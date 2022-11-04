Cowboys News: Cooks still an option? Prescott can hoop? Parsons to play where??

The Brandin Cooks saga may not be over. The Cowboys weren’t able to work a trade for the Texans wide receiver, but Cooks may be trying to force his release in Houston, which could make him suddenly available to Dallas. Micah Parsons, meanwhile, got an unusual compliment from one Cowboys assistant, who can imagine the linebacker doing just about anything for any team in the league.

Elsewhere, we look at the Cowboys’ running backs: why the team should be bending over backward to keep both rushers next year, and how realistic a double-1,000-yard-season is in 2022. It turns out we don’t know the whole story about Jimmy Johnson’s departure from the Cowboys; now the ex-coach is sharing details. Punts could get interesting when the Cowboys visit Green Bay, Dak Prescott switches sports with the Dude Perfect guys, we’re talking playoff probabilities, Jerry Jones is being taken to task for his Halloween costume, and Kelvin Joseph finally speaks… but doesn’t address the most important topic of all. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Will the Cowboys get a second chance to acquire Brandin Cooks? :: Yardbarker

The Cowboys couldn’t come to terms with Houston to acquire the receiver before the trade deadline. But with Cooks sitting out practice since and not playing in the Texans’ Week 9 Thursday night game, some believe he may be angling for his release from the team. One reading of his contract suggests the Texans could simply “wipe his guarantee salary off the books – and then cut him,” opening the door back up to Dallas, or any other team, to sign him.

How Cowboys can, should keep both Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard in '23 :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys continue to stand by Elliott but would be foolish to let the explosive Pollard just bolt in free agency. The team could actually restructure Elliot’s deal à la DeMarcus Lawrence and save enough cash to pay Pollard like, say, an Austin Ekeler and keep both their “expensive sedan” as well as their “race car” moving forward, with still more big contracts coming around the bend.

Cowboys could have 2 running backs with 1,000-yards for first time in team history :: Blogging the Boys

At their current pace for another nine games, both Elliott and Pollard would cross the celebrated threshold by the season finale. In 61 seasons, the Cowboys have never had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers: Elliott had 1,002 last season, and Pollard gained 719. But 2022 has seen a renewed emphasis on balancing the pass and rush in the Dallas offense, with both backs upping their numbers.

Cowboys assistant says Parsons could start for every NFL team... at 5 different positions :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt has coached 16 years in NFL. Micah Parsons is first player he's felt would start at safety on all 32 teams, linebacker on all 32 teams, defensive end on all 32 teams, running back on all 32 teams & tight end on all 32 teams. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 3, 2022

Punts could provide big opportunities when Cowboys face vulnerable Packers in Week 10 :: Cowboys Wire

Green Bay has problems on both ends of their punt team, giving up lots of return yards but also allowing record-level pressure on their punter. Turpin ranks third in the league in yards per punt return, is tied for the lead in returns of 20+ yards, and has the second-longest return of the season. And Dallas is one of just three teams to block a punt in 2022. So fourth downs could get interesting when Dallas visits Lambeau Field in Week 10.

Clarence Hill: Kelvin Joseph thrives on Dallas Cowboys special teams, disappoints humanity :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

For over six months after his involvement in the shooting death of Cameron Ray outside a Dallas bar, Kelvin Joseph refused all media interviews. Only threats of being reported to the league, Hill says, got Joseph to finally consent… to a conference call. And even then, he talked only football, taking no questions about the incident and declining to offer any empathetic words whatsoever to the Ray family.

Jimmy Johnson details split with Jerry Jones in book, and some Cowboys fans won’t like it :: Dallas Morning News

For nearly 30 years, the only version of the divorce that ended the dynasty was the one told by Jerry Jones. In Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Football, Jimmy Johnson finally tells his side. He wasn’t as blindsided as fans have been led to believe; he had his Corvette delivered to Atlanta before Super Bowl XXVIII so he could drive directly to Florida from there to buy property in preparation for life post-Cowboys. By March, he hadn’t even started prepping for the draft, he wanted out so badly. “My departure was best for both Jerry and me,” the coach says.

Game Theory: Every team's chance to make playoffs at Week 9 :: NFL.com

The Cowboys currently have a 62% chance of making the postseason, according to Cynthia Frelund. There are four NFC teams (Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, Buccaneers) whose probabilities for a playoff berth are higher.

Jerry Jones Halloween costume plays into harmful stereotype ... blind org. says :: TMZ

Jones’s costume as a blind football referee didn’t draw a fine from the league, but it definitely offended the National Federation of the Blind. Jones’s Halloween joke reinforces the underlying stereotype that the blind are “incompetent,” a representative said. “He does have blind Cowboys fans,” the spokesperson added. “They show up at games and put on headsets or listen on the radio. It may be something for him to think about.”

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb join 'Dude Perfect' crew on TNF stream :: Dude Perfect (Twitter)

