tony Pollard back here next year." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2022

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says he isn’t paying attention to the Deshaun Watson suspension :: Dallas Morning News

Many are outraged by the six-game sentence handed to the Browns quarterback, the same number of games that Elliott sat out in 2017 after allegations of domestic violence. The Cowboys rusher, though, says, “I’ve been focused on what we have to do here in Oxnard, getting this team ready to go on that run we’re going to go on.”

Kellen Moore hints at busy season for Cowboys' new WR1 :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on WR CeeDee Lamb: “Naturally, he’s going to get a lot of targets. We’ve got to utilize him” in different ways. “CeeDee is ready.” pic.twitter.com/Tu436mGtdQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2022

Cowboys waive LB Aaron Hansford, open up roster spot :: Cowboys Wire

The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M had started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. On Wednesday, he passed his physical and was subsequently waived by the club.

Dan Quinn brushes off head coaching speculation in coolest way possible :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Dan Quinn on getting more money to remain with Cowboys instead of getting a HC job elsewhere: “First rule of Fight Club is don’t talk about Fight Club.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2022

Battlegrounds: Fassel on Turpin's 'potential role' :: The Mothership

The special teams coordinator says he’s “very excited” to have the USFL’s MVP wearing the star. Fassel says he “watched every single one of his [punt] returns” while Turpin was still at TCU; the speedster now appears to be the early frontrunner for the same job in Dallas.

