Cowboys News: Coordinators rank near top, previewing trench battles

Power ranking random NFL-related topics is a staple of the offseason. This week multiple rankings aired from PFF and CBS Sports that all showed the Cowboys serious love. Dan Quinn and Kellen were bothh named the league’s second-best coordinator for their respective sides of the ball, and Ezekiel Elliot showed enough while healthy in 2021 to remain a top-10 running back.

This week Mike McCarthy was fined $100K and the Cowboys were penalized one 2023 practice for OTA violations- more specifically, “excessive contact.” However, Dallas wasn’t the only NFC East team to be hit with that penalty, as the Washington Commanders were docked the same fine and two future practices. Elsewhere around the division, the Eagles front offices has another shake-up, and the latest on the Giants’ looming potential decisions in their wide receiver room.

Plus, the imminent Zack Martin-vs-Jordan Davis matchup has fans of all teams excited, Jerry Jones continues to vaguely commit to Mike McCarthy, and will Dak Prescott regain some of his mobility and willingness to run in 2023?

Jones doubled down on confidence in Cowboys HC McCarthy... but did he really??? :: Cowboys Wire

Our own Todd Brock examines the most recent comments made by Jerry Jones regarding his confidence in Mike McCarthy. Jones had high praise for his current head coach, but a few of the statements in response to questions about Sean Payton were just vague enough for the rumors to continue to swirl.

Ranking the NFL's best offensive play callers ahead of the 2022 season :: PFF

Kellen Moore has improved year after year in his three seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. Despite being maligned by some fans for not helping Dallas get the playoff wins they’ve desperately wanted, Moore has gained the respect of teams and the media quickly.

PFF’s Eric Eager ranked his top offensive coordinators this week, and only one was higher than Moore.

Matchups to watch in the trenches in 2022 :: NFL Total Access

Gerald McCoy and Brian Baldinger of NFL Network talk about their favorite upcoming matches in the trenches. Baldinger brings up Cowboys guard Zack Martin’s battles with Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a matchup that most football fans immediately thought of when Philadelphia used their first selection of the draft on Davis.

NFC East Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Staff, Toney, Giants, Eagles :: Pro Football Rumors

The most recent updates on all four NFC East teams, including the Cowboys and Commanders fined for OTA violations, the future of the Giants muddled wide receiver room, and the latest of many changes in the Eagles front office.

CeeDee Lamb is ready to have a 💰 season 📸: @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/rHbTkizsDm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 17, 2022

Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2022 :: CBS Sports

Despite debate about how much he has left in the tank, Ezekiel Elliott proved again in 2012 that, when healthy, he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker acknowledges this as he ranks his top 10 ball carriers, and Elliott slides in at a fair ranking of No. 7.

Rank: Four bold predictions for the Cowboys in 2022 :: NFL Total Access

NFL Network’s Adam Rank gives bold predictions for the Cowboys 2022 campaign, including Tony Pollard being the leading receiver over CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys season ending at the hands of the Packers, and more.

Mailbag: Reason For The Slump? Dak As A Runner? :: The Mothership

Should Dak Prescott look to use his mobility more again in 2022? And what was the cause of the Cowboys offensive woes in the latter half of last season? Dallas Cowboys’ staff writers David Helman and Rob Phillips do their best to answer those two fan-submitted questions in the latest edition of Mailbag.

Ranking the NFL's best defensive play callers ahead of the 2022 season :: PFF

Dan Quinn has received tons of deserving praise for the job he did in his first year as the Cowboys defensive coordinator. The praise continues, as PFF’s Eric Eager rated Quinn the second best defensive play caller in the NFL.

As mentioned above, Kellen Moore was chosen second among offensive play callers by PFF. There are high expectations for the Cowboys coordinator duo.

