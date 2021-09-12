Cowboys News: Coaching mistakes, options to replace La’el Collins, Lamb’s issue

There were some things the Dallas Cowboys did well and some they didn’t against the Tampa Buccaneers. Dak Prescott was magical in the passing game and the defense forced four turnovers. However, the kicking game was a major issue and their kick coverage was atrocious. Mike McCarthy decided to kick a 48-yard field goal with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a one-point lead. Historical rates suggest that he should have gone for it and not allowed Tom Brady the opportunity for a game-winning drive, which he would engineer.

La’el Collins was hit with a five-game suspension on Friday. With multiple versatile offensive linemen, there are a plethora of ways the Cowboys can make up for his absence. CeeDee Lamb gained over 100 yards in Week 1 but he also let a few passes get through his hands, highlighting an issue that plagued him as a rookie. Amari Cooper’s record-setting performance, the players who shined the most against the Buccaneers, and much more sit at the forefront of the news and notes for Saturday.

3 Stars from Cowboys' nail-biting loss to Buccaneers :: Cowboys Wire

The Dallas Cowboys did what many thought they couldn't on September 9. America's Team took Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the final seconds in a two-point thriller. Even in defeat, the Cowboys had some spectacular performances. A returning Dak Prescott, No. 1 receiving option Amari Cooper, and the alpha male at cornerback Trevon Diggs were a big reason the Cowboys had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes.

Winners and Losers: Connor McGovern shows he's ready, Cowboys McCarthy blows opportunity :: Cowboys Wire

Thursday night saw the Cowboys do a lot of good and a some bad in their season opener. Tony Thompson tips his hat to Prescott's return and the play of second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs but wasn't so nice in his review of the decision-making of Mike McCarthy and the play of John Fassel's special team unit.

McCarthy's Critical Coaching Errors :: Football Outsiders

Fingers can be pointed in so many directions when playing the blame game. However, Football Outsiders dives into the mishaps of McCarthy, which include not going for a fourth-down conversion before Greg Zuerlein's field goal with just under 90 seconds to play.

Dallas Cowboys take away positives from Week 1 loss but 'left some plays out there' :: ESPN

Close but no cigar. The narrow two-point loss had many factors. Special teams errors, a lack of red-zone success on offense, and not taking full advantage of forcing four turnovers were at the forefront, and several players acknowledged that will have to improve if they're to be a good team.

Five statistical takeaways from the Cowboys week one game against the Buccaneers :: Blogging The Boys

In the Dallas Cowboys' hard-fought loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott shouldered the load with 58 pass attempts and gave the Cowboys a late two-point lead with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. DeMarcus Lawrence showed once again that his value goes beyond sacks, but the special teams unit had a terrible showing.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has an interesting problem, and it’s one he’ll need to get figured out :: Blogging The Boys

Lamb had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys season opener. Tasty stats, but a deeper dive into his performance shows a lingering issue the talented wide receiver put on film also, dropping passes. He had multiple on Thursday night, including one that caused Prescott's only interception.

Likely, savvy, popular and galaxy brain ways Cowboys can address loss of RT La'el Collins :: Cowboys Wire

Collins being hit with a five-game suspension is a huge blow to the offensive line. Fortunately, they have multiple linemen who can play different positions, and KD Drummond discusses the many different ways the Cowboys can handle his absence.

Amari Cooper Produces Record-Setting Performance vs Buccaneers :: Inside The Star

If there was any question about who is the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Cowboys, Cooper ended them against the Buccaneers. Not only did the four-time Pro Bowl selection set a personal career-high for receptions in a game with 13, but he also broke the team's record for catches in a season opener.

Broadcasting began as a fun gig for Troy Aikman. Twenty years later, the amazing ride is still going :: Dallas Morning News

The Hall of Fame quarterback won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the 1990s as one of the best at his position. For the last twenty years, he's teamed with Joe Buck for Fox Sports, and they've become the No. 1 broadcasting duo for the company. Aikman thought he'd be in an NFL front office after his playing days, but much like when he was slinging passes around, he's become one of the best in the business.

Could the Dallas Cowboys musical chair game have a lasting impact? The Landry Hat

Collins was suspended for five games on Friday for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. If it's upheld (currently being appealed), the Cowboys will have some shifting to do on the offensive line. If a combination without Collins is successful while he's out, could the Cowboys look to move on from him with his lack of availability since the start of the 2020 season?

4 takeaways: Kellen Moore's playground among key Cowboys tenets from Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

Losing is never on any team's agenda. However, some things can be learned from it. Cameron Burnett breaks down four takeaways from the two-point loss which includes Prescott not missing a beat and Moore's strategic game plan.

