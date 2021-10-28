Cowboys News: Collins with the 2s, digging into Diggs, combine coming to Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys are getting right tackle La’el Collins back this week but he won’t step directly back into his starting role. Quarterback Dak Prescott is being worked back into practice slowly after suffering a calf strain in Week 6. He’s making progress, but the Cowboys are preparing Cooper Rush as well to be on the safe side.

Safety Jayron Kearse was seen as a roster bubble player by some before the season started, however he has been superb in his role in the “Big Nickel” package featuring three safeties. Rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has gone from a maligned pick to one of the Cowboys’ most impactful defenders this season, and he’s exceeded his expectations in the process. Breaking down the unbelievable start to the 2021 season for Trevon Diggs, odds and predictions for the Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Vikings, and much more made the headlines in this edition of the news and notes.

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys to 'start the week' with La'el Collins in bench role :: Cowboys Wire

Collins has returned to the practice field after being suspended five games drug test misconduct. However, he won’t return to the starting lineup, at least not just yet. Steele, who has played well this season, is getting reps with the first team at right tackle while Collins backs him up, and he’ll also backup Connor Williams at left guard. Are the Cowboys searching for the right combination of their best five offensive linemen, or is something else at play?

Flank Anatomy: Cowboys play design to free Schultz a thing of beauty :: Cowboys Wire

Tight end Dalton Schultz has emerged as a real threat in the Cowboys’ passing game. Rafael Vela dives into the unique way offensive coordinator Kellen Moore got Schultz in a favorable matchup against the Patriots a few weeks ago. A great look into how Moore schemes together so many options out of one set, even a defensive mastermind like Bill Belichick has a hard time figuring out how to stop every option.

McCarthy Outlines Practice Plan For Dak Prescott :: The Mothership

Prescott suffered a calf strain in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. The Cowboys are taking the precautionary approach, although he’s expected to play, by working him back in slowly and also letting backup Cooper Rush get some work with the first-team offense just in case.

Cowboys' rookie DT Osa Odighizuwa exceeding all expectations, even his own :: Cowboys Wire

Odighizuwa was not received with open arms by many outside the organization when he was drafted in the third round in April. Despite the naysayers, the former UCLA Bruin has become one of the Cowboys’ most important defensive linemen with his ability to pressure the quarterback, and he’s playing at a level that even he didn’t think he could reach so quickly.

All ‘grown up,’ Jayron Kearse finds new role with Dallas Cowboys as he faces old team :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Kearse was seen as just a depth signing at the safety position back in March. Six games into the 2021 season, he’s emerged as one of the Cowboys’ best defenders as he’s excelled in the team’s “Big Nickel” package which puts him closer to the line of scrimmage.

Dallas Cowboys Could Host 2023 Scouting Combine at The Star :: Inside The Star

The NFL Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987. That all could change in 2023 as the city of Dallas along with Los Angeles are in the bidding to host the event.

Cowboys Game Sunday: Cowboys vs Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 8 game :: Fansided

The 5-1 Cowboys open up as two-point favorites over the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings according to WynnBet.com. This will be the biggest test for the Cowboys since their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the good folks at Fansided are predicting a 31-28 win for America’s Team.

6 things to know before Cowboys-VIkings take field for Week 8 SNF :: Cowboys Wire

Sunday Night Football will be the setting for the Cowboys showdown with the Vikings in Week 8. Ben Grimaldi breaks down six things to know heading into this matchup which includes the challenge for the Cowboys defense to stop the Vikings run game, Minnesota’s dynamic wide receiver duo, how Dallas should be able to run the ball well Sunday, and more.

The truth about Trevon Diggs: Sorting out Cowboys CB's 'boom or bust' season :: NFL.com

Diggs is playing out of his mind with seven interceptions in the first six games of this season. In trying to justify Pro Football Focus’ low grade for the scintillating star, such words as “Reading the eyes of Darnold, all Diggs had to do was swivel his hips to his left, take one step, jump and catch,” and claiming that Diggs wouldn’t have picked off the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts if Devonta Smith hadn’t fallen down were uttered.

Is Diggs a perfect corner? Of course not, he has room to improve. But trying to diminish his accomplishments in this way is questionable.

