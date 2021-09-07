Cowboys News: Cooper out to prove he’s NFL’s best WR, is Dallas the Bucs hottest ticket ever?

The Cowboys open the 2021 season in a primetime bout with the defending champion Buccaneers. As expected, Dallas brings a lot of attention but is it the hottest ticket of the regular season? It’s America’s Team, expect no less.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are poised for a big year with a healthy quarterback and offensive line leading the unit. Will Elliott specifically return to the form he was known for early in his career?

After being ruled out initially, All-Pro right guard Zack Martin could technically return for the Week 1 bout according to team owner Jerry Jones, but should fans get their hopes up? Wide receiver Amari Cooper discussed his mindset and how he believes he’s the best receiver in football but just needs the numbers to prove it.

With the season opener on Thursday, what should fans be looking for in the first game of 2021? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is at the top of the list, potentially eyeing a defensive rookie of the year campaign while quarterback Dak Prescott draws the headlines as his comeback season begins.

This is the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

'Don't hold out for that:' Cowboys' Zack Martin not ruled out yet, but even Jerry Jones knows truth :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was put on the COVID/reserve list after a positive test on Sunday. Team owner Jerry Jones clarified on the rules about being eligible to return from the list. If Martin is able to test negative twice before the season opener, 24 hours apart, he could return just in the nick of time. Martin is showing symptoms, which is the most important aspect here; his recovery to full health.

Darian Thompson will have to embrace break-glass status with 2021 Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link After stepping into a big role due to injuries for Dallas in 2020, safety Darian Thompson finds himself on the practice squad, waiting on an opportunity. The Cowboys made new acquisitions at the safety position and if they're confident in their group, Thompson will be safety insurance during the season.

Amari Cooper Working To Prove He's The Best :: The Mothership

Link After three strong seasons as a Cowboy, wide receiver Amari Cooper sets his sights high when comparing to other great pass-catchers. Cooper discussed where he ranks himself, feeling that he's the best in the league but knowing he needs the numbers to back it up.

Cowboys at Buccaneers game preview: Five things to watch :: Blogging The Boys

Link When the Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers, there's a lot to pay attention to. Can quarterback Dak Prescott quickly brush off the rust of almost a whole calendar without a game played? How will the defense hold up? Tony Catalina gives five things to pay attention to during the season opener.

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has 2020 in rearview, ready to make it, defenders vanishing points :: Cowboys Wire

Link After a challenging 2020 campaign, Elliott is back with Prescott and the starting offensive line from years past. Working hard in the offseason leads to a big moment in Elliott's career, looking to find the same lightning in a bottle.

Change of Space: Tony Pollard's role as Cowboys RB may be the same, but 2021 will not be :: Cowboys Wire

Link Playing behind Elliott, Pollard has found his role in the Cowboys' offense. Showing off his elusiveness as a change of pace from the bruiser Elliott is, Pollard should continue to be one of the best backup running backs in football.

As regular seasons go, is Bucs-Cowboys hottest ticket in Tampa Bay history? :: Tampa Bay Times

Link Dallas Cowboys tickets are always some of the hottest on the market. Now, add in that it's the season opener in a full-capacity stadium, playing the defending champions in primetime?

Where do the 2021 Dallas Cowboys rank in the NFC East? :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys come into the 2021 season as one of the favorites to win the NFC East, but how do they stack up with their rivals at every position? Tyrone Starr goes position-by-position and ranks Dallas alongside the rest of the division.

Bold predictions for Defensive Rookie of the Year | 'GMFB' :: NFL.com

Link On Good Morning Football, the hosts discussed who the defensive rookie of the year could be in 2021. Alongside some other predictions, Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made the list as a candidate to earn hardware in his first campaign.

1

1