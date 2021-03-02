Cowboys News: Cooper reigning champ, Watt not in Cards for Dallas

It’s impossible to find a free-agency ranking that doesn’t have Dak Prescott atop the list. It’s a no-brainer for the club to extend Prescott, but what if the two sides can’t come to an agreement? The Dallas Cowboys staff writers attempt to tackle that exact question. J.J. Watt had peaked the interest of Cowboys fans, but the veteran signed with the Cardinals on Monday. Another former Texan, center Nick Martin (brother of Cowboys’ Zack Martin) is now available, should the club pursue?

With the draft quickly approaching, our residential draft expert Ben Glassmire brings you a lesser-known cornerback that could benefit he Cowboys on Day 2, should the team pass on secondary at pick No. 10. The schedule will be changing from 16 to 17 regular season games, what does that mean for Dallas? Plus, learn how the Cowboys 2018 trade for Amari Cooper may has continued to pay dividends.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021: Who are the best players available? :: NFL.com

Link No surprises- at least for Dallas fans- at the top of this countdown, where No. 4 sits at No. 1. After Dak Prescott, though, you'll have to scroll all the way down to 48 to find the next Cowboy; it's Prescott's backup, Andy Dalton. Xavier Woods comes in at No. 72, and Aldon Smith ranks 81st among the best free agents on the market this offseason.

In retrospect, Cowboys' Amari Cooper may have been the jewel of 2015 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link The former Raiders wideout turned things around for Dallas when he was traded to the Cowboys during the 2018 season. Looking back, Cooper has proven to not only be the best wide receiver of his rookie class, he may be the best player drafted in 2015, period. That may prove to be important leverage should the club need to sell off some high-value inventory at a premium price.

Mailbag: If Dak deal isn't done? Martin reunion? :: The Mothership

Link Team writers David Helman and Nick Eatman explore the wisdom of drafting a quarterback in the No. 10 slot and have a little fun entertaining the possibility of the team bringing in offensive lineman Nick Martin- recently released by Houston- to compete for a job alongside his brother Zack.

King: 2021 schedule would have Cowboys traveling to New England for 17th game :: Cowboys Wire

Link The league is soon moving to a 17-game regular season. Our own Todd Brock examines the latest news surrounding the Cowboys schedule, and how an extra week would impact the organization.

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, who the Dallas Cowboys play this season :: Blogging the Boys

Even before the news broke that J.J. Watt intends to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys were hoping for their offensive line to get healthy and stay healthy for the 2021 season. Now that Watt has announced his intentions to head to Arizona, the Cowboys will need to prepare to see the three-time defensive player of the year added to a defense that brutalized Dallas in 2020.

Georgia's Tyson Campbell could be Day 2 solution for CB-needy Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link If Dallas snag a cornerback with the No. 10 selection in the draft, the club will certainly turn to their day two and three picks to attempt to improve the position. Cowboys Wire's own Ben Glassmire details how Georgia's Tyson Campbell could provide mid-round value for the Cowboys secondary.

Progress Report: Could McGovern Be A Starter? :: The Mothership

Link After an injury wiped out his entire rookie year, former third-round pick Connor McGovern was thrust into playing time after multiple injuries to the Cowboys offensive line. The Cowboys staff writers break down McGovern's performance from a year ago, and discuss if he has the potential to compete for a starting job next season.

https://twitter.com/KDDrummondNFL/status/1366586020968415234

